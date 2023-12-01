Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Medtronic Earns Equality 100 Award for LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion

Human Rights Campaign Foundation recognizes the company's ongoing commitment to inclusion, diversity, and equity

Recognizing the company's ongoing commitment to inclusion, diversity, and equity (ID&E) and the LGBTQ+ community, Medtronic earned a top score of 100 again this year on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

To earn top ratings, employers must demonstrate taking concrete steps to establish and implement comprehensive policies, benefits and practices that ensure greater equity for LGBTQ+ workers and their families.

As a top-scoring company, Medtronic also earned the designation of being an "Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion" recipient.

Anchored in its Mission, the company continues to drive ID&E forward both to enhance the well-being of Medtronic employees and to accelerate innovation that brings lifesaving technologies to more people in more places around the world.

Learn more about the company's year-round efforts in the Medtronic Sustainability Report and Medtronic Global Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Report.

As the national benchmarking tool measuring policies, practices, and benefits pertinent to LGBTQ+ employees, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index is a primary driving force for LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion. Data from the CEI tells the story of over two decades of year-over-year growth in the adoption of these critical policies and practices indicative of employers' commitment to equality.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/812345/medtronic-earns-equality-100-award-for-lgbtq-workplace-inclusion

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its third quarter (" Q3 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Extends the Expiration of Tender Offer for All Outstanding Common Shares and ADSs of Olink

Offer Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 p.m., New York Time, on December 14, 2023

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) ("Thermo Fisher"), the world leader in serving science, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Orion Acquisition AB (the "Buyer"), has extended the expiration time of the offering period of its previously announced tender offer (the "Offer") to acquire all of the outstanding common shares ("Shares") and all of the outstanding American Depositary Shares, each representing one Share ("ADSs" and, together with the Shares, the "Offer Securities"), of Olink Holding AB (publ) ("Olink") for $26.00 per Share and per ADS, in cash.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic LABS: Opening Up Software To Expand Access to Healthcare

Medtronic

Medtronic LABS makes its digital health platform open source

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific & Flagship Pioneering Expand Ongoing Strategic Partnership to Jointly Create New Platform Companies with First-in-Class Enabling Technologies for Life Sciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, and Flagship Pioneering, the bioplatform innovation company, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership to develop and commercially scale multiproduct platforms on an accelerated basis.

Through this collaboration, Thermo Fisher and Flagship will work together to create new platform companies focusing on novel tools and capabilities that seek to power the biotech ecosystem and accelerate the development of first-in-class therapies. The newly formed strategic partnership is an expansion of the long-standing supply relationship between Thermo Fisher and Flagship, which extends to Flagship's ecosystem of companies and leverages the expertise of both organizations including the areas of life science tools, diagnostics, and services.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic reports second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results

Solid execution results in mid-single digit revenue growth, driven by broad-based strength across multiple businesses and geographies; Major innovative product approvals; Raises fiscal year guidance

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2024 (FY24), which ended October 27, 2023 .

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic announces FDA approval of minimally invasive device to treat hypertension

The Symplicity blood pressure procedure offers patients a new adjunct approach to lowering blood pressure

Approval is the culmination of ten years of clinical research and development of the Medtronic renal denervation technology

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Symplicity Spyral ™ renal denervation (RDN) system, also known as the Symplicity ™ blood pressure procedure, for the treatment of hypertension. With this approval, Medtronic will immediately begin commercialization.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the leading modifiable cause of heart attack, stroke, and death, and its prevalence is notably worse in underserved U.S. populations. Despite available medications and lifestyle interventions, control rates remain low. These challenges speak to the possibility that patients may benefit from an adjunctive treatment option to better manage their blood pressure.

"Medtronic has always believed in the potential of this therapy. We partnered closely with leading experts in our clinical community who could help us in our journey to get this technology to the people who need it most," said Jason Weidman , senior vice president and president of the Coronary and Renal Denervation business within the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "It was the promise of this therapy that enabled Medtronic to keep going, even when others exited the renal denervation space. High blood pressure is a global health issue, and patients need more options to manage their blood pressure. The approval of the Symplicity blood pressure procedure represents a significant milestone for physicians and patients in the treatment of hypertension."

The Medtronic Symplicity blood pressure procedure is an innovative, minimally invasive procedure that delivers radiofrequency energy to nerves near the kidneys that can become overactive and contribute to high blood pressure. After sedation, the doctor inserts a single thin tube (known as a catheter) into the artery leading to the kidney. Once the tube is in place, the doctor administers energy to the system to calm the excessive activity of the nerves connected to the kidney. The tube is removed, leaving no implant behind.

"The Symplicity blood pressure procedure is safe and effective, providing significant 'always on' blood pressure reductions for patients," said David Kandzari , M.D., chief, Piedmont Heart Institute and Cardiovascular Service and co-principal investigator of the SPYRAL clinical program. "This landmark approval is the culmination of rigorous scientific study and clinical trials, including long-term, sham-controlled studies in the presence and absence of medication, and the largest real-world study."

Patient preference and shared decision making have been identified as critical components of developing a hypertension care plan including the Symplicity blood pressure procedure. According to results from a Medtronic-led patient preference study, when presented with an interventional treatment with blood pressure reduction and potential risks in line with those of the Symplicity blood pressure procedure, approximately one third of patients were likely to choose the interventional treatment.

"This approval paves the way for a transformation in hypertension treatment, offering a solution that complements medication and lifestyle changes," said Raymond Townsend , M.D., from the Hypertension Section, Department of Internal Medicine / Renal, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and co-principal investigator of the SPYRAL clinical program. "The Symplicity blood pressure procedure is a promising treatment option for clinicians and patients alike and offers opportunity to fulfill a significant unmet need in hypertension care, especially for those patients who are desperately seeking additional approaches to get their blood pressure down."

The Medtronic SPYRAL HTN Global Clinical Program is the most comprehensive clinical program studying RDN and is backed by experience in more than 25,000 patients treated globally, studied in the presence and absence of medication, and in patients with high baseline cardiovascular risk. Although currently limited for investigational use in Japan , China and Canada , the Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation System is approved for commercial use in more than 70 countries around the world.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com , and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:



Krystin Hayward Leong


Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations


Investor Relations

+1-508-261-6512


+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-announces-fda-approval-of-minimally-invasive-device-to-treat-hypertension-301992645.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Technology

Ocumetics Announces Private Placement

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (“ Ocumetics ” or the “ Corporation ”) ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,125,000 units of the Corporation (“ Units ”) at a price of $0.32 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. There will be no minimum subscription level for this offering. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the share capital of the Corporation (“ Common Share ”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (“ Warrant ”) will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.64 for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Warrant.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Chariot Corporation: Largest lithium Exploration Land Holdings in the US

1844 Announces Update Regarding Hawk Ridge Option Agreement

Rare Earths Identified Over 5Km Strike At Grønnedal Deposit, Greenland

Silver Viper Minerals Files Amended and Restated Offering Document in Connection with Private Placement

×