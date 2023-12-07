Please confirm your editon.
Want to change your edition?Go to your My INN page.
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Maiden Drilling Program at Ti-Tree Completed
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise of the completion of its maiden drilling campaign at its 100% owned Ti-Tree project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
- 9,086m drilled in 78 holes across six project areas
- Campaign designed to test extensive surface mineralisation identified through soil sampling and rock chip analysis
- Visual observations of copper sulphide mineralisation in quartz veining in multiple holes at depth
- Assays are due back progressively over the coming weeks.
- Exploration and drilling activities to re-commence in Q1 2024
The drilling campaign included 78 holes totalling 9,086m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling. The program consisted of discovery drilling only and was designed to confirm historical results and to test near surface mineralisation at depth and along strike, with drilling having been limited to approximately 70m vertical depth.
Holes in the Crawfords, Nic’s Bore and Copper Ridge areas also intersected some visible disseminated mineralisation within quartz veins in the form of pyrite, malachite and chalcopyrite and assay are awaited.
Andrew Reid, Managing Director
“Our maiden drilling campaign following the IPO in May 2023 is now completed and has been a great success. The campaign was designed to test for mineralisation both at near surface and at depth and resulted in visually identifying mineralisation/veining in the majority of drill holes at our Minnie Springs copper-molybdenum-gold project.
Minnie Springs could represent a sizeable porphyry hosted copper deposit with the next step to be the completion of drilling in the remaining 50% of the copper-in-soil anomaly yet to be tested during the next drilling campaign in Q1 2024.”
Figure 1. Location map showing prospects drilled to date, Minnie Springs, Copper Ridge,Nick’s Bore, Crawford and Crawford South and COO Creek.
Table 1. List of RC holes completed by prospect location.
Figure 2. Minnie Springs soil sampling, rock chip and drilling location map showing location of the x-section A – A’.
Figure 3. Hole MSRC012 – showing visual pyrite - chalcopyrite – chalcocite – covellite mineralisation in zones from 127 – 139m downhole at the Minnie Springs prospect1.
The second northern-most line at Minnie Springs (Figure 2. MSRC 010 – 012) intersected multiple zones of copper sulphide mineralisation1 co-incident with chlorite-epidote alteration in hole MSRC012, which is characteristic of propylitic alteration commonly seen in in porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold deposits.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Siren Gold Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Siren Gold
Overview
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) is an exploration and development company focusing on gold assets at its 1,100-square-kilometer tenement package located on the historic, high-grade Reefton, Lyell and Sams Creek goldfields in New Zealand.
Reefton Goldfield was first discovered in 1866 with total current recorded production of 11 million ounces (Moz) of gold, consisting of 2 Moz @ 16 grams per ton (g/t) gold from underground, 0.7 Moz from open pit and ~8 Moz gold from alluvial mining.
Mining and the local communities thrived in the region during the early 1900s, but most of the 94 underground mines closed by 1942 during WWII, and the Blackwater mine, which produced 740 koz @ 19 g/t down to more than 700 meters below the surface, finally shut down in 1951 bringing the entire field to a close. The gold price in 1951 was US$35 per ounce.
Fast forward to 2023, mining analysts believe current gold prices are only the beginning of a large upward trend, with gold prices reaching the $2,000 mark in the last quarter of 2023. What we know is clear: Gold has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 20 years, as production from gold mines runs low without enough new projects to replace them.
Siren’s gold projects present an opportunity for new supply sources to emerge. The Reefton Goldfield is a high-grade mining district located on the West Coast of the South Island of New Zealand.
Siren’s global mineral resource currently sits at 1.33 million ounces at 3.3 grams per ton (g/t) AuEq (gold equivalent), from Sams Creek, Alexander River, Big River, Supreme and Auld Creek.
The district is widely known for producing gold, antimony and coal. A crucial aspect of the Reefton Goldfield is the significant occurrence of antimony, a rare thermal-resistant metal and a poor conductor of electricity. These attributes make it ideal for flame retardants, paints and various industrial applications to improve thermal tolerance. Additionally, antimony is a critical element in lithium-ion batteries and next-generation liquid metal batteries utilized for energy storage systems. The presence of antimony in the goldfield creates additional value for Siren’s projects as exploration continues.
Siren currently has seven projects, many of which were active sites that were closed during WWII despite encouraging exploration or production. Now, the company has built an expansive portfolio of projects and will undergo systematic exploration of its assets using leading-edge technologies and techniques.
With seven projects under its belt, Siren is primarily focused on Sams Creek, Alexander River, Big River and Auld Creek. These four projects are slated for future exploration and potential development to improve the assets’ value.
A skilled management team leads the company towards fully exploring its promising portfolio, with diverse expertise in geology, corporate administration and finance.
Company Highlights
- Siren Gold is an exploration and development company focusing on gold assets in the high-grade, historic Reefton Goldfield and Sams Creek in New Zealand.
- Siren owns seven highly prospective projects throughout the region, each with the potential for gold and antimony, a rare metal used in various thermal-resistant applications.
- The company’s global mineral resource is currently at 1.33 million ounces at 3.3 g/t AuEq (gold equivalent), with significant potential to increase as exploration continues.
- The Reefton Goldfield historically produced over 11 million ounces of gold before the entire field closed after WWII.
- Siren’s assets within the Reefton Goldfield are highly prospective but have yet to be fully explored through modern exploration techniques, creating significant blue-sky potential.
- A management team with a range of expertise in the natural resources industry leads the company towards fully realizing the potential of its highly prospective portfolio.
Key Projects
Sams Creek Gold Project
The Sams Creek Gold Project is located 140 kilometers northeast of Reefton and 100 kilometers northeast of Lyell.
The Sams Creek porphyry dyke-style gold deposit is equivalent in geology deposits to the Australian Eastern Lachlan fold belt that contains very large porphyry copper-gold and porphyry gold-style deposits like at Cadia and Ridgeway in New South Wales.
Siren believes there is significant potential at Sams Creek for a very large underground mining operation as the orebody is over 60 meters thick, has a vertical extent of 1 kilometer and has been traced for more than 7 kilometers along strike.
To date, around 127 diamond holes have been drilled at Sams Creek and the blue-sky project already contains an impressive resource estimate, with much of the asset remaining unexplored.
Project Highlights:
- Prolific Resource Estimate: The asset’s newly updated JORC (2012) mineral resource estimate (MRE) describes 8.9 million tonnes at 2.82 g/t gold for 808 koz of contained gold. However, there is still tremendous potential for expansion as work continues.
- The main mineralization at Sams Creek is open at depth and will be further drill-tested as the deposit is open in all directions and has significant potential for increased gold resources from additional exploration drilling.
- Siren has an access agreement with the Department of Conservation that allows up to 100 drill sites within EP40338.
- Additional drilling will also be focused on infilling any new mineralized zones discovered, so an updated MRE can be completed, feasibility studies can be commenced, and a mining permit application can be advanced in 2024
Alexander River Gold Project
The Alexander River project covers 16.75 square kilometers and is 100 percent owned by Siren Gold. The asset is located 15 kilometers away from the prolific Blackwater Mine, a vital sign of what’s possible at Alexander River.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Resource Estimate: The project’s inferred mineral resource estimate is currently 1.07 million tonnes at 5 g/t gold for 170 koz at a 1.5 g/t cut-off. Encouragingly, this is a substantial increase of 30 percent and a grade increase of 22 percent from previous estimates.
- Past-producing Project: Operations at the project closed in 1942; before shuttering, they had historical production of 41 koz at 24.6 g/t gold at a cut-off grade of 15 g/t gold. Now, Siren is using modern techniques to explore and develop the project further.
- Exploration Targets: Currently, the company focuses on a 1.2-kilometer-long outcropping quartz reef with mineralization defined by surface trenching over 800 meters long and 4 meters wide at 8g/t gold. The width of the outcropping is well-suited for efficient mechanized mining.
Big River Gold Project
The Big River project covers 44.87 square kilometers and is considered a highly prospective exploration target of 100 to 125 koz at 7 to 9 g/t gold. The company will continue exploring to determine the asset's depth and gold grade.
Project Highlights:
- 4-kilometer Anomalous Strike Length: The Big River project contains a significant 4-kilometer strike length. Sampling along this strike hosts massive stibnite veins with high-grade gold deposits, with results up to 82 g/t gold.
- Encouraging Drill Results: Completed drill campaigns have produced high-grade near-surface assays, with the best drill holes including:
- 6.6 meters at 21.4 g/t gold
- 3 meters at 18.5 g/t gold
- 6 meters at 5.1 g/t gold
- 5.2 meters at 6.3 g/t gold
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate: Siren recently announced the asset’s Maiden JORC (2012) mineral resource estimate with a total indicated and inferred estimate of 11 million tonnes at 3.11 g/t with a cut-off of 1.5 g/t.
Auld Creek
The Auld Creek project contains an epizonal mineralization that extends over 2 kilometers and contains high-grade gold and massive stibnite veins. Nearby mines have produced over 400 koz of high-grade gold, which indicates what’s possible at the company’s asset.
Five diamond holes have been completed at Auld Creek with all five holes intersecting significant mineralisation in the Bonanza East Shoot.
The company provided a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Auld Creek Prospect which includes 132 koz @ 7.1 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) containing @ 3.5 g/t gold and 8,700 tons of antimony @ 1.5 percent antimony. The MRE includes the following significant intersections;
- 35 meters @ 4.1 g/t gold, 2.9 percent antimony or 35 meters @ 11 g/t AuEq
- 6 meters @ 4.1 g/t gold, 4.1 percent antimony or 6 meters @ 13.8 g/t AuEq
- 34 meters @ 1.6 g/t gold, 0.7 percent antimony or 34 meters @ 3.3 g/t AuEq
- 20.7 meters @ 5.9 g/t gold, 2.6 percent antimony or 20.7 meters @ 12 g/t AuEq
With a global MRE of above 1.3 Moz, Siren is on track to achieve its vision of being a multiple-million-ounce, high-grade gold and antimony producer.
Additional Projects
Siren owns additional gold assets that are being systematically explored to increase shareholder value further.
Project Highlights:
- Lyell Goldfield: The 100-percent owned project spans 54.25 square kilometers north of the Alpine United Mine. The project has historical production of 91 koz at 1.84 g/t gold with a cut-off grade of 15 g/t gold. Early trenching indicates grades up to 13.8 g/t gold.
- Cumberland: The company’s Cumberland tenement package is in the center of a 35-kilometer-long structure corridor that hosts some of the most significant projects in the Reefton Goldfield. The project has historical production of 45 koz at 14.2 g/t.
- Reefton South: The Reefton South asset covers 333 square kilometers and is considered a 20-kilometer extension of the Reefton Goldfield. The underground nature of possible deposits hid them from past explorers but created significant potential for applying modern technologies.
Management Team
Brian Rodan – Chairman
Brian Rodan is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy with 45 years of experience. He is the managing director and owner of Australian Contract Mining, a mid-tier contracting company that successfully completed $1.5 billion worth of work over 20 years. ACM was sold to an ASX-listed gold mining company in 2017. Rodan is the founding director of Dacian Gold, which purchased the Mt Morgans Gold Mine from the Administrator of Range River Gold. After listing on the ASX in 2012, Rodan became Dacian’s largest shareholder. He had a 15-year tenure with Australia’s largest full-service ASX-listed contract mining company with an annual turnover of more than $850 million.
Paul Angus - Executive Technical Director
Paul Angus is a New Zealand-based exploration geologist with more than 30 years of mining and geology experience in New Zealand. He graduated from Otago University and has held senior management roles with OceanaGold. While he was an exploration manager, Angus discovered more than 3 Moz at Macraes, Reefton and Sams Creek.
Keith Murray - Non-executive Director
Keith Murray is a chartered accountant with 40 years of experience at the general manager level in audit, accounting, tax, finance, treasury and corporate governance. During the 1990s, Murray was group accounting manager, corporate and taxation joint company secretary for Eltin Limited, a leading Australian-based international mining services company. Murray is currently general manager corporate and company secretary for the Heytesbury Group.
Victor Rajasooriar - Non-executive Director
Victor Rajasooriar is a highly experienced Australian mining executive and board director who has more than 25 years of operational and technical experience across both underground and open pit mining operations. Rajasooriar’s distinguished career has seen him hold senior roles with major resource companies, including managing director and CEO of Echo Resources (ASX:EAR) until the completion of a takeover by Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST). Prior to joining Echo, Rajasooriar held the role of chief operating officer for leading underground mining contractor Barminco and has held senior technical roles with Gold Fields and Newmont Mining. At Newmont, this included operational responsibility for the Waihi Gold Operation in the North Island of New Zealand between 2006 – 2008. He holds a bachelor of engineering (mining) from the WA School of Mines and is a member of both the Australian Institute of Company Directors and the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Sebastian Andre - Company Secretary
Sebastian Andre is a chartered secretary with over 10 years of experience in corporate advisory, governance and risk services. He has previously acted as an adviser at the ASX and has a thorough understanding of the ASX Listing Rules, specializing in providing advice to companies and their boards for capital raisings, IPOs, backdoor listings, corporate compliance and governance matters. Andre holds accounting, finance, and corporate governance qualifications and is a member of the Governance Institute of Australia.
EMU Records Gold Assays to 36.1 g/t - Georgetown, Queensland
EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to release gold assay results from its maiden reconnaissance field survey conducted during July and August 2023 at the Georgetown Project in Queensland.
HIGHLIGHTS*
- Camp Oven Creek area historic surface rock assay results ranging from 12.9 g/t up to 224 g/t gold and 24 g/t to 135 g/t silver from rock samples in broad rhyolite breccia hosted veins in the NW1.
- 15.4 g/t gold assay results recorded from EMU’s first reconnaissance rock samples in the NE Dagworth area, ~19km east from Camp Oven Creek, along Delany Fault extension2.
- 15 historic rock values greater than 31.1 g/t gold (> 1 Ounce) identified from zones in the Camp Oven Creek, 130 Quartz Vein and Quartz 250 Prospects (“new historic information”)3.
- Three historic rock samples in the Quartz 130 prospect returned values ranging from 51 g/t gold up to 73 g/t gold4.
- Limited historic drilling at Rhyolite Breccia/Turtle Arm returned values to 2m at 15.8 g/t Au and 3m at 2.8 g/t Au.( See table 3).
- 86 historic surface rock samples greater than 1 g/t gold with a weighted average of 17.3 g/t within Georgetown EPM 27667 - NW Camp Oven Creek/Turtle Arm quadrant5.
- 2 EMU first reconnaissance rock samples returned 36.1 g/t gold and 25.6 g/t gold respectively from the Sandy Creek prospect just south of Georgetown6.
- Limited historic drilling at Munitions Creek (EPM 27642) returned values to 4m at 2.73 g/t Au and 1m at 10.85 g/t Au. (see table 3).
- EMU’s geological teams currently in field undertaking follow up sampling from these areas.
Commenting on the high gold values historically reported in the project area coupled with EMU’s latest results, EMU’s Chairman Mr Peter Thomas commented:
“It is quite remarkable that the Georgetown tenements and surrounding areas have not been comprehensively subjected to a modern and systematic exploration effort previously. EMU’s initial “first pass” reconnaissance field survey comprised the collection of a limited number of samples from rock outcrop, termite mounds and stream sediments in multiple areas targeted for gold, base metals, lithium and critical minerals. In addition to the recently reported copper, silver and lead values, the gold assay results and historic exploration results support EMU’s view that the project has the potential to deliver world-class discoveries which underpinned its decision to farm into the project”.
Further to the recent announcement7 confirming a substantial high-grade copper and silver system at Fiery Creek and high-grade lead and silver assays results from Snake Creek, EMU reports high grade gold values from rock chip samples collected from a number of prospective areas at Georgetown.
Recently compiled historic gold and base metal drill hole and surface outcrop sampling values from the Georgetown area and from within the three tenements which comprise the project, confirm the outstanding prospectivity of the project.
EMU is currently undertaking a new, limited and targeted follow-up exploration programme with teams in the field over areas not previously sampled to investigate zones which have historically reported high-grade gold and base metal values.
Figure 1 - Identified current and historic Gold Occurrences at Fiery Creek and Georgetown Tenements
Table 1. Emu’s Significant Gold Sample Assay Results (>1 g/t Au in bold text)
Historical Gold Reported:
Fiery Creek EPM 27667 (Gold + Base Metal Targets)
Based upon significant results that have emerged from the compilation of historic data and the limited field work already completed by EMU, the significant northern portion of the Fiery Creek tenement (EPM 27667) is emerging as a high priority for both precious and base metals. The higher priority targets include structural settings for gold in the Camp Oven Creek, Quartz 130, Quartz 250 and Dagworth Prospect areas, whilst the Fiery Creek prospect within the Yataga Granodiorite demands further attention due to the high-grade outcrop sample assay values for copper and silver.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investing News Network Creates A Global Platform with Regional Editions
The Investing News Network (INN), a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors, is pleased to announce the integration of InvestingNews.com.au into InvestingNews.com, its flagship publication.
Since 2019, InvestingNews.com.au has been INN's hub for Australia-focused content, and the company is excited to merge this website with InvestingNews.com. This strategic decision allows users to access all INN's content through one streamlined website, and marks a significant milestone in the company's long-term commitment to serving a global audience.
"We are thrilled to announce the integration of InvestingNews.com.au into InvestingNews.com, a pivotal step in our ongoing goal of educating investors and connecting them with opportunities," said CEO Nick Smith. "This consolidation not only simplifies the user experience, but also makes all of INN's content easily accessible to investors across the world."
INN invites users to explore the enhanced features of InvestingNews.com and discover the benefits of this integration firsthand. These include:
- Streamlined access — The integration provides users with a seamless transition to a unified platform, eliminating the need to navigate between multiple websites.
- Comprehensive content — InvestingNews.com now combines the strengths of both platforms, offering a more comprehensive range of investing content. From market trends to expert analysis, users can benefit from a wealth of information, all in one place.
- Enhanced user experience — The consolidation of InvestingNews.com.au into InvestingNews.com is designed to enhance the overall user experience. With a user-friendly interface and improved navigation, investors can enjoy a more intuitive, efficient and customizable journey through the platform.
- Trust and reliability — InvestingNews.com and InvestingNews.com.au are both trusted sources for investing content, and this integration further solidifies INN's commitment to delivering reliable and trustworthy information. Users can continue to rely on INN for accurate and timely financial insights, now in a single place.
About the Investing News Network:
The Investing News Network (INN) is a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors. Since 2007, INN has been providing breaking news, analysis and expert commentary on the latest developments in the resource, tech, life science and cannabis sectors. With a global network of reporters and analysts, INN is committed to providing accurate, timely and actionable information to investors.
For more information, please visit the Investing News Network website at InvestingNews.com.
Contact:
David Nguyen
Investing News Network
+1 (604) 688-8231
dnguyen@investingnews.com
Successful Completion of $0.6M Placement
The Placement was completed in connection with Carbonxt’s capital raise to raise approximately $2.94m before costs, which also comprises a non-renounceable pro-rata Entitlement Offer to existing shareholders (refer ASX Announcement 4 December 2023).
As part of the capital raise, the Company will make a further placement of 8.33m new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.06 to Pure Asset Management, to raise an additional $0.5m. These shares will be issued in January 2024 concurrently with the allotment of the Entitlement Offer shares under the Company’s available placement capacity as per ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A.
Funds raised will be used to provide funding to the Company for the development of the Kentucky Facility and for working capital purposes.
Managing Director Warren Murphy commented: “We are pleased to confirm the successful completion of the Placement component of Carbonxt’s capital raise. The short time to completion was reflective of strong support from a network of institutional and sophisticated investors. These funds provide the Company with working capital to assist management oversee the accelerated construction activity at our flagship activated carbon production facility in Kentucky, USA. Alongside the funds from the fully-underwritten Entitlement Offer, Carbonxt will be well-capitalised to execute on its stated strategy to deliver a material uplift in production and sales once the NewCarbon facility is operational in CY2024.”
Lead Manager for the Placement were Sanlam Private Wealth. The Lead Manager will be entitled to receive a fee of 6% on the funds raised by them.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Reward Executes Binding Share Sale Agreement to Acquire the Beyondie SOP Project
Reward Minerals Limited (ASX: RWD) (Reward or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding share sale agreement (Share Sale Agreement) with the Receivers and Managers (Receivers) of Kalium Lakes Limited (Administrators appointed) (Receivers and Managers appointed) (ASX: KLL) ACN 613 656 643 (Kalium) to acquire the Beyondie Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project (Beyondie Project) on a debt-free basis, free of encumbrances for total consideration of A$20 million, comprising a A$250,000 exclusivity payment previously made (see ASX announcement dated 16 November 2023), upfront cash consideration of $14.75 million and deferred cash consideration of $5 million by 30 June 2025. See the Schedule for further details.
Execution of the Share Sale Agreement and submission of a deed of company arrangement (DOCA) proposal (DOCA Proposal) follows the Company’s entry into an exclusivity deed with Kalium and the Receivers, as announced to ASX on 16 November 2023, and represents the next step towards Reward acquiring the Beyondie Project.
Commenting on the Share Sale Agreement, Reward Executive Director, Dr Michael Ruane said:
“Reward is pleased to have progressed the potential acquisition of the Beyondie SOP project on a debt-free basis, free of encumbrances to the execution of the Share Sale Agreement stage.
Assuming that the proposed DOCA with Creditors, Shareholder Approval and Capital Raising are completed, the Reward team are keen to move quickly on evaluation of the plant and flowsheet modifications and costs for potentially recommissioning the Beyondie Project.
The evaluation will also cover the incorporation of the Reward Process into the existing project layout and also for SOP recovery operations at other SOP resource sites.”
Share Sale Agreement
Reward has entered into the Share Sale Agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of Kalium Lakes Infrastructure Pty Ltd (KLI) and Kalium Lakes Potash Pty Ltd (KLP) (together, the Target Entities), on a debt-free basis, free of encumbrances. KLP is the employing entity for the Beyondie Project, with the majority of suppliers contracted through KLP. KLI holds the non-process infrastructure assets for the Beyondie Project.
The material terms of the Share Sale Agreement are summarised in the Schedule.
DOCA Proposal
As a key condition to completion of the Share Sale Agreement, DOCAs for each of KLP and KLI must be approved by creditors of KLP and KLI (with meetings of creditors scheduled to be held on 6 December 2023). The DOCA Proposal submitted by Reward contains customary terms for a document of its nature, and provides that:
- all KLP and KLI unsecured creditor claims and debts will be compromised through effectuation of the DOCAs and the establishment of separate Creditors Trusts, which will act as the vehicle to distribute any DOCA funds to the creditors of KLP and KLI;
- funds will be allocated from the consideration payable under the Share Sale Agreement to satisfy the costs of the administration of KLI and KLP and enable a dividend to be paid to priority employee creditors in full and to unsecured creditors of KLP and KLI;
- KLP and KLI will continue under the ownership of Reward (subject to completion of the Share Sale Agreement);
- priority employee claims will be paid 100 cents in the dollar and under each DOCA, they are afforded a priority claim over unsecured creditors;
- a combined fund of up to $250k will be available to meet the claims of unsecured creditors of KLP and KLI (estimated to represent a dividend of approximately 5 cents in the dollar); and
- the existing unsecured founder royalty of 1.9% of gross revenue from all products extracted from the relevant mining tenements that comprise the Beyondie Project will be extinguished by the DOCA or reduced on such terms to be agreed between Reward and the relevant royalty holders for the purposes of preventing any termination right described in item 7(b) of the Schedule that Kalium might otherwise have under the Share Sale Agreement.
Tyson Loan
As part of the transaction, Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Tyson Resources), an entity associated with Executive Director, Michael Ruane, has provided $8.750 million of loan funding to Kalium towards prepayment of a post- administration secured debt outstanding from Kalium to a third-party lender (Tyson Loan). The Tyson Loan is secured over the present and after acquired property of Kalium, KLP and KLI (but ranking behind the third-party lender debt), and will only receive interest should the Share Sale Agreement not complete due to the DOCAs not being approved or breach by Kalium or the Receivers (at a rate of 12.5% per annum from 1 January 2024). The Tyson Loan (including attaching interest and security interests) will be repaid and discharged on completion of the Share Sale Agreement. There is no recourse against Reward in relation to the Tyson Loan.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rewards Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Significant Number of New LCT Pegmatite Targets Generated from Airborne Lidar at Aqua Property, James Bay – Quebec, Canada
James Bay Minerals (ASX: JBY) (“James Bay Minerals” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has generated a significant number of high-priority LCT pegmatite targets across its Aqua Property. The targets were identified following assessment of the airborne LiDAR and high-resolution photography recently flown by Perron Hudon Belanger (PHB) across the Company’s La Grande Project and Troilus Projects.
Highlights:
- Airborne LiDAR and high-resolution photography flown across the La Grande Lithium Project.
- Assessment of data from LiDAR and high-resolution photography has generated a total of 123 LCT pegmatite targets across the Aqua Property.
- High-priority targets commence just ~200m to the east of FIN Resources’ significant spodumene showings1, which have returned assayed grades of up to 6.85% Li2O2.
- The La Grande Project is a highly prospective lithium property located along trend from Winsome Resources' (ASX: WR1) Cancet Lithium Project and Patriot Battery Metals (ASX: PMT).
LiDAR has been utilised to measure and map out the variations in slope, aspect and elevation to study landforms. The Company’s exploration team has examined all the variations in slope and elevation to identify and confirm high-priority areas which sit proud of other structures, as these are some of the key geological features expected of Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatites in the region. Once structures have been identified utilising LiDAR, the James Bay Minerals team overlayed these onto high-resolution photos where white outcropping is visible generating key targets. This methodology will also be deployed in the assessment of JBY’s other La Grande Properties and its Troilus Project.
James Bay Executive Director, Andrew Dornan, commented:
“This is another exciting development for the Company with over 120 LCT pegmatite targets identified across our Aqua Property. Given we have the three key geological ingredients for giant LCT lithium- pegmatite deposits – along with FIN Resources’ spodumene discovery on the border of our Property – our confidence in the prospectivity at Aqua and the potential for a significant lithium discovery continues to grow.”
In conjunction with its exploration partner, Breakaway Exploration, JBY is in the process of planning a targeted field program across the Aqua Property focused on field mapping the new LCT pegmatite targets generated from LiDAR and high-resolution photography. This program is planned to commence in the first half of 2024.
Figure 1 – High-priority LCT pegmatite targets across the Aqua Property.
Figure 2 – Aqua Property high-priority LCT pegmatite targets within the north-western section of the Property, within proximity to FIN Resources’ discovery.
LiDAR, an acronym of "light detection and ranging" or "laser imaging, detection and ranging" is a method for determining ranges by targeting an object or a surface with a laser and measuring the time for the reflected light to return to the receiver.
LiDAR surveys produce a high-resolution topographical image of the surface, allowing detailed desktop exploration of outcropping pegmatites and prospective geological features. The survey will deliver a digital elevation model (DEM) on a 1x1m grid scale with an overlying image of 16cm pixel resolution.
The high-resolution nature of the survey is designed to uncover undiscovered or hidden pegmatites beneath vegetation. Pegmatite outcrops are more resistant to weathering than other lithologies present in the project area and tend to present as topographic highs which can be detected by the high-resolution LiDAR survey. Importantly, this technique has been successfully used in the James Bay region by other explorers and producers in the discovery of lithium-bearing pegmatites.
Background on James Bay Minerals
James Bay has acquired a 100% interest in one of the largest lithium exploration portfolios in the James Bay region, covering an area of 34,572Ha or 346km2. The Joule, Aero and Aqua properties are located in the La Grande sub province along trend from the Corvette deposit, where Patriot Battery Metals (ASX: PMT) recently reported a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 109.2Mt at 1.42% Li2O and 160ppm Ta2O5 (0.40% Li2O cut-off grade).3
The Troilus Project is located further to the south sitting only 5km to the north of Sayona’s Moblan Lithium Project and proximity to Winsome Resources’ Sirmac-Clappier Project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from James Bay Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
CARBONXT Launches a Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer and Placement to Raise up to $2.94M
Key terms of the Offer
The Offer will provide eligible Carbonxt shareholders the opportunity to apply for one new fully paid ordinary share (New Share) for every 9 existing fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) held as at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 8 December 2023 (Record Date), at an offer price of $0.06 per New Share (Offer Price) (together the Entitlement).
It is anticipated that up to 30,588,764 New Shares may be issued pursuant to the Offer, which would raise approximately $1.84 million before expenses of the Offer.
The Offer is fully underwritten by Chaleyer Holdings Pty Ltd.
The Company will use the proceeds raised under the Offer to:
- provide funding to the Company for the development of the Kentucky Facility; and
- provide working capital to the Company generally (including to fund the costs of the Offer).
The Offer price represents:
- a 7.7% discount to the last closing price of $0.065 on 1 December 2023;
- a 11.4% discount to the 10 trading day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) up to and including 1 December 2023.
The Offer is open to Carbonxt shareholders with registered addresses in Australia and New Zealand as at the Record Date. Shareholders at the Record Date without a registered address outside Australia and New Zealand will not be eligible to participate in the Offer.
Existing holders of options and warrants will not be able to participate in the Offer unless they exercise their options and become a registered holder of Shares (upon exercising their options) prior to the Record Date.
The Offer will include a top-up facility that allows eligible shareholders to apply for additional New Shares in excess of their Entitlements, to the extent that there are sufficient amount of New Shares not taken up by other Eligible Shareholders.
The New Shares issued pursuant to the Offer will rank equally with the existing issued Shares of the Company and are expected to be quoted on the ASX.
More information regarding the Offer is set out in the Offer documents, which will be despatched to eligible shareholders in accordance with the timetable set out below.
The Offer documents will be accessible today from the ASX and Carbonxt's website, www.asx.com.au and www.cglimited.com respectively.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Siren Gold Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.