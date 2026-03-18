Medtronic Named One of The 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies®

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / Annual recognition honors organizations committed to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs
Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, has been recognized as one of the 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.
Medtronic has been recognized for four consecutive years and is one of only three honorees in the ‘Healthcare Products' industry. In 2026, 138 honorees were recognized, spanning 17 countries and 40 industries.
"For more than 75 years, Medtronic has worked to innovate healthcare technology that alleviates pain, restores health, and extends life," said Geoff Martha, chairman and CEO of Medtronic. "But equally important is how we do that work. Being named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® reflects our commitment to act with integrity, uphold our values, and never lose sight of the patients and families who rely on us every day."
"Thank you to our 95,000+ employees around the world who have helped make this recognition possible," said Tara Shewchuk, senior vice president and Medtronic chief privacy, integrity, and compliance officer. "Responsible business is good business, and I'm proud to see our continued focus on integrity here at Medtronic."
"Congratulations to Medtronic for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to advancing business integrity. This approach is good for business - employees and other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we measure with our process," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's chief strategy officer and executive chair.
Methodology & Scoring
The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ documented proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance, including: corporate governance; program structure & resourcing; written standards; training, awareness, & communication; risk assessment & auditing; investigations, enforcement, discipline & incentives; measurement of ethical culture; third-party risk management, and environmental & social impact.
That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants.
This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.
Honorees
To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.
About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.
About Ethisphere
Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere's data-driven program & culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine, and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.
*World's Most Ethical Companies is a trademark of Ethisphere or its affiliates.
Contacts:
Justin Paquette
Public Relations
+1-612-271-7935
Ingrid Goldberg
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-2696
Find more stories and multimedia from Medtronic at 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Medtronic
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