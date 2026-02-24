Marvell to Showcase Latest AI Data Center Connectivity Solutions at DesignCon 2026

Extensive Technology Ecosystem Partners to Demonstrate Marvell-powered Offerings
Marvell Technology, Inc . (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will showcase its latest data center connectivity products and technologies driving the next wave of AI innovation at DesignCon 2026—February 24 to 26 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.
The primary bottleneck in AI data center infrastructure has shifted from compute to connectivity. Data center operators require scalable, ultra-high performance connectivity solutions to address the massive growth of new, more demanding AI workloads. To meet this challenge, Marvell is driving advancements in interconnect technology at the package-, server- and rack-level, working closely with an extensive partner ecosystem to deliver solutions that provide exceptional bandwidth, power savings and performance at scale.
At DesignCon 2026, Marvell will showcase the latest advances in its end-to-end data center connectivity portfolio. In a diverse lineup of panels and presentations , Marvell experts will review the latest in silicon, cabling, memory and other technologies for advanced data center infrastructure.
Additionally, Marvell plans to showcase the following demonstrations in it its DesignCon booth (#904) :
- 40G die-to-die (D2D) interfaces for high-bandwidth memory (HBM)
- 224G LR SerDes over co-packaged copper (CPC)
- 200G/lane active copper cable (ACC)
- PCIe 7.0 and PCIe 8.0 SerDes
- PCIe 6.0 active electrical cable (AEC)
- 1.6T active electrical cable (AEC)
Partner Booth Innovations
Ecosystem partners demonstrating Marvell-powered interconnect solutions include:
- Amphenol (Booth 833 and 1237)
- Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) (Booth 719)
- Infraeo (Booth 760)
- Luxshare-Tech (Booth 839)
- Molex (Booth 739)
- Samtec (Booth 939)
- SENKO (Booth 958)
- TE Connectivity (Booth 639)
- Tektronix (Booth 819)
- 3M (Booth 420)
