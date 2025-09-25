Maple Gold Announces Upsize of Brokered LIFE Offering to $13 Million

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM,OTC:MGMLF) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to upsize its previously announced "best efforts" private placement offering (the "Offering") with Beacon Securities Limited ("Beacon"), on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Agentis Capital Markets Limited Partnership, Cormark Securities Inc., and Paradigm Capital Inc. (together with Beacon, the "Agents"). Under the amended terms of the Offering, the Company will issue up to 4,167,000 non-flow-through common shares of the Company (the "NFT Shares") at a price of $1.20 per NFT Share (the "NFT Issue Price") and up to 4,762,000 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares", and together with the NFT Shares, the "Offered Securities") at a price of $1.68 per FT Share (the "FT Issue Price") for total gross proceeds to the Company of up to $13,000,560 (the "Offering").

Each FT Share shall qualify as a "flow-through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").

The Offered Securities will be offered pursuant to Part 5A (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption") of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") to purchasers resident in Canada, however, the Offering in Québec will not commence until such time as the French Form 45-106F19 has been filed and posted on SEDAR+, and in other qualifying jurisdictions outside of Canada, including the United States, that are mutually agreed to by the Company and Beacon pursuant to relevant prospectus or registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws. The Offered Securities issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption to Canadian subscribers will not be subject to a hold period in Canada.

The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" (as defined in the Tax Act): (i) that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as defined in the Tax Act) and, (ii) in respect of Québec resident subscribers who are eligible individuals under the Taxation Act (Québec) (the "Québec Tax Act"), that will also qualify for inclusion in the "exploration base relating to certain Québec exploration expenses" within the meaning of section 726.4.10 of the Québec Tax Act and for inclusion in the "exploration base relating to certain Québec surface mining expenses" within the meaning of section 726.4.17.2 of the Québec Tax Act (collectively, the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's mineral properties located in Québec, Canada on or before December 31, 2026. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers effective December 31, 2025. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of NFT Shares for general and administrative expenses and unallocated working capital purposes over a period of 12 months following closing of the Offering.

There is an offering document related to this Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 23, 2025 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Offers for sale of the Offered Securities in the United States may only be made to a limited number of "accredited investors" (as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act")) and to "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A), that are also accredited investors, in each case, by way of a private placement pursuant to the exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act provided by Rule 506(b) of Regulation D under the 1933 Act and/or Section 4(a)(2) of the 1933 Act, and similar exemptions under applicable state securities laws. The Offered Securities to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian advanced exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~481 km2 of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at Douay with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex.

Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-km strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and VMS discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF Maple Gold Mines LTD.

"Kiran Patankar"

Kiran Patankar, President & CEO

For Further Information Please Contact:

Kiran Patankar, President & CEO
or
Deborah Honig, Adelaide Capital - deborah@adcap.ca

Phone: 647-203-8793
Email: info@maplegoldmines.com
Website: www.maplegoldmines.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/maplegoldmines

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Statements and Cautionary Notes:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective,", "strategy", "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Offering (including the tax treatment of the FT Shares and use of proceeds of the Offering), the resource expansion and discovery potential across the Company's gold projects, and its intention to pursue such potential, and the Company's exploration work and results from current and future work programs. Although the Company believes that forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, as forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events on the date the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of additional risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release, please refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and/or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any intention to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Maple Gold Mines (TSXV:MGM,OTCQB:MGMLF,FSE:M3G) is an advanced gold exploration company focused on the Douay gold project located in Quebec’s prolific Abitibi Greenstone belt. The company has formed a strategic partnership with Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM, NYSE:AEM) that included a C$6.2 million strategic investment at a significant premium. The partnership also contemplates for a 50-50 joint venture that will combine Maple Gold’s Douay Project and Agnico’s Joutel Project into a consolidated joint property package. Under the agreement, Agnico Eagle Mines is set to solely fund C$18 million in exploration over a four-year term. According to the press release, “Agnico and Maple Gold have agreed to negotiate in good faith and use commercially reasonable efforts to enter into a joint venture agreement (the “JV Agreement”) within three (3) months of signing the Binding Term Sheet.”

Advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Maple Gold Adds Ground at Douay, Initiates Regional Airborne Mag-EM Survey, and Appoints Corporate Secretary

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the 5050 joint venture (the "JV") between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has completed the 100% acquisition of two inlier claim blocks at the JV's Douay Gold Project ("Douay") in Quebec, Canada. In addition, Geotech Ltd. has been contracted to complete a regional high-resolution airborne magnetic and electromagnetic ("Mag-EM") survey to support exploration drill targeting across 266 km² of JV-controlled ground. The Company has also appointed Wilma Lee to the position of Vice President, Compliance & Corporate Secretary, effective immediately.

Maple Gold Intersects Bonanza Grade Gold Including 334.0 g/t Gold over 1.0 Metre in the Porphyry Zone at Douay

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the final nine holes completed during the 10,217-metre winter drill campaign at the Douay Gold Project ("Douay" or the "Project") in Quebec, Canada. Douay is held by a 5050 joint venture (the "JV") between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Highlights:

Maple Gold Drills 28.5 Metres of 8.8 g/t Gold in the 531 Zone at the Douay Gold Project

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from the final three holes completed in the 531 Zone as well as four regional exploration holes drilled during the 10,217-metre winter drill campaign at the Douay Gold Project ("Douay" or the "Project") in Quebec, Canada. Douay is held by a 5050 joint venture (the "JV") between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Highlights:

Maple Gold Releases Initial 3D Modelling Results from the Past-Producing High-Grade Telbel Mine at Joutel

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to release preliminary 3D modelling results from Phase II of a three-phase review of historical drill data at the past-producing, high-grade Telbel underground mine ("Telbel") at the Joutel Gold Project ("Joutel") in Quebec, Canada. Joutel is held by a 50-50 joint venture ("JV") between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico"). The Phase II work program (see news from May 10, 2021) involved further data verification and analysis of approximately 250,000 metres ("m") of historical drill results and the construction of a new 3D model for drill targeting.

Maple Gold Signs Option Agreement to Acquire the Past-producing Eagle Mine Property at the Joutel Gold Project

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex") to acquire a 100% interest in the Eagle Mine Property ("Eagle" or the "Property"), providing a clear path to consolidate the past-producing, high-grade Eagle-Telbel underground mines at the Joutel Gold Project in Quebec, Canada. The Joutel Gold Project ("Joutel") is held by a 5050 joint venture ("JV") between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico").

Summary:

  • Eagle hosts the historical underground Eagle Mine, which formed a part of Agnico's past-producing Eagle-Telbel mining complex that produced 1.1 million ounces of gold between 1974 and 1993.[1]
  • The transaction consolidates a strategic land position along the dominant northwest-southeast gold trend (Harricana Deformation Zone) that hosted the entire Eagle-Telbel mining complex. Limited exploration activity has been conducted at Eagle since mine closure in 1993.
  • Maple Gold will acquire a 100% interest in Eagle by completing payments to Globex totaling C$1.2 million in cash and shares over five years and incurring exploration expenditures of C$1.2 million over four years, which can be accelerated at the Company's discretion.
  • Maple Gold will immediately begin developing a new 3D geological and structural model that builds upon the work currently underway at the Telbel underground mine area and will apply additional exploration approaches to target new gold zones in the Eagle Mine area that may have been overlooked over the past 28 years.

"Securing an option to acquire Eagle is highly strategic as we have strong reason to believe that high-grade gold mineralization remains at the entire past-producing Eagle-Telbel mine area," stated Matthew Hornor, President and CEO of Maple Gold. "Consolidating this ground provides significant exploration upside through potential near-mine extensions to the historic underground workings. We will apply a similar approach that we have been using at Telbel and Douay and leverage the JV's access to historical drill data and mining records to expand our 3D model and targeting along this entire trend."

Eagle Mine Property Details

The 77-hectare Eagle Mine Property is located several kilometres west of the former mining town of Joutel. The Property is readily accessible by the same Highway 109 that runs through the JV's Douay Gold Project which connects the towns of Amos and Matagami.

The Property hosts the historical underground Eagle Mine which formed a part of Agnico's first gold mining camp and includes a production shaft that extends to a depth of approximately 950 metres. Combined with the nearby past-producing Telbel underground and Eagle West open-pit/underground mines, the entire mining operation produced over 1.1 million ounces of gold from the mining and milling of approximately five million tonnes of ore between 1974 and 1993.[2]

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/90557_a03f9e53a4ef7b2d_001.jpg

Figure 1: Plan view on regional geology base map showing location of the Eagle Mine claim along with select past drill results and locations of other mines in the former Eagle-Telbel gold operation. *Tailings area represents claims including tailings and settling ponds with associated liabilities which is excluded from the JV.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/90557_a03f9e53a4ef7b2d_001full.jpg

Exploration drilling at the Eagle Mine in 1992, during its second-to-last year of operation, included hole AE-92-30A which returned 10.2 metres of 10.2 g/t Au. From 2008 to 2015, Globex completed a series of six widely spaced infill and step-out drill holes. This included hole EM-14-001, which returned 12.4 m of 2.9 g/t Au from 347 to 359 m downhole, including 4.8 m of 5.4 g/t Au (see Figure 1 above).

Globex drill holes from 2008 to 2015 were recently reviewed by Maple Gold's VP Exploration and were observed to exhibit multiple sulfide horizons, with variable amounts of associated iron carbonate and quartz, mainly within a strongly deformed sedimentary and pyroclastic package. Similar alteration and mineralization were also noted within weakly deformed subvolcanic mafic intrusives.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/90557_a03f9e53a4ef7b2d_002.jpg

Plate 1: Core box containing the main mineralized interval in hole EM-14-001 from 354.6 to 359.1 m downhole, showing abundant pyrite as well as white iron-carbonate veinlets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/90557_a03f9e53a4ef7b2d_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/90557_maple.3.jpg

Plate 2: Semi-massive pyrite cut by iron carbonate veinlet (lower left) at 354.9 m in EM-14-001, part of a 1 m sample interval that gave 13.7 g/t Au.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/90557_maple.4.jpg

Terms of the Option Agreement:

Maple Gold can acquire a 100% interest in Eagle by completing payments to Globex totaling C$1.2 million in cash and shares over five years and incurring exploration expenditures on the Property of C$1.2 million over a four-year period, which can be accelerated at Maple Gold's discretion. Globex will retain a 2.5% Gross Metal Royalty ("GMR"), which is subject to a Right of First Refusal and can be reduced to a 1.5% GMR in consideration for a cash payment of C$1.5 million. Table 1 below outlines the terms for Maple Gold to exercise the option and earn an undivided 100% interest in Eagle.

Table 1: Earn-in Terms of Option to Acquire undivided 100% Interest


Time/Period Cash Shares Exploration
On signing $50,000* $50,000* N/A
6-month anniversary $50,000* $50,000* $200,000*
12-month anniversary $50,000 $50,000 N/A
18-month anniversary $62,500 $62,500 N/A
2-year anniversary $62,500 $62,500 $300,000
3-year anniversary $75,000 $75,000 $300,000
4-year anniversary $100,000 $100,000 $400,000
5-year anniversary $150,000 $150,000 N/A
Totals $600,000 $600,000 $1,200,000

 

Notes:

  1. All amounts in CAD$
  2. Starred amounts (*) represent firm obligations of Maple Gold. All other amounts at the discretion of the Company
  3. Share payments at a deemed price equal to the 20-day VWAP (or minimum of TSX Venture Exchange discount)
  4. Upon completion of the earn-in, Globex will transfer title and ownership in the Eagle Property to the direction of Maple Gold, free and clear of all encumbrances apart from a 2.5% GMR
  5. If Maple Gold fails to fund any exploration expenditures in any given period, the Company may, at its option, pay cash in lieu to Globex representing the difference of the required amount and the amount funded in such period.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this press release was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Fred Speidel, M. Sc., P. Geo., Vice-President Exploration of Maple Gold. Mr. Speidel is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Speidel has verified the data related to the exploration information disclosed in this press release through his direct participation in the work.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian advanced exploration company in a 50/50 joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to jointly advance the district-scale Douay and Joutel gold projects located in Quebec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The projects benefit from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~400 km2 of highly prospective ground including an established gold resource (RPA 2019) that holds significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel mine.

The property also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55 km strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the project ripe for new gold and polymetallic discoveries. The Company is well capitalized and is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF Maple Gold Mines LTD.

"Matthew Hornor"
B. Matthew Hornor, President & CEO

For Further Information Please Contact:

Shirley Anthony
Director, Corporate Communications
Cell: 778.999.2771
Email: santhony@maplegoldmines.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada, including statements about exploration work and results from current and future work programs. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.'s filings with Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com or the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

