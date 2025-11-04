Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) announced its participation in three upcoming investor conferences:

On Wednesday, November 12, Michael Miebach, chief executive officer, will present at the KBW Fintech Payments Conference in New York, N.Y. The discussion will begin at 1:55 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.

On Wednesday, November 19, Sachin Mehra, chief financial officer, will present at Citi's 14 th Annual FinTech Conference in New York, N.Y. The discussion will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

On Tuesday, December 2, Craig Vosburg, chief services officer, will present at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference in Scottsdale, AZ. The discussion will begin at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 30 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast of the discussions, and a replay will be archived for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com .

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.Mastercard.com

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

Investor Relations: Devin Corr, investor.relations@mastercard.com , 914-249-4565
Communications: Seth Eisen, seth.eisen@mastercard.com , 914-249-3153

