Medtronic LABS President Ruchika Singhal Named "Corporate Social Innovator of the Year" by Schwab Foundation

Since its inception, LABS has screened 1.6 million patients, enrolled more than 237,000 people in healthcare programs, and improved more than 100,000 lives

The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, a sister organization of the World Economic Forum (WEF), announced at WEF's annual meeting in Davos today that Ruchika Singhal, president of Medtronic LABS, is the 2024 "Corporate Social Innovator of the Year

For nearly a decade, Medtronic LABS, an independent nonprofit organization supported by Medtronic, has been bringing together health systems, governments, local innovators, companies, and non-governmental organizations to remove healthcare barriers. Medtronic LABS uses data, technology, and partnerships to address some of the world's most pressing health issues - like hypertension and diabetes - in underserved communities in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Bangladesh, the United States, and Bhutan.

"When we started LABS, the team was challenged to consider how to use Medtronic's expansive business and health technology resources to find ways to expand access to the nearly half of the world that lacks access to essential health services," Singhal said. "We had lots of ideas early on, and it took us years to engage local stakeholders and truly understand ground level needs and constraints to refine our solutions. Achieving scalable and sustainable impact requires long-term commitment to the mission and our work at LABS is a testament to what's possible. We are truly grateful for the support and recognition."

Since its inception, LABS has screened 1.6 million patients, enrolled more than 237,000 people in healthcare programs, improved more than 100,000 lives, and trained more than 8,000 community health workers.

"The LABS model that Ruchika and her team created dramatically extends our Mission by offering meaningful health solutions to patients we otherwise would not reach with our traditional products and therapies," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic CEO and Chairman. "I'm proud of Ruchika for harnessing her passion and entrepreneurial spirit for the greater good."

The 2024 Schwab Foundation Social Innovation Awards recognize 16 organizations, joining a global community of 477 change-makers directly improving the lives of 891 million people. The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship was founded in 1998 by Hilde and Klaus Schwab. In partnership with the World Economic Forum, the Schwab Foundation is the foremost global community of pioneering social innovators driving systemic change.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

