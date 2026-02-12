Mariner Pairs with State Street to Scale Operations and Support Growth to 5,000 Advisors via Charles River's Wealth Platform

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced that Mariner, a privately held national financial services firm, will implement Charles River's Wealth Management Solution to streamline its operations and support its long-term growth strategy, including its goal of expanding to 5,000 advisors.
The goal of the implementation is to help Mariner operate more efficiently across its current 2,080+ advisors while establishing a scalable, centralized technology foundation designed to support continued growth without adding operational complexity or disrupting the advisor or client experience.
"Mariner is a fast-growing firm in wealth management, and we're thrilled to support them with a modern, centralized platform that strengthens the advisor experience," said John Plansky, global head of State Street Wealth Services. "Charles River's platform is built for firms operating at scale, helping them serve thousands of advisors through a single, flexible foundation designed to support disciplined and consistent growth."
Mariner plans to leverage Charles River's centralized wealth technology to enhance portfolio management, advisor workflows, trading, custodial data integration, and enterprise data management. The solution is designed to improve operational efficiency, enhance consistency across the firm, and enable advisors to spend more time focused on client relationships.
"This partnership reflects how we think about our company's next chapter," said Marty Bicknell, CEO and president of Mariner. "It's designed to support our journey to 5,000 advisors and beyond, while enabling a more unified and modern experience across the firm as it continues to grow."
For more than 15 years, Charles River has delivered integrated wealth technology services to global enterprise wealth managers that are designed to streamline operations, manage complexity, and support innovation across investment and advisory workflows.
"Charles River's centralized platform offers advisors tools they need to manage portfolios, trade efficiently, and work seamlessly across custodians and investment programs, including UMA, SMA, Rep-as-PM, and fund wraps," said Swati Verma, head of Charles River's Wealth and Advisor platforms. "It's designed to reduce operational friction while giving firms the flexibility to grow on a single, integrated platform."
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $53.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $5.7 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 52,000 worldwide.
*Assets under management as of December 31, 2025 includes approximately $173 billion of assets with respect to SPDR ® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.
About Charles River Development, A State Street Company
Investment and wealth managers, asset owners and insurers in ~30 countries rely on Charles River IMS to manage USD $59 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street's middle and back office services, Charles River's cloud-based front office technology forms the foundation of State Street Alpha ® .
Charles River IMS helps automate and simplify the investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River for Private Markets helps solve complex data challenges for investors in private credit, real estate, private equity, and infrastructure. Charles River's partner ecosystem enables clients to access the data, analytics, application and liquidity providers that support their product and asset class mix. With more than 185% increase in headcount over the last 8 years, Charles River serves clients globally offering 24/7 support. To learn more visit www.crd.com .
*Statistics as of Q4 2025. Assets are inclusive of clients using the platform for purposes of secondary compliance.
About Mariner
Mariner is a privately held national financial services firm equipped with the experience to meet your modern wealth needs. Our advisors have access to in-house expertise covering everything from tax, estate, trust, and insurance to investment banking and valuation, enabling them to maximize time spent creating unified wealth plans with clients. By opening more windows of wealth, we can create opportunities to positively impact the lives of many. With this purpose, we intend to raise the bar for the entire industry. Founded in 2006 with approximately $300 million in assets under advisement, Mariner affiliates collectively advise on more than $632 billion in assets under advisement as of 12/31/25. Learn more at www.mariner.com .
© 2026 State Street Corporation
8769119.1.1.GBL
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260212573320/en/
Media Contact:
Brendan Paul
Bpaul2@statestreet.com
1-401-644-9182