Majestic Gold Corp. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production at Songjiagou Underground Mine

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 15, 2025 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) reports that its safety production permit for the Songjiagou Underground Mine expired on September 11, 2025. Yantai Zhongjia Mining Co., Ltd. ("Yantai Zhongjia"), a subsidiary of the  Company, submitted all required application documents to the Shandong Provincial Emergency Management Department ("Emergency Department") in August 2025 for renewal of the safety production permit.

To facilitate the application process and in view that the Emergency Department may conduct unannounced safety inspections of the mining area, Yantai Zhongjia voluntarily suspended major production activities at the Songjiagou Underground Mine effective September 1, 2025. This temporary suspension allows for a comprehensive hazard investigation by the Emergency Department and ensures that Yantai Zhongjia can effectively implement any safety rectification measures, if required, in support of the renewal application for the safety production permit.

As at the date of this announcement, Yantai Zhongjia has not yet received the new safety production permit for the Songjiagou Underground Mine. Under normal circumstances, the Emergency Department will grant a new safety production permit before the expiry date, provided the application is submitted on time. However, due to stricter safety protocols implemented this year, Yantai Zhongjia anticipates receiving the renewed safety production permit by the end of October 2025.

During the interim, Yantai Zhongjia will continue processing ore previously mined from the Songjiagou Underground Mine. Operations at the Songjiagou Open-Pit Mine remain normal and unaffected by the safety production permit renewal process.

The Company will issue further announcements regarding the progress of the renewal application process and the resumption of production activities at the Songjiagou Underground Mine.

About Majestic Gold

Majestic Gold Corp., a British Columbia based company, is a low-cost junior gold producer engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com .

For further information, please contact:

James Mackie, CFO and Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (604) 560-9060

Email: info@majesticgold.com

Website: www.majesticgold.com

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward‐looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. Forward‐looking statements are statements which relate to future events. Such statements include estimates, forecasts, and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, objectives, and expectations, including with respect to production, exploration drilling, reserves and resources, exploitation activities and events or future operations. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when, and if, a project is actually developed.

In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans, "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

While these forward‐looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith, and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions, or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, Majestic Gold does not intend to update any forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Majestic Gold Corp.MJS:CATSXV:MJSGold Investing
MJS:CA
The Conversation (0)

Majestic Gold Corp.

Majestic Gold Corp is a mining and exploration company. It is principally engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in China, Australia, and North America. The company owns an interest in Songjiagou Gold Mine.

High-Grade Gold Confirmed at Bronzewing South

High-Grade Gold Confirmed at Bronzewing South

Initial assays returned for visible gold zone logged in diamond drill core~40m south of the Bronzewing Mining Lease, with drilling continuing

Hammer Metals Ltd (ASX: HMX) (“Hammer” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration progress at its 100%-owned Yandal Gold Project in Western Australia. Diamond drilling continues with the first batch of assays now received for the zone of visible gold reported to the ASX on 2 September 2025. Drilling of the diamond tail to drill-hole BWSRCD081 was completed a depth of 561.7m.

The diamond drilling program has continued with two diamond tails completed at the Bronzewing Central Target, located approximately 1.7km to the south of the Eastern Target Zone. A follow-up diamond tail will commence shortly at the Eastern Target, with drilling anticipated to conclude towards the end of September. Results from this program will continue to be submitted to the laboratory in batches, with results anticipated to be received throughout September and into mid-October.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold pan holding pieces of gold from creek placer deposit, with words "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Guardian Exploration Gains 94 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

On Thursday (September 11), Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed the first tranche of projects selected by the newly created Major Projects Office. The goal of the office is to accelerate timelines for projects deemed to be in the national interest, which include infrastructure, natural resources and technology.

The projects include the Phase 2 expansion of LNG Canada’s Kitimat facility, the development of Foran Mining's (TSX:FOM,OTCQX:FMCXF) McIlvenna Bay copper-zinc mine in Saskatchewan, and an expansion of Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) and Imperial Metals' (TSX:III) Red Chris copper-gold mine in Northern BC.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars with rising graph overlay and text "Weekly Editor's Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold Knocks Out Inflation-Adjusted High, Silver Breaks US$42

Gold's record-setting price run continued this week, with yet another new all-time high in the books. Silver also fared well, breaking US$42 per ounce.

According to Bloomberg, gold has now also surpassed its inflation-adjusted all-time high of US$850 per ounce, which it set more than 45 years ago on January 21, 1980. The news outlet notes that at the time the US was dealing with currency issues, inflation and recession concerns.

These are problems that sound all too familiar today. This week brought the release of the latest US consumer price index (CPI) data, which shows a 0.4 percent month-on-month increase for the all-items index — that's ahead of estimates and the most since the start of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Hamak Gold

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Market

Hamak Gold Limited (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF), a company combining traditional gold exploration in West Africa with a Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy, is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been admitted to trading on the OTC Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States, under the symbol "HASTF". No new Ordinary Shares have been issued by the Company for this parallel trading of its shares.

The purpose of the listing of shares on the OTCQB is to broaden the Company's exposure to the North American investor markets and to increase trading liquidity in a drive to deliver shareholder value.

Keep reading...Show less
Stock market display with "mergers and acquisitions" in green and white text.

Barrick’s Plan to Sell Hemlo Mine for US$1.09 Billion Marks Canadian Exit

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) has agreed to sell its Hemlo gold mine in Ontario, Canada, for up to US$1.09 billion, continuing the company's shift away from non-core assets.

The company announced on Thursday (September 11) that Carcetti Capital (TSXV:CART.H), which will be renamed Hemlo Mining, will acquire the mine under terms that include US$875 million in cash, US$50 million in Hemlo Mining shares and as much as US$165 million in contingent payments tied to future gold prices and production.

Barrick President and Chief Executive Mark Bristow said the sale is part of the company’s ongoing capital allocation approach, noting that proceeds will help bolster the firm's balance sheet and fund returns to shareholders.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nuggets beside text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Zenith Minerals Strikes Gold at Red Mountain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

Companies focused on a mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including ones searching for gold, rutile, graphite, lithium and oil.

Significant news, including broad mineralisation discoveries and new acquisitions, drove the top performers this week, which you can learn more about in the list below.

Looking at the bigger picture, Australian lithium stocks took a hit this week following the announcement of Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology's (SZSE:300750,HKEX:3750) reported production restart at its Jianxiawo lithium mine in Yichun. Lithium prices and mining companies had previously been lifted in mid-August after the mine was suspended.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Blue Lagoon Announces Commissioning of MBBR Water Treatment System and Start of Underground Operations at Dome Mountain

Insider Loan to Corporation

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Capital Event Muskoka Conference and Munich Mining Conference

Kobo Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of the Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Over $3.96 Million

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Blue Lagoon Announces Commissioning of MBBR Water Treatment System and Start of Underground Operations at Dome Mountain

Oil and Gas Investing

Insider Loan to Corporation

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Capital Event Muskoka Conference and Munich Mining Conference

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of the Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Over $3.96 Million

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Identifies Porphyry Style Mineralization at Silver King

Tech Investing

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Precious Metals Investing

Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

×