Marvell and Lumentum to Demonstrate Optical Circuit Switching for Next-generation AI Scale-up Infrastructure

Live OFC Demonstration to Showcase Low Latency, Flexible, Energy-efficient Network Fabrics for Hyperscaler AI Data Centers
OFC 2026 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of optical and photonic products, today announced a live demonstration of Marvell ® optical connectivity solutions interoperating with Lumentum's optical circuit switching (OCS) platform. The integrated, rack-level system will be showcased in the Marvell booth (#1600) at OFC 2026, taking place March 17-19 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
As AI workloads continue to drive unprecedented growth in data center traffic, network architectures are rapidly evolving to deliver higher bandwidth, lower latency and greater power efficiency. OCS enables direct optical paths between endpoints to support scalable, high-signal-integrity, real-time data movement and ultra-low-latency connectivity across large AI fabrics, while reducing power consumption and eliminating intermediate packet processing and optical-electrical-optical conversions.
The demonstration will feature Marvell optical connectivity solutions, including Aquila 1.6T coherent-lite DSPs , Ara 1.6T PAM4 optical DSPs , and the COLORZ® 800 ZR/ZR+ DCI module interoperating with the Lumentum R300 OCS. The combination of advanced Marvell optical DSPs with the R300's scalable, low-loss switching architecture enables dynamic, high-bandwidth optical paths that lower latency, reduce power consumption and increase overall network efficiency. The system will also incorporate Marvell RELIANT™, an end-to-end advanced telemetry, analytics and intelligence platform designed to deliver real-time visibility, predictive insight and automated optimization across the Marvell connectivity portfolio.
"AI is redefining every layer of the data center stack, and connectivity is at the center of that transformation," said Xi Wang, senior vice president and general manager, Connectivity Business Unit at Marvell. "By demonstrating Marvell optical connectivity solutions interoperating with Lumentum's OCS platform, we're showcasing how tomorrow's AI networks can achieve massive gains while delivering breakthrough gains in performance, power efficiency and architectural agility."
"AI scaling is pushing conventional packet-based networks beyond their practical limits," said Peter Roorda, general manager, Switching at Lumentum. "The R300 optical circuit switch delivers large-port-count, software-controlled optical connectivity that enables predictable low-latency paths while reducing the power overhead associated with traditional switching layers. Our demonstration with Marvell illustrates how circuit switching and advanced DSP technologies can be combined to build scalable, high-performance AI fabrics."
About Marvell
To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 30 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud and carrier architectures transform—for the better.
About Lumentum
Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a global leader in optical and photonic technologies that power the networks and infrastructure behind AI, cloud computing, and next-generation communications. Built on decades of photonics innovation, Lumentum delivers high-performance lasers, modules, and optical subsystems that enable scalable, energy-efficient data center connectivity, advanced telecom networks, industrial manufacturing, and sensing applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company operates R&D, manufacturing, and sales facilities worldwide. Learn more at www.lumentum.com .
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Media Contacts:
George Millington
Marvell
pr@marvell.com
Victoria McDonald
Lumentum
media@lumentum.com