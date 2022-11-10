GamingInvesting News

100 Thieves, the leading gaming organization and lifestyle brand, announced today that Twitch streamer and former pro-Apex Legends player Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An will join its roster of top gaming stars including Valkyrae, Kyedae, Vinnie Hacker and more. As part of 100 Thieves, Timmy will be the first-ever creator for the team's gaming hardware brand, Higround, and will have an impact on future products from the brand.

Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An (@iiTzTimmy)

As a respected voice in the gaming community and boasting regular play time with celebrities like Post Malone, CouRageJD, and Nadeshot, Timmy's work as a creator with Higround is a reflection of the progressive capabilities of both parties.

Timmy boasts a combined 4 million followers on Twitch and YouTube and is known for his mastery of many first-person and tactical shooter video games including Apex Legends, VALORANT, CS:GO, Call of Duty, and more. Notorious for his marathon-long live streams, Timmy's dynamic gameplay and entertaining personality is complimented by his keen fashion and design sense, often sporting looks from top brands, such as Balenciaga.

Being a Higround creator allows Timmy to join the hardware scene and have a hand in peripheral product creation. Higround as a brand aims to push the limits on functionality and creative expression, pairing graphic keycap designs with internal components that rival custom mechanical keyboards. Timmy will now have multiple opportunities to present the flashy, maximalist designs of Higround keyboards to his large, passion-driven gaming community.

"Working with a peripheral company has always been a goal of mine since I started gaming. To create something unique under my thought process or design is a dream on its own. I love the 100 Thieves brand and the art style of Higround boards. Being a part of both brands now means I get to show my community what high-tier gaming products should look and feel like." - Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An

Following this first creator announcement, Higround will seek to sign more influencers to be the faces of the brand. This follows the precedent set by the brand's parent company 100 Thieves, whose organization is creator-driven with over 20 top gaming and lifestyle creators signed with the brand.

Higround's first creator announcement will be featured on the 100 Thieves YouTube channel .

ABOUT HIGROUND

Higround is a lifestyle and computer peripheral brand that seeks to be the expression of elevated gaming culture. Founded by Rustin Sotoodeh and Kha Lu , Higround creates high-quality peripherals with unique designs that call back to the overarching cultures of fashion, gaming, and technology. Each capsule features a unique collection of items that add personality to computer setups that are known to sell out in an instant. The brand is widely known for collaborations with famed brands such as Attack on Titan, SEGA, and Beats by Dre. In 2020 the brand was acquired by esports giant, 100 Thieves.

ABOUT 100 THIEVES

100 Thieves is the premier lifestyle gaming brand. Based in Los Angeles , the company was founded by former Call of Duty World Champion and YouTube superstar Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag. 100 Thieves has championship esports teams competing in League of Legends, Call of Duty, and VALORANT. The brand is recognized globally for its innovative apparel, including its recent collaboration with Gucci. 100 Thieves also produces massively popular YouTube and social content, created by its world-class gaming talent including Valkyrae, Kyedae, and Vinnie Hacker . With over 100M fans worldwide in just three years, 100 Thieves is one of the fastest growing brands in global entertainment.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-twitch-streamer-iitztimmy-joins-100-thieves-as-first-ever-creator-for-higround-301673800.html

SOURCE Higround

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GCN Introduces ESPN's Tiffany Green and XSET's Erin Ashley Simon as Hosts for the 3rd Annual Madden NFL x HBCU Tournament

New way to enter contest expands opportunity for HBCU student participation with video submission entry for "Experienceship" during Super Bowl LVII Week

Student finalists will receive a ticket to Super Bowl LVII

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Color Star and Banger Have Reached a Strategic Cooperation Agreement Involving Game Development and Technical Maintenance

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, has announced that its subsidiary, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. ("Color Metaverse''), officially reached a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Banger Games S.L. ("Banger"). In the future, the two parties will cooperate closely on metaverse game development, digital copyrights and related technologies.

Banger is a gaming platform that empowers gamers to monetize their time, challenge themselves, trade, improve their skills, and take full advantage of their gaming experience, in addition to developing a module for in-game achievement management, a cloud gaming platform and an anti-cheat platform. As a social platform with "artificial intelligence + celebrity entertainment" at its core, Color Star's ColorWorld Metaverse platform ("Color World") also has a game development segment.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NATHAN'S FAMOUS PROVIDES $5,000 DONATION TO FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES WITH HELP FROM PROFESSIONAL TWITCH STREAMERS

National Hot Dog Brand Takes its Nathan's Duos Program from Virtual to In-Person with Local Community Event to Raise Awareness About Food Insecurity in the Rocky Mountain Area

National hot dog brand Nathan's Famous is taking its Twitch gaming program, Nathan's Duos, beyond the screen. Since 2020, Nathan's Duos has matched gamers to play side-by-side to create genuine moments of connection through livestreaming events. In its continued efforts to bring people together, the program is transforming from online livestreams to in-person events to give back locally.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Talking Tom & Friends is the #1 Mobile Game IP Worldwide By Downloads

The latest blog from data.ai which was released today, reveals that Talking Tom & Friends is the most downloaded mobile game IP worldwide a title it has retained for 10 consecutive years (2013-2022). Outfit7's brand also had seven of its games in the Top 100 Monthly Active Users chart in 2021, more than any other publisher globally.

Outfit 7's Talking Tom & Friends is the most downloaded mobile game IP worldwide

The first game in the Talking Tom & Friends universe was an instant hit, and the brand has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2010. Outfit7 strategically expanded the brand's gaming portfolio over the years, choosing to focus on developing the IP, introducing new mechanics, gaming experiences, and new characters to evolve the franchise.

Today there are 20+ Talking Tom & Friends games and the most recent release, My Talking Angela 2, was the hit mobile game of summer 2021, achieving 120 million downloads in its first month alone.

"We're incredibly proud of the work we've done over the past decade," said Xinyu Qian , CEO of Outfit7.  "We started with one character in one game and we've developed that into an entire Talking Tom & Friends universe. As we continue taking the brand into its next decade, we will remain dedicated to innovation and revolutionizing our user experience, delivering the best possible products we can."

The data.ai blog on the success of Outfit7's Talking Tom & Friends games can be read here: (LINK)

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 19 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943017/Outfit_7_TTF.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talking-tom--friends-is-the-1-mobile-game-ip-worldwide-by-downloads-301673365.html

SOURCE Outfit7

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

RAID: Shadow Legends Offers Exclusive Rewards to Amazon Prime Members

The Six-Month Program Brings Epic Champions, Artifact Sets, Resources, and Items

Plarium a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 435 million users worldwide, announced today that it is offering free, exclusive RAID: Shadow Legends rewards to Amazon Prime members on a monthly basis beginning today until April 27, 2023 . The first drop, Epic Champion Kunoichi, is available now and ends on December 7th .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medala Simplifies Web3 for Game Developers and Players

New blockchain project aims to accelerate Web3 adoption in the mobile gaming community.

Medala, a new Web3 project that aims to simplify play-&-earn integrations for mobile game developers, today announced its participation in the Hyper Games Summit on November 14-15, 2022 . This will be the first time the project opens applications to its Founding Partner Program, which provides development grants, consulting, and other incentives for game studios to build on its platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×