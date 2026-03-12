Marvell to Showcase Industry-leading, End-to-End Connectivity Solutions for AI Data Center Infrastructure at OFC 2026

Over 100 Marvell and Ecosystem Partner Technology Demos and High-profile Executive Presentations Underscore Marvell Position as a Driving Force in Next-gen AI Infrastructure
Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will showcase the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of AI data center connectivity solutions at OFC 2026—March 15 to 19 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.
As AI infrastructure scales exponentially, connectivity has become the primary bottleneck of modern hyperscale and cloud data centers, and new, dedicated semiconductor interconnect solutions are required to address the increasing performance, power, design, security and application-specific challenges.
With an unmatched breadth and depth of expertise and a comprehensive connectivity portfolio—including advanced SerDes and die-to-die technology, industry-first DSPs, drivers and TIAs, DCI modules, data center switches and advanced telemetry capabilities—Marvell is uniquely positioned to provide customers with the performance, power efficiency and design flexibility required to keep up with the explosive growth of next-generation AI data centers.
At OFC 2026 (Booth #1600), Marvell will showcase more than 20 demos, highlighting the latest advances in its end-to-end data center connectivity portfolio for scale-up, scale-out and scale-across applications, including:
- 40G die-to-die: Marvell 3nm die-to-die (D2D) IP provides the required power-, latency- and error-efficient access needed for on-package D2D connections, including HBM.
- PCIe ® 8.0 SerDes: Marvell PCIe 8.0 SerDes running at 256 gigatransfers-per-second (GT/s) enables hyperscalers' transition to next-generation, high-bandwidth and low-latency connections to external resources.
- CXL solutions: Marvell® Structera ™ CXL-based near-memory acceleration and memory expansion enables optimal compute and memory scaling to maximize performance and address sustainability.
- 1.6T transmit-retimed optics: The Marvell Ara T DSP is the first 8x200G transmit-retimed optics (TRO) PAM4 DSP, offering significant generational performance gains and power savings over fully retimed optics (FRO).
- 200G/lambda 1.6T PAM4 optical interconnect: Marvell Ara DSP is the industry's first 3nm 1.6T PAM4 optical DSP featuring 200 Gbps electrical and optical interfaces for AI scale out.
- Marvell Photonic Fabric™ technology platform: The platform enables multi-rack optical scale up to meet the reach, bandwidth, latency and energy demands of next-generation AI clusters.
- UEC-ready data center switch: Marvell Teralynx ® switch silicon delivers AI workload traffic optimization at 800GE, trimming-based congestion management and support for UET and PoCEv2 payloads in a multi-tenant environment.
- C- and L-band 800G ZR/ZR+ pluggable optics: Marvell COLORZ ® pluggable optics significantly reduce DCI capital costs compared to traditional OTN systems.
- Interconnect telemetry platform: The Marvell RELIANT ™ end-to-end telemetry, analytics and intelligence platform provides real-time visibility, predictive insight, and automated optimization across the Marvell connectivity portfolio.
In addition, across the OFC exhibit hall, the vast ecosystem of Marvell Technology partners will offer more than 80 demos powered by Marvell devices and technologies, underscoring the pivotal role Marvell is playing in driving the next evolution in AI infrastructure innovation.
Marvell Executive Presentations and Industry Panels at OFC 2026
Throughout OFC, Marvell executives will participate in presentations and panels on optical communications and networking topics for next-generation AI data center infrastructure. This includes several presentations during the Optica Executive Forum, as well as notable presentations throughout the conference. Co-located with OFC, the Optica Executive Forum features C-level panelists discussing the latest issues facing the industry. The full agenda of Marvell speakers at OFC 2026 and the Optica Executive Forum is available here .
