Marrero Armor LLC Secures First International Order, Expanding U.S.-Made Ballistic Protection Worldwide

Marrero Armor LLC, a Scottsdale-based manufacturer of lightweight, NIJ-qualified tactical ballistic protection, announced the fulfillment of its first major international order valued at more than $2.99 million USD. Founded in 2020, the company delivers high-performance, affordable ballistic protection to front-line defenders.

Marrero Armor

The order includes more than 4,000 multi-hit, NIJ-qualified armor plates for an international law enforcement agency, reflecting growing confidence in Marrero Armor's U.S.-designed and U.S.-manufactured equipment.

"This international order validates what we've been telling our domestic customer base from day one: Our American-made armor doesn't have to cost more to perform better and be lighter," said Hans Marrero, CEO and Co-Founder. "I've trained more than 75,000 law enforcement and military personnel in over 100 countries, so I understand firsthand the threats these warriors face."

"We built Marrero Armor to eliminate the gap between performance and price," said Brian Beckwith, President and Co-Founder. "This order demonstrates that agencies around the world recognize the value of that approach. We're proud to be exporting a product that was designed, tested, and manufactured right here in Scottsdale."

About Marrero Armor LLC

Founded in 2020 by Hans Marrero, CEO, and Brian Beckwith, President, Marrero Armor LLC designs, tests, and manufactures tactical ballistic products delivering lightweight, reliable, and affordable protection to front-line defenders. Both founders are current or formerly affiliated with Axon Enterprises (NASDAQ: AXON), and the company holds a co-owned patent with AXON integrating non-lethal technology on ballistic shields.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company specializes in lightweight, multi-hit hard armor plates and ballistic shields meeting or exceeding NIJ Standards 0101.07 and 0108.01, respectively. It also offers soft armor, vests, tactical shield covers, carriers, and a patent-pending Picatinny® rail system for mounting accessories such as lights and cameras on ballistic shields.

All hard armor plates carry a 10-year warranty, and the company replaces armor shot in the line of duty at no cost to the agency or officer. Marrero Armor operates without outside financing, growing organically through product performance and customer relationships.

Media Contact

Marrero Armor LLC
15550 North 84th Street, Suite 103, Scottsdale, Arizona 85260
Email: info@marreroarmor.com
Web: www.marreroarmor.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marrero-armor-llc-secures-first-international-order-expanding-us-made-ballistic-protection-worldwide-302902741.html

SOURCE Marrero Armor LLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AXONnasdaq:axon
AXON
The Conversation (0)

America Can't Make Its Own Ammunition Metal. A Nevada Project Just Defined One of the Largest Domestic Sources

Energy Metal News News Commentary - There is a metal most people have never heard of that the U.S. military cannot do without and cannot currently produce at home. It hardens the lead in ammunition, it is essential to the primers that make bullets fire, and it goes into flame retardants,... Keep Reading...
VISIONARY-MS Trial Results Featured in Platform Presentation at PACTRIMS 2022: CNM-Au8® Demonstrated Global Neurological Improvement in Stable MS Patients as Adjunct to Background Disease Modifying Therapies

VISIONARY-MS Trial Results Featured in Platform Presentation at PACTRIMS 2022: CNM-Au8® Demonstrated Global Neurological Improvement in Stable MS Patients as Adjunct to Background Disease Modifying Therapies

CNM-Au8 demonstrated low contrast vision improvement and global neurological improvement (low contrast vision, cognition, upper extremity function, and walking speed) in stable MS patients as adjunct to background immunomodulating disease modifying therapies (DMTs) No approved MS DMTs have shown... Keep Reading...
Awakn Life Sciences Announces Voluntary Lock-up Agreement Extension with Management, Board of Directors and Key Shareholders

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Voluntary Lock-up Agreement Extension with Management, Board of Directors and Key Shareholders

Management, the Board of Directors, and key shareholders represent approximately 11.5 million shares or 46.1% of the issued and outstanding sharesAwakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics... Keep Reading...
Awakn Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, today is reporting its financial results and business highlights for the three and nine months ended... Keep Reading...
Awakn Life Sciences Signs MOU with NHS and University of Exeter with a View of Increasing Access to Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy in the UK

Awakn Life Sciences Signs MOU with NHS and University of Exeter with a View of Increasing Access to Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy in the UK

With a Focus on Bringing the KARE Phase II a/b Trial (Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy for Alcohol Use Disorder) into Phase IIIAwakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Cloud Releases Agenda for 2026 Fall Mining Showcase; Investor Registration Open

Culpeo Minerals Marks Milestones at Lana Corina and Fortuna Projects

Equity Metals Reports Assays from 2026 Validation Drilling on the No. 3 Vein and Active Q4 Exploration Initiatives, Silver Queen Project, BC

Marvel Biosciences Reports MB-204 as Highly Effective at Treating Autism Behaviours in Shank3 Mouse Model

Related News

nickel investing

BHP Sells Kambalda Nickel Concentrator to Gold Fields

nickel investing

Anglo Warns EU It Will Shut Brazil Mine If MMG Deal Blocked

Red Cloud Releases Agenda for 2026 Fall Mining Showcase; Investor Registration Open

copper investing

Culpeo Minerals Marks Milestones at Lana Corina and Fortuna Projects

precious metals investing

Equity Metals Reports Assays from 2026 Validation Drilling on the No. 3 Vein and Active Q4 Exploration Initiatives, Silver Queen Project, BC

base metals investing

Chalice First Assays Hit Broad, High-Grade Gold

gold investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Prices, Plus Uranium's "Slam Dunk" Setup