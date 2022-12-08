StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

MediaTek's New Dimensity 8200 Upgrades Gaming Experiences on Premium 5G Smartphones

Dimensity 8200 offers cutting-edge gaming, display, connectivity, and picture quality features in ultra power-efficient 4nm chipset

MediaTek today announced the Dimensity 8200, the company's newest chipset for premium 5G smartphones. Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 8200 will offer flagship level experiences including connectivity, gaming, multimedia, displays and imaging at a more accessible price point. Built on the 4nm-class process, the new chipset delivers unparalleled power efficiency. It also integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 3.1 GHz, along with a powerful Mali -G610 graphics engine, for better performance across applications.

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Chipset

To enhance gaming performance, the chipset takes advantage of MediaTek's HyperEngine 6.0 gaming technologies so users can enjoy smooth high framerate gameplay without suffering connection drops, FPS jitter, or gameplay hiccups. MediaTek's Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 technology intelligently adjusts the display refresh rate according to the game frame rate detected, which helps provide smoother viewing experiences.

"The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 will enhance the gaming experience on premium 5G smartphones, and will deliver smoother gameplay with higher framerates, impressive graphics, and seamless connectivity," said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit. "Plus, the Dimensity 8200's power efficiency enhancements make it so consumers don't have to sacrifice battery life to enjoy super high performance."

Powered by a flagship-level Imagiq 785 ISP, the Dimensity 8200 is capable of supporting 320MP photos and capturing true-to-life 14-bit HDR video on up to three cameras simultaneously, and recording cinematic video by double camera capture for the most natural bokeh effect. The chipset also has exceptionally fast AI-noise reduction to retain fine details, particularly in low-light environments.

The fully integrated 5G modem in the Dimensity 8200 features the latest 3GPP Release-16 standard technology and 3CC carrier aggregation to amplify sub-6GHz performance. The chipset also supports tri-band Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless connectivity, while the 2x2 antenna ensures improved performance and connection reliability.

Additional features of the Dimensity 8200 include:

  • Powerful AI processing unit to maximize the efficiency of dedicated AI tasks and fusion processing.
  • Ultra-efficient Vulkan SDK to provide faster and more effective ray tracing effects.
  • Support for brilliant 120Hz WQHD+ and 180Hz Full HD+ displays.
  • Immersive viewing experiences with HDR10+ Adaptive support, 4K AV1 media decoding, and AI SDR-to-HDR video playback.
  • Incredible audio quality with Bluetooth LE Audio technology and Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio.

Dimensity 8200 will power 5G devices launching in the global market starting in December 2022 . To learn more about MediaTek's Dimensity portfolio, please visit: https://i.mediatek.com/mediatek-5g .

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

MediaTek Press Office:

PR@mediatek.com
Kevin Keating , MediaTek
+1- 206-321-7295
10188 Telesis Ct #500, San Diego, CA 92121, USA

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Nifty Gateway Goes Multichain with ImmutableX

ImmutableX-powered NFTs are now available on Nifty Gateway's platform, offering a convenient way to trade digital collectibles

Nifty Gateway the premium marketplace for non- fungible tokens (NFTs), announced today its native integration with leading web3 gaming platform ImmutableX (IMX) is now live, marking the first step in Nifty Gateway's evolution to a multichain platform.

Genesis League Sports Announces Pack Staking for Flagship Game

- Genesis League Sports announced today that it would begin card pack staking for its soccer-based flagship game, Genesis League Goals.

This is a significant next step for the new sports gaming platform, as users will now be able to apply their purchased in-game card packs to a staking framework in order to receive the game's Web 3.0 based token, $GLX. Players can purchase the card pack NFTs on the website, where they are then held in Hive blockchain wallets - the blockchain that Genesis League Goals operates on. From there, users can stake their card packs on the website through Genesis League Goals' user interface.

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Dream Championship 2022 Finals Stream Live on December 10th and 11th

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament finals online on December 11th and 12th. It will be livestreamed on YouTube. This year marks the fourth installment of the tournament to decide who is the number one player in the world. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament finals online on December 11th and 12th. It will be livestreamed on YouTube. Following the online qualifiers that began September 9th, the players who won the Europe and Africa group, Asia and Oceania group, America group, and Japan and East Asia group, and the top 7 rated players all advanced to the final tournament.

Final Tournament Overview

Dates (Based in JST/UTC+9)

  • Day 1: Saturday, December 10th from 15:00 ~ 19:30
  • Day 2: Sunday, December 11th from 15:00 ~ 19:30

Livestream URLs

The tournament will feature live commentary in English and Japanese so viewers can enjoy the tournament in their preferred language.

Day1
English: https://youtu.be/gHiV3HkzimU
Japanese: https://youtu.be/0jFMl_SRrN4

Day2
English: https://youtu.be/3FtlJzjwN-w
Japanese: https://youtu.be/i_rV6ikHYlEE

Cheer on the Competitors with Streamers from Around the World

Streamers from all over the world will broadcast the Dream Championship Finals alongside the official Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team YouTube channel. This is a great chance to watch who will be crowned world champion live together. Check out the Dream Championship 2022 official website for information on the streamers at a later date.

Dream Championship 2022 Website:
https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/?utm_source=press&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=dcs_p4

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-dream-championship-2022-finals-stream-live-on-december-10th-and-11th-301697011.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Swarmio Media and etisalat by e& Launch Swarmio's Ember Gaming and Esports Platform Across the MENA Region

Swarmio Media and etisalat by e& logo (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

Ember was rolled out in the UAE under the brand name "Arena Esports" on November 28 th

Wemade signs a MOU with Sandbox Network

  • Wemade and Sandbox Network agree to cooperate on many fronts in blockchain business
  • To work together on WEMIX3.0 marketing, NFT, onboarding services and more

Wemade signed a MOU with Sandbox Network, the biggest Multi Channel Network company in Korea, to form a partnership.

Founded by DDotty( Heesun Na ), a popular influencer, and CEO Pilsung Lee , Sandbox Network is Korea's top-tier MCN company. 450+ teams of creators with proven track record in various fields are affiliated to the company, and it boasts an overwhelming share in Korea's entertainment industry. Recently it is actively pursuing Web3.0-based crypto and metaverse contents business as well.

Wemade seeks to expand its business, utilizing blockchain technology, through signing partnerships with Sandbox Network for onboarding blockchain games and gaming platforms on WEMIX3.0 and more.

Two companies aim to work together on contents as well, including creator marketing for blockchain services by Wemade/WEMIX such as DeFi and NFT, and NFT planning.

"Both parties will actively join forces to form a concrete partnership in blockchain field," said Pilsung Lee , CEO of Sandbox Network. "We will focus on cooperation on many fronts."

"All contents will belong to a new digital economy on blockchain," said Henry Chang , CEO of Wemade. "Interactive contents of Sandbox Network will build a unique and sustainable economic system on WEMIX3.0."

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-signs-a-mou-with-sandbox-network-301696759.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

TransferJet Consortium Member Carries out Field Trial of Content Distribution Service in India, Distributing Movies and Games Using TransferJet X Wireless Transfer Technology

-

- Touch and Get 2-hour Movie in 2 Seconds -

