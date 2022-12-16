Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Mars Labs Announces Strategic Investment and Partnership With DWF Labs

'Mars Labs', the blockchain-based metaverse platform developer, announced its strategic partnership with DWF Labs, a leading global web 3.0 investment company. This partnership comes with approx. 1M dollars investment in The Mars Metaverse project.

The Mars is a metaverse platform based on the red planet, and Mars Labs CEO Kevin Chang said that the company is focusing on a metaverse game that is fun to play for everyone. The Mars Metaverse, scheduled for official launch in 2024, is a P2E (Play to Earn) metaverse with contents that allow you to enjoy various gameplays such as camping, basketball, racing, and busking.

DWF Labs is a global Web 3.0 venture capital firm headquartered in Switzerland , supporting global expansion by investing in and advising promising Web 3.0 projects. Recently, a new branch was established in Korea, which is the fifth global branch to be established. DWF Labs not only provides investment support, but also provides consulting, liquidity provision, smart contract security audit, and marketing services.

Through this partnership, Mars Labs will work with DWF Labs for marketing efforts for global expansion of the overall businesses operated by Mars Labs , such as MRST and PBOS Tokens, NFTs (Non- Fungible Token), as well as The Mars Metaverse.

Kevin Chang , CEO of Mars Labs , said, "It is an honor to receive investment from a globally recognized venture capital (VC) and form a strategic partnership. Mars Labs and DWF Labs will have a deep cooperative relationship in various fields as their experience in various web3-based technologies and business meets Mars Labs ."

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Oath of Peak, an oriental fantasy MMORPG, now opens its pre-registration with bountiful rewards

Pre-registration for Oath of Peak, an upcoming oriental MMORPG, is now open. At the same time, it has been announced that the official release date for the game is January 12, 2023 . Oath of Peak will be available on Android, iOS and PC, across the globe except in East and Southeast Asia . A pre-registration reward, a three-day mount trial card, will be sent to all users who complete pre-registration.

Time-limited mount - Wind Cat

The developer, CANGMING NET, has a great wealth of experience in developing 'Xianxia' MMORPG, a popular genre of games in China and the Far East. A Chinese Ghost Story Mobile Game (a fantasy MMORPG) is their biggest success to date, with over 18 million downloads globally.

Oath of Peak has proven to be very popular in the former regional release across Asia-Pacific with more than 500k downloads, taking the first place in the ranking for the iOS App Store and Google Play store on the day of launch.

The Key Vision of Oath of Peak

In this oriental fantasy MMORPG, players can navigate their way through the vast open-world map, which is based on the ancient Chinese classic 'The Classic of Mountains and Seas' (also known as Shan Hai Jing). In the game, players will compose their fantastic tales as Spirit Benders to befriend Spirit Beasts in the world named the Omnispirit Continent. Besides, players can also enjoy thrilling game action in PVP and GVG modes, bringing hours of multiplayer fun, and enjoy casual gameplay such as fishing and raising a Kun - a legendary creature in the Shan Hai Jing.

A Spirit Beast sealed successfully

Although there are still a few weeks until the official launch, excitement is building online, and the development team is working around the clock to put the finishing touches to the game, before its release to a global audience. Players can also follow the official channels for updates before the big day – January 12, 2023 .

Pre-registration: https://sourl.cn/LDAeys

Official Website: https://yeehagames.com/game/oathofpeak

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oathofpeakofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OathOfPeak

Magic Eden Debuts Polygon NFT Launchpad and Marketplace with Gaming Projects

Building on its web3 gaming roadmap, Magic Eden is supporting its first Polygon NFT mint with Shatterpoint today; Infinite Drive with Aston Martin in December and Kakao Games, Taunt Battleworld, and Planet Mojo coming in Q1 2023

- Today, Magic Eden ("The Company"), the leading cross-chain NFT platform, announced the expansion of its Launchpad and marketplace to support Polygon NFT minting and trading. This news accelerates Magic Eden's efforts to become the most full-featured multi-chain NFT platform and builds on its roadmap to bring exciting games to the blockchain by working with world-class developers like Shatterpoint and Infinite Drive with Aston Martin in December and Taunt Battleworld, Planet Mojo, and Kakao Games in early 2023.

Puzzles & Survival Has Released Its Holiday Update "Dinosaur Resurgence" and the First Episode of a Live-action Video Series

- 37 Games, the publisher of the zombie-themed match-3 game Puzzles and Survival is releasing the Dinosaur Resurgence update for the winter holidays to day.

Along with the Dinosaur Resurgence update, the first episode of the official Puzzles and Survival live action video series, titled "The Mysterious Footprint", has also been released. Each of the 4 episodes in the video series will follow development in the game's narrative and will be released alongside future content updates.

Mytaverse Announces Partnership with Ready Player Me to Bring Individuality to the Enterprise Metaverse

- Mytaverse is pleased to announce their leading enterprise metaverse software will integrate Ready Player Me's best-in-the-world avatars.

Founded in 2020, Mytaverse is a cloud-based platform for 3D immersive multiplayer environments. Major companies use Mytaverse's enterprise platform for virtual sales training, virtual product demonstrations, and more enterprise needs. The platform is hardware agnostic, meaning users can fire it up on any device they already have, including their computer or mobile phone.

To offer corporations the best-designed and functioning avatars, Mytaverse is integrating Ready Player Me's custom avatars into its platform. Ready Player Me allows users to custom design avatars, choosing from various skin tones, hairstyles, and more. These avatars' legs move, eyes appear realistic, and look more human than other metaverse providers' avatars.

Thanks to Mytaverse's and Ready Player Me's first-class technology, enterprise customers can render over 100 beautiful avatars in the Mytaverse at once–way more users than currently possible in Meta's and other companies' offerings. Mytaverse and Ready Player Me accomplish this high volume while maintaining high-quality graphics.

"Thanks to Mytaverse's and Ready Player Me's first-class technology, customizing your digital persona in our virtual world has risen to a whole new level," says Mytaverse CTO and co-founder Jaime Lopez . "With hundreds of different outfits, wardrobe selections, and accessories, our users can be as unique as they want. The highly optimized avatars from Ready Player Me play a crucial role in keeping the number of concurrent users beyond any other multiplayer environment with one single game server. The combination between high-quality graphics and high performance is the perfect recipe for our Metaverse enterprise solution."

Since Ready Player Me believes the metaverse isn't a single app–it's a network of millions of virtual worlds people visit–Mytaverse customers can use their avatars in Mytaverse and other metaverse companies that partner with Ready Player Me. Mytaverse and Ready Player Me are making the most user-friendly version of the metaverse, and it's perfect for business needs.

Mytaverse and Ready Player Me are creating the future of enterprise software–today.

ABOUT MYTAVERSE
Mytaverse is building the Metaverse for enterprise. Founded in 2020 by Kenneth Landau and Jaime Lopez , Mytaverse is a cloud-based platform that allows 3D-immersive, multiplayer workplace environments. Mytaverse takes a hardware-agnostic approach, enabling users to enter the metaverse via any browser on any device, from mobile to desktop to VR goggles. Mytaverse raised a $7 .6mm Seed Round in February 2022 , led by Blumberg Capital. Companies like PepsiCo, Dassault Corporation, Zaha Hadid Architects, Asian Sky group, and Tekni-plex have already experienced the power of Mytaverse to bring their teams, partners, and customers together. Mytaverse allows companies to experience face-to-face interactions anytime, anywhere, from any device.

ABOUT READY PLAYER ME
Ready Player Me is a cross-game avatar platform for the metaverse. It lets you create a 3D avatar with a selfie and use it in 5,000+ compatible apps and games. You can explore virtual worlds in VRChat, join meetings in Spatial, or stream to your fans using Animaze – all with your personal avatar that represents you in virtual worlds. Any developer can integrate Ready Player Me into their apps and games using our free avatar SDK. It's compatible with Unity and Unreal Engine and works great on the web, mobile, and desktop platforms. Learn more at https://readyplayer.me/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mytaverse-announces-partnership-with-ready-player-me-to-bring-individuality-to-the-enterprise-metaverse-301703474.html

SOURCE Mytaverse

Oracle Teams Up With OneQode to Deliver Low-Latency Solutions Across Asia-Pacific

OneQode, Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) company, today announced it has joined Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

With OneQode now an OPN member, both companies will be able to provide enhanced offerings to enterprise customers in the Asia-Pacific region, with a particular focus on gaming, virtual and augmented reality and other high-performance applications.

NEOPETS LAUNCHES FAERIE'S HOPE!

EMBARK ON A MAGICAL MATCH 3 ADVENTURE TODAY!

Neopets is thrilled to announce the launch of their highly anticipated Match 3 game, Neopets: Faerie's Hope .

