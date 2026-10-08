Marrero Armor LLC Secures First International Order, Expanding U.S.-Made Ballistic Protection Worldwide

Marrero Armor LLC, a Scottsdale-based manufacturer of lightweight, NIJ-qualified tactical ballistic protection, announced the fulfillment of its first major international order valued at more than $2.99 million USD. Founded in 2020, the company delivers high-performance, affordable ballistic protection to front-line defenders.
The order includes more than 4,000 multi-hit, NIJ-qualified armor plates for an international law enforcement agency, reflecting growing confidence in Marrero Armor's U.S.-designed and U.S.-manufactured equipment.
"This international order validates what we've been telling our domestic customer base from day one: Our American-made armor doesn't have to cost more to perform better and be lighter," said Hans Marrero, CEO and Co-Founder. "I've trained more than 75,000 law enforcement and military personnel in over 100 countries, so I understand firsthand the threats these warriors face."
"We built Marrero Armor to eliminate the gap between performance and price," said Brian Beckwith, President and Co-Founder. "This order demonstrates that agencies around the world recognize the value of that approach. We're proud to be exporting a product that was designed, tested, and manufactured right here in Scottsdale."
About Marrero Armor LLC
Founded in 2020 by Hans Marrero, CEO, and Brian Beckwith, President, Marrero Armor LLC designs, tests, and manufactures tactical ballistic products delivering lightweight, reliable, and affordable protection to front-line defenders. Both founders are current or formerly affiliated with Axon Enterprises (NASDAQ: AXON), and the company holds a co-owned patent with AXON integrating non-lethal technology on ballistic shields.
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company specializes in lightweight, multi-hit hard armor plates and ballistic shields meeting or exceeding NIJ Standards 0101.07 and 0108.01, respectively. It also offers soft armor, vests, tactical shield covers, carriers, and a patent-pending Picatinny® rail system for mounting accessories such as lights and cameras on ballistic shields.
All hard armor plates carry a 10-year warranty, and the company replaces armor shot in the line of duty at no cost to the agency or officer. Marrero Armor operates without outside financing, growing organically through product performance and customer relationships.
Media Contact
Marrero Armor LLC
15550 North 84th Street, Suite 103, Scottsdale, Arizona 85260
Email: info@marreroarmor.com
Web: www.marreroarmor.com
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SOURCE Marrero Armor LLC