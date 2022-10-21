Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Maxar President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Jablonsky, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Biggs Porter, will host an earnings conference call the same day, reviewing the third quarter results, followed by a question and answer session. The call is scheduled to begin promptly at 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET).

Investors and participants must register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/poKRyurD . After registering, participants will receive dial-in information, a passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, participants must dial in using the numbers in the confirmation email and enter their passcode and ID.

A replay of the conference call will be made available shortly after conclusion and can be accessed at that time using the following information:

Instant Replay:
Toll Free North America: 1-800-770-2030
International Dial-In: 1-647-362-9199
Passcode: 81317#

Replay available:
From November 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. MT (8:00 p.m. ET) to November 17, 2022, at 9:59 p.m. MT (11:59 p.m. ET)

The conference call will also be webcast live and then archived at:
http://investor.maxar.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost-effectiveness. Maxar's 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. For more information, visit www.maxar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking terms such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plan," "potential," "intend," "anticipate," "project," "target," "believe," "plan," "outlook," "estimate," "guidance" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar nature are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to those Risk Factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available online under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com , as well as the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com . The risk factors detailed in the foregoing are not intended to be exhaustive and there may be other key risks that are not identified that are not presently known to the Company or that the Company currently deems immaterial. These risks and uncertainties are amplified by the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused and will continue to cause significant challenges, instability and uncertainty.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this release or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jonny Bell
Maxar Investor Relations
1-303-684-5543
jonny.bell@maxar.com

Media Contact:
Kristin Carringer
Maxar Media Relations
1-303-684-4352
kristin.carringer@maxar.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Maxar TechnologiesMAXR:CAMAXRRobotics Investing
MAXR:CA,MAXR

Astra Announces Spacecraft Engine Contract with Maxar Technologies

Astra propulsion systems to be used in Maxar's PLEO spacecraft platforms

Astra Space, Inc. ("Astra") (Nasdaq: ASTR) announced that it has reached an agreement with Maxar Technologies ("Maxar") (TSX:MAXR) to supply Astra Spacecraft Engines ™. The propulsion systems will be used in Maxar's proliferated low Earth orbit (LEO) spacecrafts, which support a wide variety of global coverage missions, including Earth observation, communications and national security.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Robotics Stocks: 7 Biggest Companies in 2022

Robotics Stocks: 7 Biggest Companies in 2022

It’s no surprise that the top robotics stocks are gaining attention.

Market Research Future reports that the global robotics market could grow at a compound annual growth rate of 22.8 percent to reach US$214.68 billion by 2030 as demand for industrial robots rises and robotics companies improve their technology.

The automotive industry is the biggest source of demand for robotics. According to the Association for Advancing Automation, in Q2 2022 the sector accounted for 59 percent of industrial robot sales in North America. Automakers such as Hyundai Motor Company (KRX:005380) are also showing signs of merging into the robotics industry — in mid-2021, the South Korean company acquired a controlling stake in robotics firm Boston Dynamics for US$1.1 billion.

Keep reading...Show less

Maxar Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal to Provide Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery for U.S. Government

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced it has been awarded an Option Year 3 contract renewal by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program. The contract, which began September 1, 2022, is valued at $44 million. This is the third of three option years for the contract, which has a total value of up to $176M.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005468/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Maxar Technologies Chief Financial Officer Biggs Porter to Retire in 2023

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Biggs Porter intends to retire from the Company sometime in 2023 and will remain in a consulting role following his retirement through March of 2024 to assist with the transition of the CFO office.

Maxar has initiated a search process to identify the company's next CFO. Porter will continue as CFO until a successor is appointed and will assist with the process in order to ensure a seamless transition.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Maxar Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that members of senior management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference
Las Vegas, Nevada
September 14, 2022
1x1 meetings only

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Maxar Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) ("Maxar" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Key points from the quarter include:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×