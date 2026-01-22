Medtronic Study of Investigational Nellcor Pulse Oximetry Technology Demonstrates Positive Results Across a Full Range of Skin Tones

Medtronic Study of Investigational Nellcor Pulse Oximetry Technology Demonstrates Positive Results Across a Full Range of Skin Tones

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, announced verification study results for its investigational Nellcor™ pulse oximetry with Nell-EQ™ intelligent processor at the Society for Technology in Anesthesia (STA) Annual Meeting.

Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, announced verification study results for its investigational Nellcor™ pulse oximetry with Nell-EQ™ intelligent processor at the Society for Technology in Anesthesia (STA) Annual Meeting.

The company successfully completed pivotal clinical studies for its new Nellcor™ pulse oximetry technology. Initial data show that the investigational Nell-EQ™ intelligent processor technology, when paired with a set of market-released sensors representative of the Nellcor™ pulse oximetry sensor line, demonstrated SpO₂ accuracy better than the FDA's draft-recommended1 threshold. Additionally, pulse rate accuracy was within Nellcor™ technology acceptance limits. These results were observed in a sample inclusive of the full range of skin tones.

Pulse oximetry accuracy has historically varied across skin tones, raising concerns about technology that works for all patients. The investigational Nell-EQ™ intelligent processor technology reflects ongoing efforts of Medtronic to deliver its Nellcor™ technology's consistent SpO₂ and pulse rate accuracy across all skin tones. The company's commitment to getting it right - for every patient - is why Medtronic opened a clinical physiology lab near the Five Points neighborhood of Denver, Colorado. As a result of their extensive community outreach efforts, Medtronic has conducted its clinical studies not only with a diverse array of participants but with greater speed and frequency, leading to faster innovation.

Previously granted FDA Safer Technologies Program (STeP) designation, the company's investigational Nellcor™ pulse oximetry with Nell-EQ™ intelligent processor is currently under 510(k) review, marking an important regulatory milestone in efforts by Medtronic to bring this innovation to market.†

"Today's verification study results demonstrate accuracy across various skin tones, meeting and exceeding both the current U.S. FDA guidance and newer, more-inclusive draft guidance," said Dr. Randall Clark, principal investigator of the Medtronic clinical physiology lab. "Seeing such positive outcomes with the investigational Nellcor™ pulse oximetry technology, paired with Nellcor™ sensors, marks an important step toward advancing medical-grade pulse oximetry that works for every patient."

The verification studies were conducted in consideration of the evolving regulatory guidance1 and global standards expectations on pulse oximeters for medical purposes, which recommends accuracy testing across the full spectrum of skin tones and maintaining the upper limit of the 95% confidence interval (CI) for SpO₂ accuracy within 3%, regardless of sensor type.

Key findings:

  • Study design: Three controlled hypoxia studies with 71 participants (ages 20-46) representing diverse skin tones across Monk Skin Tone (MST) cohorts:
    • Light (MST 1-4): 32 participants (45.1%)
    • Medium (MST 5-7): 19 participants (26.8%)
    • Dark (MST 8-10): 20 participants (28.2%)

  • SpO₂ accuracy: Investigational Nellcor™ pulse oximetry with Nell-EQ™ intelligent processor paired with Nellcor™ sensors demonstrated SpO₂ RMS accuracy ranging from 1.33% (upper 95% CI: 1.48%) to 1.69% (upper 95% CI: 1.93%), outperforming the FDA draft guidance threshold of 3%.

  • Pulse rate accuracy: RMS accuracy remained within 2 bpm, meeting the Nellcor™ technology acceptance criterion of 3 bpm.

"Medtronic is leading the way for pulse oximetry technology that aims to deliver accuracy and inclusivity for every patient, every time," said Dr. Jeb Denny, chief medical officer of the Medtronic Acute Care & Monitoring business, which is part of the company's Medical Surgical Portfolio. "Our leadership in this space reflects a commitment to advancing standards that represent all patients and empowering clinicians with world-class technology to deliver safe, equitable care for every patient, in every setting."

The findings were presented by Medtronic at STA 2026, with Dr. David MacLeod, anesthesiologist at Duke University Hospital in North Carolina, as the healthcare professional author on the abstract.

Learn more about equitable monitoring and the company's commitment to patient safety at health equity in pulse oximetry monitoring and on Medtronic Academy.

† STeP designation applies to future product candidates. Nellcor™ technology in the scope of the STeP application is 510(k) pending. It is not approved or cleared by the FDA and not available for sale in the U.S. Inclusion in STeP does not guarantee approval, clearance, or granting of future marketing submissions.

Acute Care and Monitoring products should not be used as the sole basis for diagnosis or therapy and are intended only as an adjunct in patient assessment. Note: Oxygen saturation accuracy can be affected by certain environmental, equipment, and patient physiologic conditions that influence readings of SpO2.

References

1. Pulse Oximeters for Medical Purposes - Non-Clinical and Clinical Performance Testing, Labeling, and Premarket Submission Recommendations - Draft Guidance for Industry and Food and Drug Administration Staff. 2025.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts
Amanda Bartschenfeld
Communications
amanda.k.bartschenfeld@Medtronic.com

Ingrid Goldberg
Investor Relations
investor.relations@Medtronic.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

medtronicmdtnyse-mdtmedical-device-investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Corp. (" New Found Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the Company will be participating in several upcoming conferences, including the Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025. The focus of these conferences will be to discuss... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders. First Quarter 2024 Results Results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 are... Keep Reading...

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both... Keep Reading...
ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday , May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024... Keep Reading...
Scientists working in a modern medical research laboratory.

Pathways to Commercialising Biotech Innovations

In the medical technology industry, innovation is only the first step. While key to long-term success, innovation is only as good as a company’s commercialisation strategy. Once a technology has been developed and proven, the organisation must then embark on a process to commercialise it for... Keep Reading...
HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Limited (ASX: HMD), a medical data and technology company leading the digital transformation of maternity care, is delighted to announce it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), a leading global provider of smartwatches and GPS-enabled products, aimed at... Keep Reading...
Cyclomedica

Cyclopharm Signs US Agreement with HCA Healthcare for Technegas®

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to announce the signing of a major contract with Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare (HCA), one of the largest single healthcare providers in the United States. This agreement marks a significant milestone for the company which will allow the... Keep Reading...
CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries CommenceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Female doctor with clipboard talking to smiling female patient at hospital.

Revolutionizing Women's Health: Antifungal Innovation Brings New Investment Opportunities

The intersection of women's health and antifungal innovation represents a pivotal moment in healthcare, offering both transformative medical advancements and compelling investment opportunities. The groundbreaking developments in antifungal treatments specifically targeting women's health issues... Keep Reading...
Zero Candida Technologies (TSXV:ZCT)

Zero Candida Announces Plans to Complete Preclinical Studies for FDA Submission by Q3 2025

Zero Candida Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: ZCT), (FSE: 9L2) (the "Company" or "ZCT"), an Israeli FemTech medical device company focused on revolutionizing women's health, announces plans to complete preclinical studies for FDA submission by Q3 2025. In accordance with FDA requirements, the company... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Closes Financing

Sun Summit Confirms the High-Grade Gold-Silver Potential of the Finn Zone: Drills 5.30 g/t Gold and 157.9 g/t Silver over 6.0 meters at the JD Project

THE SCARCITY CYCLE: 5 Assets for the Physical Reset

Related News

gold-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

silver-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

gold-investing

Interpol-Backed Operation Nets 198 Arrests in South America’s Illegal Gold Trade

copper-investing

S&P Global: Copper Becoming One of the World's Most Strategic Commodities

precious-metals-investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Closes Financing

precious-metals-investing

THE SCARCITY CYCLE: 5 Assets for the Physical Reset