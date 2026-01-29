Mastercard Incorporated Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Available on Company's Website

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results through an earnings release available on the company's Investor Relations website at investor.mastercard.com . The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and available here .
At 9:00 a.m. ET today, the company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results.
Conference Call Details:
Toll-free dial-in: 1-888-330-2508
Toll dial-in: 1-240-789-2735
Conference ID: 6451878
A replay of the call will be available for 30 days using the following dial-in:
Toll-free dial-in: 1-800-770-2030
Toll dial-in: 1-647-362-9199
Conference ID: 6451878
The webcast recording and all related materials can also be accessed at investor.mastercard.com .
About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com
Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260128691587/en/
Investor Relations: Devin Corr, investor.relations@mastercard.com , 914-249-4565
Communications: Seth Eisen, seth.eisen@mastercard.com , 914-249-3153