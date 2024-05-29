Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Mayfair Gold Supplements Disclosure Contained in Management Information Circular

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) provides the following disclosure to supplement its management information circular dated May 6, 2024 (the " Circular ") for the annual general and special meeting of shareholders to be held on June 5, 2024 (the " Meeting "). Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca, as well as the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at https:mayfairgold.cainvestor-resources, in conjunction with this news release.

Amendments to Employment Agreements

In March 2020, Mayfair entered into an agreement to acquire the Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Ontario. In August 2020, the Board of Directors of Mayfair (the " Board "), comprised of Henry Heeney and Sean Pi, the two founders and promoters, approached Patrick Evans to offer him the position of President and CEO of the Company. On acceptance of the position, Mr. Evans approached a retired senior geologist, Howard Bird, to offer him the position of Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Bird, in turn, approached another retired senior geologist, Paul Degagne, to offer him the position of Manager, Exploration. Messrs. Bird and Degagne were persuaded to come out of retirement on the understanding that they would be joining a strong management team led by Patrick Evans, and a company that would have a diverse and experienced Board.

In and around February 2024, management of Mayfair expressed to Patrick Evans, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company (the " CEO ") and members of the Compensation Committee of the Company (the " Compensation Committee ") that they were concerned that a change of control may occur in respect of the Company. This concern was based on several factors, including:

  • conversations between management and Darren McLean, a consultant of Muddy Waters Capital LLC (" Muddy Waters ") in which comments were made regarding November 2023 stock option grants;
  • proposals made by Henry Heeney, a co-founder, former director and insider of the Company to nominate to the Board:
    • Kyle McLean, the brother of Darren McLean. Kyle McLean is also an investment advisor at Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood "), who is the custodian of certain funds directed by Muddy Waters; and
    • Mr. Heeney himself,

(collectively, the " Heeney Nominations ") pursuant to the board nomination rights agreement between the Company and 1191123 B.C. Ltd. (a corporation controlled by Mr. Heeney) dated March 4, 2020 (the " Heeney Nomination Agreement ");

  • Mr. Heeney's request that the Company have weekly meetings with Kyle McLean, who was not a director or employee of the Company;
  • a proposal made by Kyle McLean that Paul Harbridge, the former CEO of GT Gold Corp. which was also the subject to a proxy contest involving Muddy Waters, be nominated to the Board; and
  • Sean Pi's actions as chairman of the Governance Committee to support the Heeney Nominations.

Kyle McLean has no previous experience managing a mining company or serving as a director of a public company. Henry Heeney also has no previous experience serving as a director of a public company. The Company's management and employees were also concerned about the potential nomination of other or additional directors who could be unqualified under the Heeney Nomination Agreement and the board nomination rights agreement between the Company and 1249495 B.C. Ltd. (a corporation controlled by Sean Pi, a former founder and director of the Company) dated March 4, 2020.

Management and the employees expressed concerns to the Board that they did not wish to be in a position where they would be pressured to work under the leadership of an inexperienced or unqualified board and requested that the "change of control" provisions in their respective employment agreements be updated to address scenarios involving shareholders working together to effect control of the Company, and instances where the current board members were either replaced or no longer constituted a majority of the Board.

Management and the employees requested that the following language be inserted into the definition of "Change of Control" (the " Change of Control Provisions "):

"A Change of Control occurs following the sale of all or substantially all of the assets of the Corporation; by or into another corporation, entity or person; the acquisition by any Person or Persons acting together of sufficient voting rights to affect the control of the Corporation; any change in ownership of fifty percent (50%) or more of the voting capital stock of the Corporation; or a change in the composition of the Board that results in the current directors of the Board constituting less than a majority members of the Board".

Given the actions by Darren McLean, Henry Heeney, Kyle McLean and Sean Pi noted above, Mr. Evans and members of the Compensation Committee took management's concerns seriously

It is the view of the Compensation Committee that the continuity of the management team is critical to the ongoing success of the Company. Mr. Evans and the Compensation Committee were concerned that, without acceptable change of control provisions in their employment agreements, there could be departures by members of management or senior employees. Mr. Evans and the Compensation Committee also were concerned that such departures could have an immediate adverse impact on the Company and its operations, adverse impacts on the Company's important relationships with First Nations, vendors, and other stakeholder groups.

The Company's track record of strong financial performance and continued positive development of the Fenn-Gib Project is largely attributable to the strength of the management team. The Company's recent achievements have been recognized by investors, resulting in solid returns for our shareholders. Including, for example: 1

  • Superior share price performance. Over the past year, the Company is among the top-performing gold stocks among Canadian gold mining exploration and development companies. The Company's share price is up approximately 27%, compared to the average of its peer group which are down approximately 19%. Notably the Company's share price has outperformed the increase in the price of gold, which only saw a 17% increase during the same time period.
  • Premier valuation. The Company has a price to net asset value multiple of 0.56 which far exceeds its peer group average of 0.26. Similarly, on an enterprise value per ounce basis, the common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") trade at $72 per ounce which is well above the peer group average of $39 per ounce.
  • Access to capital and share price resilience. The Company has been successful in accessing equity capital to fund the development of the Fenn-Gib Project, raising net proceeds of $23.4 million in 2023. At the closing share price as of the date of the Circular of $2.44, the Common Shares are trading above the Common Share issue price of $2.10 (November 11, 2023 private placement) and $1.75 (June 8, 2023 private placement).

________________________
1 The share price data included in this news release for the Company and its peer group is based on the information provided in the Circular.

Accordingly, the members of the Compensation Committee determined that the requests of management were reasonable, and that it would be in the best interests of Mayfair to include the amended change of control language in their employment agreements.

Between February 5, 2024 and February 27, 2024, the following management personnel and employees executed amended versions of their respective employment agreements, effective January 1, 2024, which reflected annual salary increases and had the effect of adopting the Change of Control Provisions, or amending the previously included definition of "change of control" included in their respective employment agreements to align with the Change of Control Provisions:

  • Howard Bird, Vice President, Exploration;
  • Justin Byrd (through Aurous Consulting LLC), Chief Financial Officer;
  • Matthew Evans, Vice President, Corporate Affairs;
  • Wallace Smith, Senior Geologist;
  • Paul Degagne, Exploration Manager at the Fenn-Gib Project;
  • Alexandra Gelinas-Dechene, Senior Geologist;
  • Ryan Hoefs, Senior Geologist; and
  • Ian Chappell, Senior Geologist.

On or about March 5, 2024, the employment agreement for Mr. Evans, the CEO of the Company, was amended to align the definition of "change of control" with the Change of Control Provisions. Previously, Mr. Evans' employment agreement, entered into on August 12, 2020, negotiated with Henry Heeney and Sean Pi, had a broader definition for "change of control" than the Change of Control Provisions of the other management personnel and employees. Accordingly, the amendments to Mr. Evans' employment agreement served to narrow the scope of circumstances where a "change of control" would apply.

There have been no changes or amendments to the Change of Control Provisions or any other provisions of the relevant employees' employment agreements applicable to a "change of control" following March 5, 2024.

Settlement Agreement

On or about April 19, 2024, the Company received letter correspondence from Carson Block, a partner at Muddy Waters, stating that Muddy Waters and certain investment funds managed by it, had obtained support agreements from shareholders comprising at least 50.68% of the outstanding voting share capital of Mayfair (the " April 19 Letter ") in support of Muddy Waters' efforts to reconstitute the Board (the " Reconstitution "). The April 19 Letter enclosed support agreements (the " Support Agreements ") signed by Kyle McLean, William Smith, a broker at Haywood, and Michael Simpson, an investment advisor at Haywood who both share a commission pool with Kyle McLean, Mireille Potentier (Michael Simpson's spouse), Henry Heeney, 1249487 B.C. Ltd. (a corporation controlled by Henry Heeney's mother), and 1249495 B.C. Ltd. (a corporation controlled by Mr. Pi) (collectively, the " Supporting Shareholders "). The Supporting Shareholders have extensive family, business and financial relationships with Muddy Waters or each other, over and above the Support Agreements.

On or about May 1, 2024, as a direct consequence of Muddy Waters' repeated threats of litigation and demands that the Company not honour its employment contracts with its employees, Patrick Evans (CEO), Justin Byrd (CFO), Howard Bird (Vice President of Exploration) and certain other employees listed above (the " Terminating Employees ") delivered notices (the " Terminating Notices ") to the Board terminating their respective employment agreement. The Terminating Employees took the position that the actions of Muddy Waters and the Supporting Shareholders as detailed in the April 19 Letter and Support Agreements constituted a change of control in accordance with the Change of Control Provisions in the respective employment agreements (the " Change of Control Event ").

That same day, Harry Pokrandt, the Chair of the Board, wrote to the Terminating Employees requesting they hold their Terminating Notices in abeyance until the Company could meet with them to discuss a solution which would avoid disruption to the Company's operations. The Terminating Employees agreed.

Over the next several days, counsel to the Company and counsel to the Terminating Employees drew up terms of a settlement agreement whereby the Terminating Employees agreed to hold in abeyance their Terminating Notices and continue their employment with the Company up to the Meeting. The proposed settlement agreement included, among others, the following terms:

  • " Trust Release Condition " means a change in the composition of the Board at the Meeting that results in the current directors constituting less than a majority of the members of the Board;
  • the Company shall deliver the aggregate amount of C$3,998,585, such amount representing the aggregate termination payments payable in respect of the Change of Control Event pursuant to the employment agreements into a non-interest bearing trust account (the " Change of Control Payment ");
  • each Terminating Notice shall be held in abeyance, and shall have no legal effect upon their respective employment agreements, pending fulfillment of either:
    • the Change of Control Payment being released by the trustee to the employees in their respective portions immediately following the passing of a motion or series of motions at the Meeting whereby the Trust Release Condition is satisfied; or
    • if the Trust Release Condition is not satisfied, following the election of the Board at the Meeting, each Terminating Employee shall immediately provide written notification to the trustee and the Company indicating if: (i) their Terminating Notice is to have immediate effect as a result of the Change of Control Event; or (ii) their Terminating Notice is to be rescinded with immediate effect,
  • each Terminating Employee shall release the Company from any and all claims and proceedings of every nature and kind whatsoever in connection with the Settlement Agreement.

The settlement agreement, effective May 6, 2024, was agreed to by the Terminating Employees and the Company following a meeting of the Board held on May 6, 2024 (the " Settlement Agreement ").

The Board considered the following actions of Muddy Waters in light of the Terminating Employees position in respect of the Change of Control Event:

  • Muddy Waters' acquisition of shares on April 11, 2024, after it had entered into a voting support agreement with Henry Heeney;
  • the relationship between Muddy Waters and Henry Heeney, including the voting support agreement, would likely be viewed by a court that these shareholders were acting together;
  • Henry Heeney's statements to Mr. Pokrandt that that he was a "price taker" in respect of the Reconstitution and that Mr. Heeney had to "go along with" anything Muddy Waters proposed;
  • the combined Muddy Waters voting representation with Mr. Heeney's shareholding surpassed 20% of the voting rights and may have been sufficient to affect control within the meaning of the change of control provisions;
  • the additional Support Agreements provided by Muddy Waters indicating in excess of 50% of the Company's outstanding voting capital; and
  • Muddy Waters' demand that the Board resign immediately and be replaced by Muddy Waters' nominees.

The Board also obtained and considered a reasoned legal opinion from Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, its independent counsel, in respect of the Terminating Notices and whether the Change of Control Event qualified as a change of control pursuant to the Change of Control Provisions, dated May 6, 2024.

The Board ultimately determined that there was some level of risk that, despite the language of the Change of Control Provisions, the Change of Control Event may not qualify as a change of control under the Terminating Employees' employment agreements.

However, the Board determined that a change of control, as defined in the Terminating Employees' employment agreements, would occur if a majority of the current Board were not re-elected at the Meeting.

This left the Board with essentially three options to proceed:

  • accept the Terminating Notices and make the Change of Control Payment;
  • dispute the Terminating Notices and refuse to make the Change of Control Payment; or
  • come to an agreement with the Terminating Employees that would see them maintain their positions until at least the Meeting.

The Board considered the first two options not to be in the best interests of the Company as each would involve the immediate departure of the Company's senior management and many of its key employees. For example, if the Terminating Employees terminated their employment (regardless of whether the Change of Control Payment was made), there would be:

  • an immediate adverse impact on the Company, its operations, and its ability to comply with ongoing disclosure obligations under securities laws and stock exchange requirements;
  • a potential adverse impact the Company's ability to recruit future employees;
  • no ability to coordinate a smooth transition to a new management team;
  • shareholder concerns, adverse impacts on the Company's share price with no warning to the shareholders or the market, and no opportunity for the Company's stakeholders to adjust their investment in light of a change to the management team resulting from Muddy Waters' actions; and
  • adverse impacts on the Company's important relationships with First Nations, vendors, and other stakeholder groups, all of whom had already expressed serious concerns over Muddy Waters' actions; and
  • the cost of potential litigation with the Terminating Employees if the Terminating Notices were disputed.

The Settlement Agreement, on the other hand, retains senior management and key employees through the Meeting, allows for a smoother transition of management, provides shareholders and the market with an opportunity to consider the changes to management resulting from Muddy Waters' actions, and allows the Company an opportunity to maintain, and if necessary, transition its relationships with First Nations, vendors, and other stakeholder groups.

Patrick Evans abstained from the Board's vote on whether to accept the Settlement Agreement, given his interest in the Settlement Agreement. The other Board members voted unanimously in favour of the Settlement Agreement.

Proxy Contest

The Board advises shareholders to vote the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form well in advance of the deadline at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific time) on June 3, 2024, in connection with the upcoming Meeting. Shareholders who have any questions relating to the Meeting or about the completion and delivery of the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form, may contact Alliance Advisors, LLC by telephone at 844-858-7380 or email at Mayfair@allianceadvisors.com.

Additional details relating to the matters to be voted upon at the Meeting and the Board's recommendations are included in the Circular, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca, as well as the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at https://mayfairgold.ca/investor-resources/.

Scientific and Technical Information

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been derived, in part, from the Company's technical report titled " National Instrument 43 101 Technical Report Fenn–Gib Project, Ontario, Canada " with an effective date of April 6, 2023 and reviewed and approved by Tim Maunula, an independent "qualified person" pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Mayfair

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair's flagship asset and currently hosts an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate with an effective date of April 6, 2023 with a total Indicated Resource of 113.69M tonnes containing 3.38M ounces at a grade of 0.93 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 5.72M tonnes containing 0.16M ounces at a grade of 0.85 g/t Au at a 0.40 g/t Au cut-off grade. The Fenn-Gib deposit has a strike length of over 1.5km with widths ranging over 500m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fenn-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For further information contact:
Patrick Evans, President and CEO
Phone: (416) 670-5114
Email: patrick@mayfairgold.ca
Web: www.mayfairgold.ca

Media contact:
John Vincic, Oakstrom Advisors
Phone: (647) 402-6375
Email: john@oakstrom.com

For information on voting:
Alliance Advisors, LLC
Phone: 1-844-858-7380
Email: Mayfair@allianceadvisors.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") that relate to Mayfair's current expectations and views of future events. Forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Mayfair's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward- looking statements. Mayfair undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Mayfair to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends that Mayfair Gold Shareholders Vote FOR All Company Nominees

  • ISS concludes that Muddy Waters "has not articulated any credible path forward"
  • Mayfair Board regrets Muddy Waters' unwillingness to engage constructively

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm ISS has issued a report recommending that Mayfair shareholders vote the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form FOR the management slate and all management resolutions at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 5, 2024 (the " Meeting ").

In particular, the ISS report recommends that shareholders vote FOR each of Mayfair's highly qualified director nominees: Harry Pokrandt, Patrick Evans, Christopher Reynolds and Douglas Cater (the " Company Nominees "). ISS further recommends that shareholders vote AGAINST all proposals by Muddy Waters Capital LLC (" Muddy Waters "), including WITHHOLD votes for Carson Block, Darren McLean, Freddy Brick, and Anthony Jew (the " Muddy Waters Nominees ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Mayfair Gold Files Management Information Circular and Issues Letter to Shareholders

Board cautions Shareholders that the Muddy Waters Nominees:

  • Have no board or management experience on Canadian public companies;
  • Have no experience as directors or officers of exploration, development, or producing mining companies;
  • Have no business plan or strategic vision for the Company;
  • Have a track record as activist short sellers associated with value destruction, not long-term growth

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) today announced that it has filed its management information circular (the " Information Circular ") and related proxy materials in connection with its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 5, 2024 (the " Meeting "). The Information Circular includes a Letter to Shareholders from Harry Pokrandt, Chairman of the Company's board of directors (the " Board "). The Company also announced it has entered into a Settlement Agreement (as defined below) with certain employees of the Company to ensure the retention of their services on behalf of Mayfair up to the Meeting.

The Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote to RE-ELECT as directors each of Harry Pokrandt, Patrick Evans, Christopher Reynolds and Douglas Cater (the " Company Nominees "). The Board further recommends that shareholders REJECT the resolutions proposed by Muddy Waters Capital LLC (" Muddy Waters "), including the resolution to elect as directors its four nominees: Carson Block, Darren McLean, Freddy Brick, and Anthony Jew (the " Muddy Waters Nominees ").

Harry Pokrandt, Chairman of the Board, Mayfair Gold, commented:

"The current Board has the experience, track record, and strategic vision to continue creating value for shareholders, and its consistent delivery on key objectives warrants reappointment for another year. The proposal to replace a proven team that has performed near the top of its peer group with a set of novice directors who lack any operational mining experience and have presented no plan for the Company is one that we simply cannot support."

Reasons for the Recommendations

The Board's recommendations are based on a number of carefully considered factors, each described more fully in the Information Circular. The reasons include the following.

Stark contrast between the experience and qualifications of the two sets of nominees. The Company Nominees have held operational or executive roles at more than 23 mining companies for a collective total of 90 years, and director positions at another 27 publicly traded mining companies. In contrast, to the knowledge of the Company, none of the Muddy Waters Nominees have experience as a director or officer of a Canadian public company, or experience operating a mining or mineral exploration company. Muddy Waters has offered no business plan or strategic vision for the Company.

The existing Mayfair team has executed effectively with positive results . Since acquiring the Fenn-Gib Project, the Company has: (1) grown the Fenn-Gib Indicated gold mineral resource estimate by more than 60% through ongoing mineral resource drilling; (2) made two new discoveries at the Footwall and Contact Zone, both adjacent to the main deposit; (3) completed three years of baseline environmental studies; (4) completed advanced pre-feasibility study (" PFS ") level metallurgical studies; (5) completed PFS-level geotechnical and hydrogeology studies; (6) commenced the PFS for its Fenn-Gib Project in March 2024; (7) commenced the 2024 environmental field program; (8) appointed a Vice President Technical Services to manage the Fenn-Gib technical programs; and (9) advanced its Recruitment Process to identify experienced and technically skilled candidates to join the Board.

Successful execution has been reflected in the Company's premier valuation . Over the past year, the Company is among the top-performing gold stocks among Canadian gold mining exploration and development companies. The Company's share price is up approximately 27%, compared to the average of its peer group 1 which are down approximately 19%. The Company's share price has outperformed the 17% increase in the price of gold during the same time period. Furthermore, the Company's price to net asset value multiple of 0.56 far exceeds its peer group average of 0.26.

Loss of entire management team and change of control payments . Mayfair's senior management have employment contracts which permit them to terminate their employment with the Company and receive a change of control payment at any time following a change of control. On May 1, 2024, Mayfair's management team, including Patrick Evans (CEO), Justin Byrd (CFO), Howard Bird (VP Exploration) and certain other employees (the "Terminating Employees"), advised the Board that the actions of Muddy Waters constituted a change of control and that management was terminating their employment with the Company and required change of control payments to be made. The Board subsequently entered into the Settlement Agreement pursuant to which the management team agreed to remain with the Company through the Meeting to provide for continuity of operations. However, management has been extremely clear that following the Meeting, they are unwilling to continue their employment with the Company if the Board is comprised of inexperienced Muddy Waters Nominees. Muddy Waters has not indicated whether they have a new management team in place to oversee the Company's operations following the Meeting. The loss of the Company's senior-level talent could materially set back the development of the Fenn-Gib Project and risk a delisting by the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). In addition, the resulting change of control payments—which total approximately $4.0 million— would deplete the treasury of funds that could be better spent on advancing the Fenn-Gib Project and may necessitate additional (potentially dilutive) financing. For more information, see " Employee Settlement Agreement " below.

Additional risks inherent in the Muddy Waters resolutions . The potential consequences of replacing proven directors with untried newcomers include the following:

  • Damage to relationships with the local community, including the Apitipi Anicinapek Nation (the " AAN ") on whose territory the Fenn-Gib Project is located. The leadership of the AAN has expressed deep concerns about the future of the relationship and this project, given the lack of contact from Muddy Waters and its lack of experience in dealing with First Nations in today's climate of reasserting control.
  • Risk of a de-listing of the Company's shares on the TSXV due to the Muddy Waters Nominees' lack of technical expertise and reporting issuer experience, as well as the lack of independence required of audit committee members.
  • Risk of a loss of foreign private issuer status in the United States due to three of the four Muddy Waters Nominees residing in the U.S.
  • Jeopardizing further value creation that can be expected to accrue to the Company's shareholders through continued pursuit of the proven strategy for developing the Fenn-Gib Project.
  • Fundamental skillset mismatch resulting from Muddy Waters' track record as an activist short seller that takes advantage of short-term downswings in company share prices, rather than the long-term outlook and highly technically geoscience and engineering skillsets needed to de-risk and advance a mine development project.

The Board is committed to good governance and value creation and remains focused on progressing the Company's flagship asset. The Board believes that its fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of the Company requires it to ensure that all shareholders are fully informed about the choices available to them in a vote which will have major consequences for the future of the Company.

Vote for Experience. Vote the WHITE Proxy Card.

The Board advises shareholders to vote the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form well in advance of the deadline at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific time) on June 3, 2024. Shareholders who have any questions relating to the Meeting or about the completion and delivery of the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form may contact Alliance Advisors, LLC by telephone at 844-858-7380, or email at Mayfair@allianceadvisors.com.

Additional details relating to the matters to be voted upon at the Meeting and the Board's recommendations are included in the Information Circular, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca, as well as the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at https://mayfairgold.ca/investor-resources/.

Advisors

Alliance Advisors is acting as strategic shareholder advisor to Mayfair Gold. Borden Ladner Gervais LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Board. Oakstrom Advisors is acting as communications advisor to the Company.

Employee Settlement Agreement

On May 1, 2024, the Terminating Employees advised the Board that the actions of Muddy Waters constituted a change of control and that, as a direct consequence of Muddy Waters' repeated threats of litigation and demands that the Company not honour its contracts with its employees, management was terminating their employment with the Company and required the change of control payments to be made. On May 6, 2024, the Company, having received independent legal advice, entered into a settlement agreement (the "Settlement Agreement" ) with the Terminating Employees, whereby the Terminating Employees agreed to hold the termination of their employment in abeyance and continue with the Company up to the Meeting.

In exchange, the Company delivered approximately $4.0 million (the " Change of Control Payment ") into trust. The amount of this Change of Control Payment represents the aggregate termination payments payable in respect of a change of control pursuant to the Terminating Employees' employment agreements. Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, the Change of Control Payment will be released to the Terminating Employees, in accordance with the requirements of their existing employment contracts with the Company, upon a change in the composition of the Board that results in the current directors constituting less than a majority of the members of the Board. If current members of the Board remain in the majority following the Meeting, the Terminating Employees may elect to rescind their notice of termination and remain employees of the Company, and their respective Change of Control payments will be returned to the Company.

Scientific and Technical Information

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been derived, in part, from the Company's technical report titled " National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Fenn–Gib Project, Ontario, Canada " with an effective date of April 6, 2023, and reviewed and approved by Tim Maunula, an independent "qualified person" pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Mayfair

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair's flagship asset and currently hosts an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate with an effective date of April 6, 2023 with a total Indicated Resource of 113.69M tonnes containing 3.38M ounces at a grade of 0.93 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 5.72M tonnes containing 0.16M ounces at a grade of 0.85 g/t Au at a 0.40 g/t Au cut-off grade. The Fenn-Gib deposit has a strike length of over 1.5km with widths ranging over 500m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fenn-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For further information contact:
Patrick Evans, President and CEO
Phone: (416) 670-5114
Email: patrick@mayfairgold.ca
Web: www.mayfairgold.ca

Media contact:
John Vincic, Oakstrom Advisors
Phone: (647) 402-6375
Email: john@oakstrom.com

For information on voting:
Alliance Advisors, LLC
Phone: 1-844-858-7380
Email: Mayfair@allianceadvisors.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") that relate to Mayfair's current expectations and views of future events, including the Company's Recruitment Process, the 2024 environmental field program, the loss of the Company's senior management and the respective change of control payments, the rescission of any termination notices by any of the Terminating Employees, damage to the Company's relationship with AAN, the risk of de-listing of the Company's shares on the TSXV, the risk of a loss of the Company's foreign private issuer status, and jeopardizing further value creation of the Fenn-Gib Project. Forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Mayfair's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the results of the Board recruitment process. Mayfair undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Mayfair to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Mayfair Gold Provides Update on Fenn-Gib Gold Project

  • Successful completion of Phase 6 drill program
  • Drill results from Main, Footwall, Deformation, and Contact Zones
  • 2024 environmental field program underway
  • Pre-feasibility study tradeoff studies underway

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) is pleased to announce the safe and successful completion of the Phase 6 resource drill program focused on extending the strike of the Footwall Zone mineralization at Mayfair's 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project. The Fenn-Gib Project, located in the Timmins region of Northeast Ontario, hosts a NI 43-101 open-pit-constrained Indicated mineral resource estimate of 3.38 million (M) ounces (oz) gold (Au) at a grade of 0.93 grams per tonne (gt) Au and an Inferred mineral resource of 0.16Moz Au at 0.85 gt Au (see the "About Mayfair" section below). The near-surface Fenn-Gib gold mineralization is broadly disseminated striking east-west on the Pipestone Fault over more than 1.5 kilometers (km) and is over 500 m wide at the west end.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Mayfair Gold Announces the Appointment of Vice President Technical Services

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Klue to the position of Vice President Technical Services of Mayfair Gold. Mr. Klue has over 40 years of experience in the mining, minerals, and metals industry, and has held numerous senior leadership positions overseeing global engineering studies, projects, and engineering programs. Most recently, Mr. Klue was Vice President Engineering and Studies at Hudbay Minerals Inc. Prior to that, he served as Vice President Technical Services at Copper Mountain Mining Corp., Regional Director of Mining and Metals at Hatch, and Senior Vice President at Tetra Tech Wardrop.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Mayfair Gold Schedules Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders in Response to Shareholder Requisition

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) today announced that it has called an annual general and special meeting (the " Meeting ") of its shareholders to be held on June 5, 2024, in response to a shareholder requisition submitted by MWCGOF SPV III LP, an investment fund controlled by Muddy Waters Capital LLC (" Muddy Waters "). On March 27, 2024, Muddy Waters requisitioned an annual general meeting of shareholders (the " Requisition ") for the purpose of reconstituting Mayfair's board of directors. Please see the Company's news release dated March 28, 2024, for full particulars of the items of business called for by the Requisition.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ora Gold Limited logo

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Ora Gold Limited (ASX: OAU, Ora or the Company) is pleased to advise it has entered into a binding agreement with Australian gold producer Westgold Resources Limited (WGX:ASX, OTCQX: WGXRF) (Westgold) in relation to a strategic co-operation relationship (Strategic Alliance) and $6.0 million placement (Strategic Placement) (together the Westgold Transaction).

Tier One Silver Engages Capital Markets and Corporate Communications Firms

Tier One Silver Engages Capital Markets and Corporate Communications Firms

Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Strike Communications Inc. ("Strike") for corporate communications and capital markets support. Led by Julia Becker, Strike is a boutique capital markets, investor relations and corporate communications firm with extensive experience across various industries. In connection with the agreement, Strike will assist with the creation, coordination and implementation of the Company's targeted capital markets strategy and investor relations objectives

Ms. Becker brings 15 years' experience in capital markets, corporate communications and business development. She has worked with many TSX and TSX Venture listed issuers across various industries, and with a boutique investment bank in Toronto. She has an extensive network of retail and institutional investors as well as investment banks and analysts across North America. Notably, Ms. Becker is Head, Investor Relations for Osino Resources (OSI)(OSIIF), which was recently sold to Yintai in an all-cash transaction for C$368 million.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Kinross releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Delivers strong ESG performance, including a $4.1 billion total benefit footprint through taxes, wages, procurement and community support

All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Dynacor Group Declares June 2024 Dividend

Dynacor Group Declares June 2024 Dividend

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) (Dynacor or the Corporation) announced its monthly dividend payment for June 2024 in the amount of C$0.01167 per common share which will be payable on June 18, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 7, 2024. This dividend represents the fifty-first (51 st ) dividend and forty-first (41 st ) monthly payment made to shareholders.

The Corporation's monthly dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. The payment and increase of dividends are at the discretion of the Board and will depend on the Corporation's financial results, cash requirements, prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Rumble Resources

Drilling Commences to Test High-Grade Gold System at Western Queen Gold Project

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) (“Rumble” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that a diamond and RC drilling program has commenced to test the continuity of the multiple high-grade zones beneath the Western Queen South and along strike of the Western Queen Central deposits. Previous drilling (by prior owners and by Rumble) has demonstrated high-grade gold occurs as moderately south plunging lode system with scope to extend to significant depths which may be amenable to underground mining.

Tempest Minerals

Yalgoo Update: Extensional Geochem Survey Completed at Remorse

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to announce the completion of an extensional geochemistry sampling at the Remorse Target. An untested but previously tenement-constrained area to the south of the main copper anomaly has now been sampled. This area was identified as a high-priority task within ongoing fieldwork leading up to a major drill program at the Remorse Target.

