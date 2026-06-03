Medtronic announces strategic investments to support future expansion of cardiac ablation portfolio as physician demand for Affera technologies broadens

Medtronic announces strategic investments to support future expansion of cardiac ablation portfolio as physician demand for Affera technologies broadens

Investments in intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) technologies highlight Medtronic's commitment to driving durable growth in the cardiac ablation business through a differentiated portfolio of technologies

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced strategic investments in two privately held companies focused on the development of intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) catheter technologies. ICE catheters provide real-time, high-resolution imaging of the heart during electrophysiology (EP) procedures for cardiac arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation (Afib). Medtronic intends to integrate ICE into the Affera™ mapping and ablation system to continue building on the differentiated value proposition of the Affera ecosystem.

The investments further reinforce the momentum of the cardiac ablation business at Medtronic and include Beluga Medical, a premarket-stage company located in California developing a next-generation ICE product, and CardioACC, an early commercial-stage company based in Shenzhen, China. CardioACC received National Medical Products Administration approval for its ICE system in 2025.

"The incredible growth of our business demonstrates the demand for better technologies in electrophysiology, and we are leaning into opportunities that support our long-term portfolio roadmap," said Rebecca Seidel, president of the Cardiac Ablation Solutions business, which is part of the Cardiovascular Portfolio. "ICE catheters are an important component of ablation procedures today, and we intend for our Affera platform to evolve to include this capability. These investments represent another step to support expansion of our leadership position in EP as we work to bring new and innovative technologies to each market."

The investments in cardiac ablation continue the recent cadence of strategic transactions at Medtronic to strengthen the company's leadership within its core franchises. Medtronic continues to prioritize high-growth opportunities to complement its core businesses and deliver sustained value for physicians and hospital partners.

"Intracardiac echocardiography has become a procedural essential in electrophysiology, giving physicians real-time visualization that can support more confident decision making throughout an ablation case," said Khaldoun Tarakji, M.D., MPH, vice president, chief medical officer, Cardiac Ablation Solutions business, which is part of the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "By investing in ICE technologies, we are strategically positioning ourselves to evolve and strengthen the Affera ecosystem over time, with the goal of continuing to advance integrated imaging and mapping workflows, improve procedural efficiency, and deliver better outcomes for patients."

Both ICE catheter companies will continue to operate independently.

About the Medtronic Cardiac Ablation Solutions Business 
Medtronic was the first company with two pulsed field ablation (PFA) offerings for physicians and patients. The PulseSelect™ Pulsed Field Ablation System offers physicians a safe, single-shot solution for pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) and is now available in more than 35 countries.

Sphere-9™ is the only all-in-one, dual energy mapping and ablation catheter for treatment of persistent AFib and concomitant CTI-dependent atrial flutter. The Affera system, together with the Sphere-9 catheter, enables physician treatment flexibility with its wide area focal design and 9 mm lattice. Sphere-9 is approved in the U.S., Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, with global expansion ongoing. 

The Sphere-360 catheter is approved in Europe and investigational in the United States. For more information on the Affera system, the Sphere-9 catheter and the Sphere-360 catheter, visit Medtronic.com.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:
Leslie Williamson
Public Relations
+1-612-227-5099

Ingrid Goldberg
Investor Relations
 +1-763-505-2696

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

 

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SOURCE Medtronic plc

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