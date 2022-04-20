Fintech Investing News

Select Panel Advises on Intuit's Products and Services that Partners and Their Customers Want Most Today, Knowify announced that CEO and Co-Founder, Marc Visent has been appointed to the INTUit, Inc U.S. Partner Council advisory board. INTUit is a global technology platform that helps customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. INTUit serves approximately 100 million customers ...

Select Panel Advises on Intuit's Products and Services that Partners and Their Customers Want Most

Today, Knowify announced that CEO and Co-Founder, Marc Visent has been appointed to the INTUit, Inc (Nasdaq: INTU) U.S. Partner Council advisory board. INTUit is a global technology platform that helps customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. INTUit serves approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax QuickBooks Mint and Credit Karma with the mission of powering prosperity around the world.

Visent is one of 9 council members who will share their insights, experience and expertise to help Intuit develop new products and services for accounting professionals and small businesses worldwide. Visent has more than 10 years of experience in providing value add services that help small and mid-size businesses thrive.

"As a collaborator who embraces new technology and forward-thinking practices, Marc will be a critical member of our advisory board," said Gavin Orleow, Vice President of Partner Sales at Intuit. "He will be instrumental in helping us develop, enhance and deliver products and services that meet the needs of customers across the globe, ultimately allowing them to better serve their small businesses."

"I am excited about the opportunity to make a difference in our industry as the future of bookkeeping and SaaS solutions evolves, especially as more of our work becomes more focused on value-added, managed services that help small and mid-size businesses prosper," said Marc Visent, CEO and Co-founder of Knowify.

Intuit's QuickBooks Partner Council meets virtually and periodically in-person at Intuit's Silicon Valley headquarters to get an inside look at the company's strategy and product development. Members participate for up to two years, sharing their thoughts and insights on critical accountant and small business tools.

About Knowify

Knowify is a cloud-based software helping contractors gain better control and visibility over their construction projects and business finances. With thousands of clients worldwide, Knowify serves as the beating heart of the small and medium-sized construction industry, enabling teams with the real-time insights needed to work more efficiently, every single day. Visit https://www.knowify.com to learn more about how we are revolutionizing the way construction works.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marc-visent-of-knowify-appointed-to-intuit-quickbooks-partner-council-301528095.html

SOURCE Knowify

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

IntuitINTUFintech Investing
INTU

IMG To Relaunch MADE In Collaboration With PayPal

Together with PayPal, IMG is bringing back MADE and showcasing emerging designers, K.NGSLEY, Whensmokeclears and Bed On Water, with an immersive, two-day cultural experience and marketplace in Brooklyn

- MADE, which first debuted in 2009 as a fashion platform for emerging designers and cultural creators, such as Telfar Clemens, Eckhaus Latta, Jonathan Simkhai and Hood By Air, is relaunching with support from PayPal . Continuing the MADE legacy as an intersection between fashion and culture, MADE x PayPal will identify and empower the next generation of diverse designers through a two-day experience taking place June 24-25, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York . Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne of Public School alumni of the MADE program, will serve as curators and mentors.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS' Modern Banking Platform Now Available on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform

Key facts:

  • FIS Modern Banking Platform is now available on the Microsoft Azure cloud.
  • Financial institutions in expanded markets such as the UK, Thailand and New Zealand will benefit from the latest advancements in cloud security, monitoring, resiliency and operational analytics through a fully API-enabled core platform that uses artificial intelligence and component-based architecture.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that the FIS Modern Banking Platform is now available on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, expanding digital online banking to financial institutions in markets including the United Kingdom, Thailand and New Zealand. The offering combines the latest advancements in cloud security, monitoring, resiliency and operational analytics with a modern, cloud-native core.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of AdaptHealth Corp. , Katapult Holdings, Inc. , PayPal Holdings, Inc. , and Sesen Bio, Inc.

-

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQCM: AHCO)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Teams with Fireblocks to Accelerate Crypto Adoption within Capital Markets Industry Globally

Key facts:

  • FIS and Fireblocks are teaming to provide enterprise-grade digital asset investing and wallet technology, lending and decentralized finance (DeFi) to FIS capital market clients.
  • Capital markets buy-side, sell-side and corporate firms can now efficiently gain access to the largest crypto trading venues, liquidity providers, lending desks and DeFi applications.

Today, financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced it has teamed with Fireblocks to accelerate crypto adoption within the capital markets industry by enabling firms of all types to access the largest crypto trading venues, liquidity providers, lending desks and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PayPal Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer John Rainey

Gabrielle Rabinovitch will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer upon Rainey's departure

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Unveils Banking-as-a-Service Hub, Delivering Creative and Innovative Fintech Solutions to Financial Institutions of All Sizes

Key facts:

  • FIS' introduction of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) comes as embedded finance sees broader adoption while the financial services industry explores new ways to expand reach to consumers.
  • New API-enabled BaaS Hub enables an all-in-one finance experience with intuitive banking and payments capabilities.
  • This Hub will enable financial institutions of all sizes to take advantage of new capabilities quickly and efficiently to bring new features to market.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) today announced its Banking-as-a-Service Hub, enabling banks, credit unions, and fintechs to build the digital banking and payments ecosystems they need to deliver innovation to merchants and consumers. The FIS Banking-as-a-Service Hub provides a full suite of banking and payments capabilities for institutions of all sizes, allowing for more opportunities to deliver embedded finance solutions for superior customer experiences.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×