December 14, 2025
Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Maiden Gold Resource for Seven Leaders Starter Pit
19 February
Metal Bank
01 December
Hastings Acquisition to proceed – CEO Appointed
Metal Bank Limited (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that following the approval of shareholders of Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (Hastings) to the in-specie distribution of MBK Consideration Shares at the Hastings Annual General Meeting held on 28 November 2025, all conditions precedent to MBK’s acquisition of the gold assets of Hastings1 (Acquisition) have now been satisfied or... Keep Reading...
26 November
Millennium Drilling Commenced
Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Millennium Drilling CommencedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 November
HAS:Drilling-High Grade Gold Mineralisation at Seven Leaders
Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced HAS:Drilling-High Grade Gold Mineralisation at Seven LeadersDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 November
Entitlement Offer raises $2.42M
Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Entitlement Offer raises $2.42MDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 September
Entitlement Offer Booklet
12 December
Sun Summit Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $11.5 Million
Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to significant investor demand, it has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") from $7... Keep Reading...
11 December
Bold Ventures Closes $378,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement
Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement offering of the Company for 4,200,000 Flow Through Units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.09 per FT Unit (the "FT Offering"). The Offering was fully subscribed for... Keep Reading...
11 December
Domestic Metals Announces Gord Neal as CEO
- Domestic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Domestic") - (TSXV: DMCU,OTC:DMCUF; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) announces the appointment of Gordon Neal as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Neal has had a notable and successful career in the mining and resource sectors. He started as one of the... Keep Reading...
10 December
Finlay Minerals Announces Grant of Stock Options
finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,725,000 stock options of the Company (each, a "Stock Option") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Each Stock Option entitles... Keep Reading...
10 December
Copper Quest Completes Positive Alpine Due Diligence and Increases Private Placement
// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States // Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed its positive due diligence of the... Keep Reading...
10 December
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SMN
Trading resumes in: Company: Sun Summit Minerals Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: SMN All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and... Keep Reading...
