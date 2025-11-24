Majestic Gold Resumes Operations at the SJG Underground Mine

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 24, 2025 Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) is pleased to announce that operations have resumed at its Songjiagou Underground Mine ("SJG Underground Mine"), following the successful renewal of its safety production permit.

As disclosed in the September 15, 2025 news release, the Company's operations at the SJG Underground Mine were temporarily suspended on September 1, 2025, due to the expiration of its safety production permit.

On November 20, 2025, the Company's subsidiary, Yantai Zhongjia Mining Co., Ltd., received its safety production permit renewal and has subsequently resumed operations at the SJG Underground Mine.

About Majestic Gold Corp.

Majestic Gold Corp., a British Columbia based company, is a low-cost junior gold producer engaged in commercial gold production in eastern Shandong Province, China, with mining operations at its Songjiagou Gold Mines, its flagship project, and the Mujin Gold Project. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com .

For further information, please contact:

James Mackie, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (604) 560-9060

Email: info@majesticgold.com

www.majesticgold.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward‐looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. Forward‐looking statements are statements which relate to future events. Such statements include estimates, forecasts, and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, objectives, and expectations, including with respect to production, exploration drilling, reserves and resources, exploitation activities and events or future operations. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when, and if, a project is actually developed.

In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans, "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

While these forward‐looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith, and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions, or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, Majestic Gold does not intend to update any forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results

Majestic Gold Corp.
Majestic Gold Corp.

