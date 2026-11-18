On December 9, 2026, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) will host its Autonomy & AI Day to showcase the progress the company is making on its technology roadmap. The event will be livestreamed on the Rivian YouTube channel .
About Rivian:
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an American automotive technology company that develops and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles as well as vertically integrated technologies and services. Through innovation across its electrical architecture, end-to-end software, autonomous driving platform, artificial intelligence and propulsion, the company creates vehicles that excel at work and play while accelerating the global transition to zero-emission transportation and energy. Rivian vehicles are manufactured in the United States and are sold directly to consumer and commercial customers. Whether taking families on new adventures or electrifying fleets at scale, Rivian vehicles all share a common goal — preserving the natural world for generations to come.
Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com .
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