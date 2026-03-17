Marvell Launches Industry's First 260-lane PCIe 6.0 Switch for AI Data Center Scale-up Infrastructure

Marvell Structera S Delivers 2x the Lane Density of Competitive Offerings, Expanding Marvell End-to-End PCIe Product Portfolio and Redefining PCIe Scale-up Performance
OFC 2026 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced Marvell® Structera™ S 60260, the industry's first 260-lane PCIe 6.0 switch. Leveraging industry-leading interconnect solutions through the recent acquisition of XConn Technologies, the new industry's highest-radix PCIe switch extends the Marvell end-to-end PCIe portfolio, offering unique levels of scale-up AI data center performance and design flexibility.
As AI servers integrate increasing numbers of GPUs and accelerators, PCIe scale-up fabrics have become critical to maximizing compute density and resource utilization. Traditional switches require multiple devices to achieve scale, resulting in increased power, latency, board complexity and total cost of ownership. The Marvell Structera S 260-lane PCIe 6.0 switch eliminates the need for multiple smaller switches, enabling higher density, lower latency and improved system efficiency.
"The expansion of AI infrastructure to support next-generation AI workloads continues to move at a breathtaking pace, requiring new, higher-performance scale-up fabrics to eliminate existing bottlenecks," said Rishi Chugh, vice president and general manager, Data Center Switch Business Unit at Marvell. "XConn has been shipping 256-lane PCIe 5.0 switches since 2022. Now, with the industry's first 260-lane PCIe 6.0 switch at nearly double the lane density of the competition, Marvell is setting a new standard for PCIe scale-up performance."
"PCIe switching has long been foundational to supporting traditional CPU computing architectures and has also now become an essential building block for accelerated data center infrastructure," said Gerry Fan, senior vice president, engineering, Scale-up Switching at Marvell. "The Structera S PCIe switch is optimized to deliver industry-leading performance, flexibility, low latency and power efficiency for demanding data-intensive applications, including next-generation AI/ML training and high-throughput computing."
"Device-to-device and system-to-system networking is as integral to the data center AI story as individual GPUs and AI ASICs are," said James Sanders, senior analyst at TechInsights. "The demand for higher-performance data center switch technology increases alongside scaled-up AI models aimed at supporting more complex workloads. The Marvell acquisition of XConn Technologies complements its existing portfolio of PCIe switches, aiding customers in deploying flexible, performant infrastructure as AI compute requirements expand in size and complexity."
Expanded Marvell End-to-End PCIe Portfolio
The addition of XConn Technologies PCIe switches to the Marvell PCIe portfolio augments the Marvell Alaska ® P PCIe retimer product line , which scales connections between AI accelerators, GPUs, XPUs, CPUs, SSDs, CXL devices and other components. Alaska P PCIe retimers enable low-power, high-speed and low-latency connectivity that scales within servers and clusters to power accelerated AI data center infrastructure.
Combining the new Structera S PCIe switch with the Alaska P PCIe retimer solution, Marvell offers a comprehensive, end-to-end portfolio of PCIe solutions that provide hyperscalers and data center customers with a flexible interconnect platform to meet their individual configuration requirements. The combined solution unlocks the physical limitations of high-speed PCIe I/O, enabling active electrical cable (AEC) partners to extend PCIe 6.0 cable reach up to seven meters and active optical cable (AOC) partners to extend reach beyond seven meters.
In addition, Structera S PCIe switches are drop-in, pin-compatible with new Marvell Structera S CXL 3.0 switch offerings—also announced today—allowing customers to design a single hardware platform that supports both PCIe and CXL applications, while reducing development costs, shortening design cycles and maximizing design flexibility.
Availability
Marvell Structera S PCIe 60260 switches are expected to begin sampling to customers in calendar Q3 2026. Engineering test samples of the Structera S PCIe 6.0 switch are available now and are featured in a live demo at OFC 2026. Structera S PCIe 5.0 switches are currently available.
Marvell will showcase its end-to-end connectivity portfolio at OFC 2026, March 17–19, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Visit the Marvell booth #1600 to learn how the company is enabling the next generation of data center and AI infrastructure.
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