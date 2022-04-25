Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced it was awarded U.S. Government mission support contracts in Q1 2022 worth up to $202 million over a six-year period.

The total includes 27 awards across nine U.S. government customers—eight of which are Department of Defense or Intelligence Community organizations—for work including artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, advanced data analytics, software development, data conditioning, geospatial production and dissemination, maritime domain awareness, and training and development.

"Maxar is honored to support U.S. defense and intelligence customers by delivering a breadth of mission-critical geospatial intelligence and related technologies," said Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky. "We're proud to kick off 2022 with a flurry of new and renewed partnerships with our U.S. government partners, and we look forward to continue delivering precise, trusted products and technologies in support of national security missions throughout the year."

Maxar is exhibiting at the GEOINT 2022 Symposium in Aurora, Colorado, this week, highlighting how the company delivers speed and precision in support of demanding missions. Visit Maxar at booth #411 to learn more.

Maxar Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of one cent ($0.01) per share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2022.

Maxar Extends 3D Geospatial Capabilities Through Partnership with Blackshark.ai

Maxar's strategic investment layers its best-in-class satellite imagery with Blackshark.ai's semantic 3D geospatial platform

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced its strategic investment in Blackshark.ai, a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial analytics services. The partnership represents Maxar's commitment to innovation within its 3D Earth Intelligence product portfolio.

AURORA INSIGHT ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM MAXAR

Aurora Insight a business analytics company that provides radio frequency (RF) data and advanced analytics about wireless activity, today announced a strategic investment from Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a leading provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence.

Data-driven solutions for the wireless industry

Aurora Insight directly measures the global RF environment with terrestrial and satellite-based sensors to provide government and commercial customers with comprehensive data on spectrum and wireless network infrastructure.

Access to spectrum has become a top concern for organizations around the world, and Maxar's strategic investment will further enhance Aurora Insight's ability to measure the global RF environment and provide detailed information and insights on spectral activity.

The strategic investment will help Aurora Insight accelerate its satellite technology development, expand its product offering and enter new, emerging markets. The two companies anticipate working together to combine Aurora Insight's RF spectrum mapping capabilities with Maxar's geospatial solutions, with the goal of developing a radio frequency-enhanced GEOINT solution for government and commercial customers that provides more comprehensive and accurate geospatial insights.

Regarding the investment, Aurora Insight CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Alvarez said, "We are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with Maxar because it is a natural extension of Aurora Insight's vision to build a continually updating RF map of the world. By combining Aurora Insight's spectrum data with Maxar's high-resolution imagery, AI analytics and 3D capabilities, we can unlock new opportunities to support customers with valuable data in the 5G era and beyond."

Aurora Insight will leverage Maxar's deep understanding of geospatial intelligence to continue advancing its spectrum mapping solutions which include spectrum monitoring, mapping wireless network deployments, detecting interference and more.

About Aurora Insight
Aurora Insight provides data analytics on spectrum and wireless networks. By measuring the global RF environment from land, air and space, we provide government and commercial customers with the most accurate and actionable information available on spectrum and wireless networks. Harnessing the power of technical expertise and innovation, Aurora Insight's solutions enable organizations to meet the current and future challenges of global connectivity.  Headquartered in Denver, CO , and funded by the country's top innovation investors, Aurora Insight is providing data to help advance the future frontiers of global connectivity.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aurora-insight-announces-strategic-investment-from-maxar-301487597.html

SOURCE Aurora Insight

Maxar Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) ("Maxar" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. All dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Key points from the fourth quarter and full-year include:

Robotics Stocks: 7 Biggest Companies in Q1 2022

Robotics Stocks: 7 Biggest Companies in Q1 2022

It’s no surprise that the top robotics stocks are gaining attention.

According to Allied Market Research, the global robotics market was valued at US$12.15 billion in 2020. The industry could reach US$149.86 billion by 2030 on rising demand for industrial robots and surveillance robots.

The automotive industry is also another big source of demand for robotics. For example, in April 2020, BMW (OTC Pink:BAMXF,ETR:BMW) signed an agreement with KUKA (OTC Pink:KUKAF,ETR:KU2) to buy around 5,000 robots for the carmaker’s new production lines and factories around the world.

Maxar Technologies Fourth Quarter 2021 Investor Call Scheduled for Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) plans to release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Maxar President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Jablonsky, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Biggs Porter, will host an earnings conference call the same day, reviewing the fourth quarter results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call is scheduled to begin promptly at 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET).

