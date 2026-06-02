Mark Your Calendars: Amazon Announces Prime Day Event from June 23-26, with Millions of Exclusive Deals for Prime Members

Amazon's biggest event of the summer comes early, giving members a head start on the season with incredible deals across top brands they love, trending products, and items exclusive to Amazon—members can find deals on the big-ticket items they've been waiting for, with up to 40% off TVs, up to 30% off patio and outdoor entertaining, and up to 30% off trampolines, playsets, and lawn mowers; plus, save on deals from exciting new-to-Amazon brands like First Aid Beauty, Native, and TOV Furniture
Members can shop curated Top 100+ lists built around the season's biggest moments including summer favorites and travel essentials from swimsuits for the family starting at $8 and suncare essentials starting at $7; plus, gear up for back-to-school early with deals across everything students need from the classroom to dorm room, up to 40% off laptops from HP and ASUS; and up to 40% off dorm room essentials from Amazon Basics
Don't wait, limited-time offers start now, including a chance for customers to win free groceries for a year; plus, for the first time, ask Alexa for Shopping to build your personalized Prime Day Deals Guide with tailored recommendations and deal alerts so you're ready to save on day one
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that Prime Day returns from June 23 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through June 26, kicking off summer with millions of deals exclusively for Prime members. This year's event makes it easy to save on everything members need, from the season's biggest fashion trends and K-beauty favorites to summer of soccer essentials, patio furniture, and outdoor entertaining—plus savings on fresh groceries and back-to-school essentials, all with fast, free delivery. New deals drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event, so there's always something new to discover.
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Prime Day June 23-26
Today's Big Deals are back—featuring exclusive products and trending new releases from brands members love, many at 50% off or more. New drops launch three times daily at 12 a.m., 8 a.m., and 1 p.m. PDT throughout the event on amazon.com/primeday and the Amazon Shopping app, each featuring five or more deals across categories including beauty, tech, kitchen, clothing, and outdoor, from brands like Sol de Janeiro, LG, Stanley, Ninja, Our Place, Levi's and Little Tikes—including items you can only find on Amazon. These deals are exclusive to Prime members and available only while supplies last, so members won't want to miss a drop.
"Prime Day is the biggest shopping event of the year exclusively for members, whether they're looking for deals on the latest electronics, getting ahead on back-to-school shopping, or saving on fresh groceries and household essentials," said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. "This year, we've made it even easier for members to find what they're looking for—and the excitement starts before day one, from scoring $5 pizzas at Little Caesars to early screenings of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters. The incomparable value of Prime keeps growing, and this year is no exception. I can't wait for members to enjoy all that Prime Day has to offer."
Shop Exclusive Products and New Arrivals at Prime Day Prices
Members can find deals on products exclusive to Amazon, including the Hydro Flask Supernova Purple collection, Away luggage in summer-ready Sky Blue and Palm Green colorways, and premium beauty sets from Drunk Elephant and Milk Makeup. Plus, shop deals on new product arrivals from brands like Dyson and newly launched K-Beauty brand Mamonde. Whether it's trending hydration from Owala, Bissell's newest colorway in the Little Green Machine, or fresh styles from New Balance, this year's event makes it easy to discover something new at a great price.
Gear Up for Back-to-School and Move-In Day
Whether members are prepping for the first day of school or move-in day, Prime Day has deals across every list. Shop up to 50% off select gaming and tech products from Sony and Logitech G; up to 45% off school supplies from Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo, and Avery, and Amazon Essentials kids uniforms and basics starting at $5. Shop at amazon.com/backtoschool . For those heading off to college, members can save up to 40% on everything they need from the classroom to dorm room, including essentials from Amazon Basics like pots and pans sets, dinnerware, toaster ovens, electric kettles, desk chairs, and bedframes. Shop at amazon.com/offtocollege . Plus, Prime for Young Adults offers all the benefits of Prime at 50% of the cost—$7.49 per month or $69 per year—with everyday 5% cash back on eligible purchases that gets even better during Prime Day. During the event, eligible members can stack 10% cash back on top of Prime Day deals across beauty, apparel, PCs, electronics, and personal care. Sign up at amazon.com/youngadult .
Save on Groceries and Household Essentials
This Prime Day, members can save big on fresh groceries with select items like $1 red cherries, $1 hot dogs and buns, 4-for-$1 corn, and BBQ favorites for $3 and under. From summer barbecues and watch parties to the weekly grocery run, members can shop across Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and local grocery stores on Amazon.com, with same-day delivery, everyday low prices, and exclusive member savings. Grocery shopping on Amazon has never been easier or more affordable. From the fridge to the medicine cabinet, members can save on household essentials, with up to 45% off personal care favorites from L'Oréal and Dove, up to 40% off cleaning supplies from brands like Seventh Generation and Dawn, and up to 30% off premium hair care and skin care from Color Wow and ELEMIS.
Make the Most of Prime Day
Alexa for Shopping is your personal shopping expert this Prime Day, making it easier to get the best deals and discover products you'll love with features designed to help you save across Amazon.com, the Amazon Shopping app, and Alexa-enabled devices:
- Get Your Prime Day Deals Guide: Have Alexa send you a personalized Deals Guide based on your shopping history and preferences. Just tap the "+" icon in the Alexa for Shopping chat bar and select Prime Day deals. When Prime Day arrives, you'll be notified when your personalized guide is ready, featuring a curated selection of deals along with quick explanations for why each was selected for you.
- Set up Deal and Price Alerts, and Auto-Buy: Create Deal Alerts to track deals for specific product needs—like "Alert me to deals on headphones with noise cancellation." You'll receive daily updates when new matching deals become available. If you know exactly what you want, set a target price on any specific item and get notified when the price drops—or turn on Auto-Buy and Alexa will automatically purchase it when it hits your price target.
- Check Price History: Tap the "Price History" link on any product detail page, or ask Alexa for Shopping, to see up to 365 days of pricing insights on hundreds of millions of products—so you can shop with confidence.
Explore Limited-Time Offers
Limited-time offers give customers even more ways to save big starting now—with new ones dropping before the event:
- Free Groceries for a Year Sweepstakes: Customers who spend $15 or more on a qualifying online grocery order on Amazon have a chance to win free groceries for a year—$1 million in total prizes across 100 winners. Winners announced weekly leading up to Prime Day. Learn more and see terms, including a free way to enter, at amazon.com/grocerysweepstakes .
- Alexa for Shopping Picks Up the Tab: Set up a deal alert with Alexa for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card—100 winners will be selected by Prime Day. Learn more and see terms, including a free way to enter, at amazon.com/alexa/sweepstakes .
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day Prime Early Screening: Prime members can enjoy exclusive early screenings of Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 29 in select theaters—two days ahead of its wide release in the U.S. Visit the custom Amazon landing page to explore exclusive Spider-Man branded products and sign up for the early screening ticket notifications at amazon.com/brandnewday .
- $5 Little Caesars Pizza: The famous Little Caesars $5 pizza deal returns, this time exclusively for Prime members. Between June 15 and 26, score a $5 classic large pepperoni or cheese pizza, redeemable up to 5 times on different days for savings of up to $30 depending on location. Place a pickup or delivery order at amazon.com/littlecaesars . Terms apply.
Shop Early Deals Now
Members don't have to wait for Prime Day to start saving. Starting now, Prime members can take advantage of early deals and offers:
- Discover deals on Amazon Brands: Prime members save up to 40% on everything they need to be sunshine-ready from Amazon Essentials, including beach bags, sandals, and swimsuits; and outdoor must-haves from Amazon Basics including camping chairs, fire pits, sprinklers, hammocks, and grilling accessories starting at $12.
- Get more groceries for less: Prime members will be able to enjoy free same-day delivery on orders over $25 in most areas, along with a wide selection of high-quality, low-priced grocery products and exclusive savings in eligible locations. At Whole Foods Market, Prime members can enjoy an extra 10% off sale items online and in-store, and exclusive deals every Tuesday and Friday in-store only.
- Explore on Amazon Haul: Customers can shop more than a million ultra-low-priced products, with Prime Day deals as low as $1. Discover deals across categories, including crafting essentials from $1, tech and gadgets from $3, fashion finds under $5, home refresh under $6, and 50% off kids' favorites. Plus, unlock additional savings with ongoing 5% off $50+ spend and 10% off $75+ spend on Amazon Haul.
- Save on Amazon Devices: Prime members save up to 60% off devices enabled with Alexa+, like the Echo Dot Max, Echo Show 11, and Echo Show 8 + Carrera Smart Glasses bundle. Save up to 65% off select devices across Kindle, Ring, Echo, Fire TV, Blink, and eero—including the Kindle Colorsoft Essentials bundle, Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, and Blink Outdoor 4 bundle.
- Support small businesses: Prime members can browse through Amazon's small business storefront to discover early deals from U.S.-based small businesses across the store—including up to 50% off Stretchy Strings & Pop Tubes from BUNMO, up to 45% off skincare from TruSkin, and up to 31% off portable greenhouses from EAGLE PEAK. Shoppers can also ask Alexa for Shopping to "shop small businesses" to help find small businesses in Amazon's store or look for the small business badge. Visit amazon.com/smallbusiness to discover more small businesses in Amazon's store.
- Earn more with Prime Visa and Prime Store Card: Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa (June 11–July 9) or $120 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Store Card (June 23–26). Plus, earn 10% back or more on exclusive deals with Prime Card Bonus and unlimited 5% back year-round at Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market (In-Store Code required for Prime Store Card) and more—all with no annual credit card fees. As an extra Prime Day perk, Prime cardmembers can also earn a total of 7% back on eligible Amazon.com purchases (June 23–26) when they choose No-Rush Delivery. Eligible Prime membership required, subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply.
- Fill your beach bag with summer reads: Prime members get up to 45% off Kindle device bundles, up to 65% off print books across genres, including titles like Verity by Colleen Hoover and The Deal: Collector's Edition by Elle Kennedy —the book behind the Prime Video series Off Campus—and up to 80% off top Kindle titles like Quicksilver by Callie Hart and My Life with The Walter Boys by Ali Novak. Plus, enjoy great Audible listens starting at $4.99, grab two select Kindle books for free with First Reads , and unlock three months free of both Kindle Unlimited and Audible . Terms and conditions apply.
- Stream for less with Prime Video: Prime members can rent or buy select Prime Video titles—including new releases—at up to 50% off. Members can also get early access to deals on select subscriptions via Prime Video, with offers starting at $0.99 per month for up to two months. Discover all Prime Video deals at amazon.com/primememberdeals .
- Book summer travel: Prime members who reserve on Amazon save up to 30% on base rates and earn 10% back on an Amazon.com Gift Card with Avis and Budget. Plus, enjoy 10% off select Chicago hotels through Chicago Tourism. Explore all travel deals at amazon.com/traveldeals .
Experience the Big Deal Feeling
This year's Prime Day campaign is built around one idea: that big deal feeling. From the moment customers see the work, we want them to feel the rush of landing a deal that feels too good to pass up. The campaign spans a co-op 3D out-of-home execution in high-visibility locations, a social partnership with Paige DeSorbo, and a series of social and video executions designed to amplify that feeling at every touchpoint. It will run across the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Singapore, with Brazil and Japan adapting the global concept with regional talent and selection.
Join Prime Today
Join now to unlock millions of exclusive deals. Customers can become a Prime member or start a free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in this summer's hottest shopping event, and enjoy fast, free delivery alongside all the savings, convenience, and entertainment Prime has to offer. Higher education students and 18-24-year-olds can sign up for Prime for Young Adults to stack exclusive 10% cash back on top of eligible Prime Day deals across beauty, apparel, PCs, electronics, and personal care during the Prime Day event. Eligible members can sign up for a six-month $0 trial at amazon.com/youngadult , then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can try Prime Access free for 30 days if eligible, and then pay $6.99 per month. To verify income or verify participation in a qualifying government assistance program, customers can head to amazon.com/getprimeaccess .
Shop Prime Day Deals Around the World
Prime Day 2026 will take place in June in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Prime members in Australia, Brazil, India, and Japan will be able to shop Prime Day deals later this summer.
About Prime
Prime provides the best value because it bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment into a single membership. In the U.S., that includes more than 300 million items across over 35 categories with free Prime shipping, including tens of millions of items available with Same-Day or Next-Day Delivery, and free Same-Day Delivery on grocery orders over $25 in most areas. Prime members enjoy added savings and convenience with discounts on 1-hour and 2-hour delivery on fresh groceries and everyday essentials from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh, 1-hour and 3-hour delivery on over 90,000 items available on Amazon.com in select cities and towns, and where available ultra-fast delivery in about 30 minutes or less on fresh groceries and everyday essentials with Amazon Now. Prime members also enjoy exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day, movies, shows, and live sports with Prime Video, ad-free listening with Amazon Music, cloud gaming with Amazon Luna, savings across healthcare, prescription medications, restaurant delivery, and fuel, and Alexa+. Prime members can also share a broad range of benefits with others in their household with Amazon Family. Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime . Amazon ensures Prime is accessible by offering discounted memberships to higher education students and young adults ages 18-24 with Prime for Young Adults, as well as qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers with Prime Access.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
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