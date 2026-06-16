Mastercard Announces Annual Meeting Results

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) announced the results of its annual meeting of stockholders, held today.
At the meeting:
- The full slate of 11 directors was elected for a one-year term to expire at the next annual meeting of stockholders
- The compensation for the company's executive officers was approved on an advisory basis
- The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2026 was ratified
- Neither of the two stockholder proposals were approved by the voters
When final voting results are available, they will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and posted on the Investor Relations section of Mastercard.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking and subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "believe," "expect," "could," "may," "would," "will," "trend" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the company's expectations.
About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.Mastercard.com
Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.
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Mastercard Investor Relations Contact
Devin Corr, 914-249-4565
investor.relations@mastercard.com
Mastercard Communications Contact
Seth Eisen, 914-249-3153
Seth.Eisen@mastercard.com