Majority of Americans Unsure When They Will Clear Credit Card Bills

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, announced today new survey findings showing that revolving credit card bills are leaving many Americans unclear about how much they owe, how long repayment will take, and how their balances will impact the months ahead.

According to the survey conducted in partnership with Morning Consult, 53% of credit-card users worry their January bill may force them to cut back on discretionary spending in 2026, while nearly half (49%) say it could limit their ability to save or invest.

"Credit cards don't tell you when the pain ends," said Erin Jaeger, Head of North America at Klarna. "That uncertainty keeps people stuck in a monthly cycle of stress and repayments. With Klarna, you see the total cost upfront, you know exactly when each payment is due, and you know when you're done — that clarity makes it easier to budget and move forward."

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the average cardholder now owes more than $5,300. In 2024 alone, Americans paid $160 billion in credit card interest.

Much of the challenge with credit cards stems from complexity and lack of transparency. Nearly two-thirds of Americans say credit-card companies make it difficult to understand how long it will take to pay off a balance. By contrast, BNPL users report significantly more clarity and control as they head into January. The vast majority of BNPL users know exactly what they owe, with 75% of survey respondents owing $200 or less, and consumers are five times more likely to say BNPL payments are easier to track than credit cards. Among BNPL users, 47% say BNPL made budgeting easier, and 44% say it reduced financial pressure compared with credit cards.

Methodology: Survey conducted by Morning Consult from December 26–28, 2025, among 2,004 U.S. adults. Results weighted to be nationally representative.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 114 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything.

