Maiden Feldspar Mineral Resource Estimate 15.7Mt at 40.2% Feldspar Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Next Move After New High, Silver and Uranium in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

Investing News Network Creates A Global Platform with Regional Editions

Pampa Metals Reports 130m From 362m @ 1.31% CuEq*, Within a Broader Interval of 558m From 362m @ 0.73% CuEq* Which Remains Open at Depth

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Atlantic Lithium

Maiden Feldspar Mineral Resource Estimate 15.7Mt at 40.2% Feldspar Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana

Maiden MRE reported for feldspar at Ewoyaa, intended to be supplied to the local Ghanaian ceramics industry and expected to further enhance the Project’s economics

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce a maiden JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 15.7Mt at 40.2% feldspar (“Feldspar MRE”) for the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa Project” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.

Highlights

  • Maiden 15.7Mt at 40.2% Feldspar Mineral Resource Estimate reported for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, including 13.7Mt (87%) in the Measured and Indicated categories.
  • The Feldspar MRE is confined to the Ewoyaa Main, Ewoyaa Northeast, Ewoyaa South-1 and Ewoyaa South-2 deposits, which constitute approximately the first five years of planned spodumene concentrate production at the Project, as indicated by the Ewoyaa Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”, refer announcement of 29 June 2023).
  • The Feldspar MRE is based on the same geological model that resulted in the 35.3Mt at 1.25% Li2O MRE1 for the Project (“MRE” or “Resource”; refer announcement of 1 February 2023) and includes 31.1% quartz and 11.7% muscovite, as additional potential by-products of spodumene concentrate production at Ewoyaa.
  • Maiden Feldspar MRE enables the potential inclusion of feldspar by-product credits in future revisions of the Ewoyaa feasibility studies, believed to drive down operating costs and further enhance the value of the Project.
  • Feldspar is widely used in the ceramics industry; the Company believes Ewoyaa could become a major producer of domestic feldspar in Ghana, which Atlantic Lithium intends to supply into the local Ghanaian ceramics market.
  • Metallurgical test work and ceramic application trials undertaken; ceramic trials successfully produced acceptable, industry-standard ware, comparable in all aspects, including contraction, water absorption, density, porosity, shape, colour and appearance.
  • Further Feldspar MRE growth targeted through the inclusion of analysis of historic drilling samples across remaining pegmatite deposits and new drilling currently underway.
  • Maiden Feldspar MRE will be incorporated into the ongoing Feldspar Definitive Feasibility Study (“Feldspar Study”) being undertaken to assess the viability and prospective market conditions for the production of feldspar at Ewoyaa (refer announcement of 15 August 2023); with results due in Q1 2024.

Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:

“Identified early on by the Company as a by-product of spodumene concentrate production at Ewoyaa, the definition of the maiden Feldspar MRE now confirms the Project’s potential as a major source of domestic feldspar in Ghana, capable of delivering industry-standard saleable ware.

“Currently supplied only by small-scale mining operations, we intend to supply the feldspar into the local Ghanian ceramics market. The Feldspar MRE indicates Ewoyaa’s potential to meet and even surpass Ghana’s demand requirements, further demonstrating the significant contribution the Project is expected to bring to Ghana.

“The Feldspar MRE is based on the same geological model that delivered the 35.3Mt MRE for the Project, as announced in February 2023, and incorporates approximately the first five years mine schedule, as outlined in the DFS. With 87% of the resource in the higher confidence Measured and Indicated categories, the Feldspar MRE represents a further significant de-risking and potentially value-enhancing milestone for the Project as we move closer towards construction.

“Currently, the economic outcomes indicated by the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Project do not consider the production of feldspar at Ewoyaa. The definition of the Feldspar MRE, therefore, enables the inclusion of feldspar by- product credits in future revisions of the Project’s economics, offering the potential to further enhance the already impressive financial outcomes expected to be delivered at Ewoyaa.

“With only the first approximate five years of planned lithium production included in the Feldspar MRE, there is significant potential to further grow the resource. The Feldspar MRE will then be incorporated into the ongoing Feldspar Study which is evaluating the prospective market conditions and viability of producing feldspar at the Project. Results of the Feldspar Study are expected in Q1 2024.

“Initial feldspar quality test work has delivered good quality vitreous hotelware, high-end earthenware and ﬂoor tiles and successfully substituted industry accepted feldspar in trial firings. The results of the trials are very encouraging for the manufacture of saleable feldspar products.

“We look forward to delivering the results of the Feldspar Study in Q1 2024 and, later in the year, a revised feldspar resource estimate considering the life of the mine. These represent, respectively, just two of the major milestones in our sights in 2024 before we break ground at Ewoyaa.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

lithium investingasx stocksasx:a11lithium explorationlithium stocksLithium Investing
A11:AU
Atlantic Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Atlantic Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11)

Atlantic Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Charger Metals

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has met the funding conditions precedents under the binding farm-in agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Ltd (“RTX”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) for its Lake Johnston Lithium Project in the Yilgarn of Western Australia (RTX Agreement)1. The RTX investment of $1.2 million is expected to be received this week with a further $500,000 RTX re-imbursement of exploration expenditure expected in January following “completion” under the LIT Agreement.

Keep reading...Show less
Balkan Mining and Minerals

Wide Visual Spodumene from Koshman Prospect at Gorge Lithium Project

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the diamond drill program undertaken by Major Drilling Group International Inc (“Major Drilling”) has intersected pegmatites with visible spodumene (Figure 2, Table 1) from the Koshman pegmatite occurrence at the Gorge Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Gorge Lithium Project" or the "Project").

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

First evaporation pond now 65 percent complete

Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) is on track for its planned initial lithium chloride production in the first half of 2025, according to an article published by The West Australian.
Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium

International Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

On the Road to Canadian Lithium Production - Maiden Mineral Resource

Corporate Presentation - December 2023

Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

Globally Significant Maiden Mineral Resource of 59Mt at 100% Owned Adina Lithium Project

Lithium explorer / developer Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 100%-owned Adina Lithium Project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Atlantic Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Atlantic Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

AVL Increases Scheme Consideration to Best and Final Proposal

Culpeo Extends Piedra Dura Mineralisation 400m North with Grades up to 9.78% Cu and 13.4g/t Au Returned

Wide Visual Spodumene from Koshman Prospect at Gorge Lithium Project

Related News

Vanadium Investing

AVL Increases Scheme Consideration to Best and Final Proposal

Copper Investing

Culpeo Extends Piedra Dura Mineralisation 400m North with Grades up to 9.78% Cu and 13.4g/t Au Returned

Copper Investing

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Resource Investing

More High Grade Hits Ahead of Resource Upgrade!

Precious Metals Investing

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q3 2023

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Produces 3-D Model for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Northern Dynasty Announces US$15 Million Convertible Notes Offering and Up To CAD$3.4 Million Private Placement

×