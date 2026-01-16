Maiden Sampling Identifies District-Scale Critical Minerals System at Blue Lagoon - Greenland

The Conversation (0)
January 15, 2026
Consistent High-Grade Zirconium, Hafnium, REE Mineralisation over ~2.7km strike
Dalaroo Metals Ltd (ASX: DAL, “Dalaroo” or “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its 2025 exploration program completed at the Company’s 100%-owned Blue Lagoon Project in Greenland (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Maiden sampling program at the Blue Lagoon Project (Blue Lagoon) unlocks new Zirconium (Zr) and Rare Earth Elements (REE) potential district in Greenland.
- First sampling program at Blue Lagoon since 1979 has successfully returned elevated Zr + REE mineralisation. All 113 samples returned anomalous values, across a ~2.7km strike – indicating a highly prospective new critical metals district in Greenland.
Zirconium & Hafnium
- Exceptional high-grade Zirconium Oxide (ZrO2) and Hafnium Oxide (HfO2) surface samples include:
- 4.42% ZrO2 & 98ppm HfO2 (Sediment Sample 26818D)
- 4.09% ZrO2 & 99ppm HfO2 (Sediment Sample 26817D)
- 3.82% ZrO2 & 82ppm HfO2 (Sediment Sample 26808D)
- 3.58% ZrO2 & 61ppm HfO2 (Sediment Sample 26820D)
- 3.13% ZrO2 & 62ppm HfO2 (Sediment Sample 26803D)
- 2.85% ZrO2 & 73ppm HfO2 (Sediment Sample 26806D)
- >2% ZrO2 and >40ppm HfO2 encountered in auger holes and sediment samples across the entire ~2.7km strike, indicating a large-scale, broad and well mineralised target area.
- Hafnium is a critical semiconductor metal, which has become vital for supercharging the next-generation microchips and semiconductors, due to its high-K constant (dielectric constant) allowing Hafnium to store significantly more electrical charge than traditional SiO2 based semiconductors.
- HfO2 has a K-constant approximately ~6x higher than SiO2, with one of the highest melting points of any compound, resulting in >1000x reduction in electron leakage through transistors versus SiO2 – underpinning the next generation of high-performing semiconductors1.
- HfO2 (High Purity) indicative sale price currently at AU $16,297/kg, reflecting its advanced chemical properties, increasing demand in high‑tech applications, and the scarcity of hafnium‑bearing minerals2.
- Blue Lagoon sampling has confirmed a ~2.7km strike with >2% ZrO2 and >40ppm HfO2 at surface, with potential for Hafnium grades to concentrate further at depth, subject to drilling confirmation.
Rare Earths
- The Blue Lagoon Project has returned high-grade REE results with consistent elevated Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO)13 encountered at surface, with Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO)13,16 grades highlighted by:
- 8,079 ppm TREO with 29% MREO (Sediment Sample 26824D)
- 6,491 ppm TREO with 27% MREO (Sediment Sample 26801D)
- 5,668 ppm TREO with 27% MREO (Sediment Sample 26824C)
- 5,654 ppm TREO with 27% MREO (Sediment Sample 26823D)
- 5,519 ppm TREO with 25% MREO (Sediment Sample 26818D)
- Blue Lagoon has shown exceptional Heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO)14,15 enriched in Dysprosium (Dy2O3) and Terbium (Tb4O7) grades encountered at surface, unlocking a new completely untapped district in Greenland:
- 886ppm HREO (Sediment Sample 26824D)
- 752ppm HREO (Sediment Sample 26801D)
- 742ppm HREO (Sediment Sample 26823D)
- 682ppm HREO (Sediment Sample 26807D)
- 654ppm HREO (Sediment Sample 26806D)
- 628ppm HREO (Sediment Sample 26818D)
- 615ppm HREO (Sediment Sample 26808D)
- 597ppm HREO (Sediment Sample 26824C)
- 596ppm HREO (Sediment Sample 26817D)
- 589ppm HREO (Sediment Sample 26822D)
- 559ppm HREO (Sediment Sample 26820D)
- TREO grades and HREO grades have the strong potential to improve as Dalaroo continues to assess full district potential of the Blue Lagoon Project and drill test immediate targets to determine the scale of the mineralised system.
- Importantly, sampling at Blue Lagoon has returned low Uranium levels, with a maximum reading of 25ppm U3O8 which has the potential to simplify processing complexities and encouragingly falls below the 100ppm uranium threshold levels for permitting in Greenland
- Placer & Liberated REE Potential: These exceptional REE grades were encountered at surface, consistently over the entire ~2.7km strike. With the natural weathering having enriched the REE into beach-like alluvial sediments – indicating potential for a proximal placer style REE deposit, where REE grains have been freely-liberated and has the potential to produce a REE concentrate through low CAPEX, simple physical separation methods.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Dalaroo Metals Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
DAL:AU
17 September 2025
Sulista Exploration Results Confirm a New High-Grade Rare Earth District
17 September 2025

Sulista Exploration Results Confirm a New High-Grade Rare Earth District
18 August 2025
The Waste Debate: Can Rare Earth Elements be Extracted from Coal Ash?
18 August 2025

The Waste Debate: Can Rare Earth Elements be Extracted from Coal Ash?
01 July 2025
Rare Earths Extracted from Ema ISR Field Trial
ISR leaching confirms commercial scale viability using low concentration MgS04
01 July 2025

Rare Earths Extracted from Ema ISR Field Trial

ISR leaching confirms commercial scale viability using low concentration MgS04
15 April 2025
Dalaroo Prepares Maiden Work Program for Blue Lagoon Zirconium, Niobium and Rare Earth Project in Greenland
15 April 2025

Dalaroo Prepares Maiden Work Program for Blue Lagoon Zirconium, Niobium and Rare Earth Project in Greenland
26 March 2025
High-Grade Discoveries Enhance Scale of Pelé Project
26 March 2025

High-Grade Discoveries Enhance Scale of Pelé Project
26 February 2025
Ema Rare Earths Scoping Study Confirms Potential for Ultra Low CAPEX and OPEX Project, Showing Strong Financial Returns at Current Commodity Prices
26 February 2025

Ema Rare Earths Scoping Study Confirms Potential for Ultra Low CAPEX and OPEX Project, Showing Strong Financial Returns at Current Commodity Prices
