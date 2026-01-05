Medtronic Benefits Are Built for Every Chapter

Medtronic Benefits Are Built for Every Chapter

Employees feel confident in their future, cared for in the present, and supported through life's biggest moments.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / As a global leader in healthcare technology, Medtronic knows that advancing patient care starts with caring for its own people. Supporting employees means meeting them where they are - at every stage of life and career. That's why our benefits are designed to grow alongside them, providing flexibility, care, and confidence for whatever comes next.

Early career growth

Medtronic offers a launchpad for personal and professional development:

  • Employees can receive full tuition coverage, access to mentorship and career planning tools, and opportunities to connect through a welcoming Young Professionals network.

  • Resources like Headspace for mindfulness, confidential counseling, and holistic wellness programs help employees establish healthy habits early.

  • Financial well-being is encouraged through student loan and budgeting workshops, a competitive 401K match, and the Employee Stock Purchase Plan, helping employees make smart choices for today and tomorrow.

Family and caregiving

As life evolves, so do the needs of families and caregivers - and Medtronic's benefits grow right along with them:

  • Employees have access to parental leave, fertility and family-building resources, reproductive health benefits, and neurodiversity support.

  • Programs like Family Care Leave and Four Weeks from Anywhere enable employees to balance work and family responsibilities during critical times - whether welcoming a new child, supporting a partner, or caring for aging relatives.

  • Additional support includes tools like Wellthy for navigating elder or dependent care, backup childcare options, cancer care resources, and mental health support for children.

Planning for retirement

Medtronic helps employees prepare for a fulfilling and secure retirement:

  • Employees benefit from comprehensive retirement savings plans, including 401K and regional equivalents.

  • Financial planning tools, advisory services, and phased retirement options (in some regions) support a smooth transition.

  • Resources are available to promote overall well-being and financial confidence.

Every employee's journey is unique, but the company's commitment is the same: Medtronic provides benefits that support, empower, and connect employees through every stage of life.

