Medpace Holdings, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October 22, 2025

Medpace Holdings, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October 22, 2025

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) ("Medpace") today announced that it will report its third quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The Company will host a conference call the following morning, Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.

To participate in the conference call, interested parties must register in advance by clicking on this link . While it is not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call.

To access the conference call via webcast, visit the "Investors" section of Medpace's website at investor.medpace.com . The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A supplemental slide presentation will also be available at the "Investors" section of Medpace's website prior to the start of the call.

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace's mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 6,000 people across 44 countries as of June 30, 2025.

Investor Contact:
Lauren Morris
513.579.9911 x11994
l.morris@medpace.com

Media Contact:
Michael Maley
513.579.9911 x12831
m.maley@medpace.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Medpace Holdings Inc.MEDPNASDAQ:MEDPLife Science Investing
MEDP
Medpace Holdings Inc is a clinical contract research organization. It is engaged in scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. It operates in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

