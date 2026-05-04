Marvell Technology, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

Marvell Technology, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will conduct a conference call following the release of its first quarter of fiscal year 2027 financial results on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

Conference Call

Interested parties may join the live conference call without operator assistance at Call me™ (link will be active approximately 30 minutes before the call) to receive an instant automated callback. To join the call with operator assistance, please dial 1-877-407-8291 or 1-201-689-8345 . The call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Marvell Investor Relations website at http://investor.marvell.com/ . A replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415, passcode 13760544 until Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 30 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

For further information, contact:
Ashish Saran
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
408-222-0777
ir@marvell.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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