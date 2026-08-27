Majestic Gold Announces Withdrawal of Director Nominations

(TheNewswire)

Majestic Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 27, 2026 Majestic Gold Corp. (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Fan Zhong Kong has withdrawn his advance notice of director nominations dated June 25, 2026 in connection with the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company, scheduled to be held on September 22, 2026. The withdrawal follows the Company's announcement on August 11, 2026 regarding the discontinuance of court proceedings between the Company and Mr. Kong, and the parties' intention to move forward constructively and continue working together in connection with Yantai Zhongjia Mining Co., Ltd.

About Majestic Gold Corp.

Majestic Gold Corp. is a junior gold producer engaged in commercial gold production in eastern Shandong Province, China, with mining operations at its Songjiagou Gold Mines and the Mujin Gold Project. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

For further information, please contact:

James Mackie, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (604) 560-9060
Email: info@majesticgold.com
Website: www.majesticgold.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding the date of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders and the future working relationship between the Company and Mr. Kong. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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