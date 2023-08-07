Aether Global Innovations Corp. Approved for Trading Under New Trading Symbol of AETHF on U.S. OTC Exchange

MAG Silver Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the "Company") announces the Company's unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023. For details of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, please see the Company's filings on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) or on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ).

All amounts herein are reported in $000s of United States dollars ("US$") unless otherwise specified (C$ refers to Canadian dollars).

KEY HIGHLIGHTS (on a 100% basis unless otherwise noted)

  • Concentrate production at the high-grade Juanicipio mine commenced in Q1 2023.

  • Following the successful commissioning phase at Juanicipio, the processing facility has been operating at or above 85% of its design capacity of 4,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") with silver recovery consistently above 88%.

  • On June 5, 2023, the Company announced that the Juanicipio mine, processing facility and other vital systems were operating in line with, or rapidly approaching design capacity, and therefore declared full commercial production effective June 1, 2023. All major construction activities have now been completed and Juanicipio is demonstrating its ability to sustain ongoing production levels.

  • During Q2 2023, as a result of the successful commissioning of the Juanicipio processing facility, processing of higher-grade material commenced with commensurate improvements in silver recovery and associated concentrate grades. Average head grade for Q2 2023 was 498 grams per tonne ("g/t")

  • After completion of the start-up phase, approximately 4.4 million ounces of silver have been produced from the Juanicipio processing facility from March 2023 to the end of June 2023, and production is expected to continue to increase steadily through Q3 2023 where it is envisioned the processing facility will be running at nameplate.

  • MAG was included in the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index which is tracked by the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF ("GDX") effective June 20, 2023.

  • MAG reported net income of $19,390 or $0.19 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2023 ($7,562 or $0.08 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022).

OPERATIONAL (on a 100% basis unless otherwise noted)

  • As reported by the operator, Fresnillo, the Juanicipio operation remains on track to reach nameplate production in Q3 2023. Excess mineralized material from Juanicipio continues to be processed through the nearby Saucito and Fresnillo beneficiation plants (100% owned by Fresnillo) on an available capacity basis.

  • For the three months ended June 30, 2023:
    • 377,718 tonnes of mineralized material were processed through the Juanicipio, Fresnillo and Saucito plants, with 4,877,460 payable silver ounces, 9,537 payable gold ounces, 3,066 payable lead tonnes and 4,582 payable zinc tonnes sold;
    • average silver head grade was 498 g/t; and
    • revenue (net of treatment and processing costs) totalled $134,775, less $54,571 in production and transportation costs and $17,400 in depreciation and amortization charges, netting $62,804 in gross profit by Juanicipio.
  • At the end of the quarter, Juanicipio held cash balances of $8,539, flat relative to the first quarter. Strong operating cash flows driven by higher milling rates, higher feed grade and stronger metal prices were offset by ramp up of working capital requirements and ongoing underground development expenditures.

CORPORATE

  • The Company is progressing its second annual sustainability report (the "2022 Sustainability Report"). The 2022 Sustainability Report will reinforce the Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and provide updates to the Company's ESG practices and performance for the 2022 year. In October 2022, MAG submitted its inaugural sustainability report for the 2021 year (the "2021 Sustainability Report") and its Communication on Progress ("CoP") to the United Nations Global Compact ("UNGC") and is completing the subsequent CoP for 2022 to reaffirm its commitment to the 10 Principles of the UNGC. MAG's 2021 Sustainability Report is available on the Company's website at https://magsilver.com/esg/reports/.

  • The Company announced the appointment of Gary Methven as Vice President, Technical Services effective May 1, 2023, and the promotion of Jill Neff to Vice President, Governance and Company Secretary effective May 1, 2023.

  • On April 29, 2023, the Mexican Senate approved material amendments to the Federal Mining Law (as defined herein), which amendments were approved by Mexico's Federal Executive Branch. The amendments were published in the Official Gazette of the Mexican Federation on May 8, 2023 bringing the amendments into law on May 9, 2023. The Company is facilitating a thorough review and evaluation of potential implications specifically concerning our 44% interest in Juanicipio, including the treatment of concessions issued under previous legislation.

EXPLORATION

  • Juanicipio Project, Mexico:
    • Infill drilling at Juanicipio continued in Q2 2023, with three rigs on surface and three underground with the goals of upgrading and expanding the Valdecañas Vein system at depth and further defining areas to be mined in the near to mid term. During the quarter, 5,814 metres (9,924 metres year to date ("ytd")) and 5,926 metres, (10,455 metres ytd) were drilled from surface and underground respectively.
  • Deer Trail Project, Utah:
    • Results from the 12,157 metres in surface-based Phase 2 drilling on the Deer Trail Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") project were reported on January 17 and August 3, 2023 (see Press Releases under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca ).
    • The overall results continue to reinforce MAG's CRD exploration model and suggest multiple mineralization channel-ways extend from the inferred Deer Trail Mountain porphyry center. Multiple fluid channel-ways are a characteristic of many major CRD systems. The distinctly different mineralization styles of the separate zones are hallmark indicators of a significant, long-lived, multi-stage CRD, potentially sourced from a productive Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum intrusive center. Results obtained provide strong support for Phase 3 drilling, currently underway to seek that porphyry center.
    • MAG has started drilling the first of up to three porphyry "hub" targets thought to be the source of the manto, skarn and epithermal mineralization and extensive alteration throughout the project area including that at Deer Trail and Carissa. Future drilling is planned to offset Carissa and test other high-potential targets.
  • Larder Project, Ontario:
    • In 2022 MAG initiated a comprehensive data review and initial drilling on the Larder Project. The drilling program focused below and lateral to potential mineralization shoots.
    • In total, 10 holes (10,413 metres) were drilled in 2022 by the Company on the Cadillac-Larder Break East zone. The campaign proved favourable stratigraphy exists at depth and has allowed for the acquisition of the deepest structural data recorded in the history of the property. Assay results extended the Bear East mineralization to a depth of 600 metres from surface with isolated gold values up to 5.9 g/t gold.
    • Drilling in January 2023 focused in the previously underexplored Swansea area on the west side of the property, that tested and confirmed a 730 metres East – West trending geophysical anomaly coincident with the Cadillac-Larder Break (as defined herein). In total 4,562 metres in 7 holes were completed with all holes intercepting up to 50 metres of pervasive sericite +/- fuchsite/carbonate alteration and silicification within and surrounding the Cadillac-Larder Break. Gold mineralization was encountered in 6 of 7 drillholes across the 730 metres strike length with isolated values ranging from 1.0 to 4.8 g/t gold.
    • After completing the initial drilling campaign, the geological team embarked on a comprehensive property-wide data re-evaluation which included review of all historic drilling, selective relogging, re-assaying all available pulps with 4-acid digestion, additional geophysics, field mapping and sampling. These datasets are now undergoing systematic reinterpretation to build a unified project model for developing a well-defined pipeline of drill targets to be tested by multiple rigs turning over the next year and a half.
    • On July 12, 2023, drilling resumed at the Larder Project to test additional targets by the end of the year on the Cheminis and Bear areas. A minimum of 17,000 metres of drilling is planned.

JUANICIPIO PROJECT UPDATE

Underground Mine Production

On a 100% basis, after completion of the start-up phase, approximately 4.4 million ounces of silver have been produced from the Juanicipio processing facility from March 2023 to the end of June 2023, and production is expected to continue to increase steadily through Q3 2023 where it is envisioned the processing facility will be running at nameplate of 4,000 tpd. An Operator Services Agreement became effective upon the declaration of commercial production, whereby Fresnillo and its affiliates will continue to operate the mine. Subject to available capacity, excess mineralized material from Juanicipio may continue to be processed at the Fresnillo and Saucito processing plants (both 100% owned by Fresnillo), with the lead (silver-rich) and zinc concentrates treated at market terms under offtake agreements with Met-Mex (an affiliate of Fresnillo).

In the three months ended June 30, 2023, a total of 377,018 tonnes of mineralized development and stope material were processed through the Juanicipio, Saucito and Fresnillo plants. The resulting payable metals sold and associated processing details are summarized in Table 1 below. The sales and treatment charges for tonnes processed in Q2 2023 were recorded on a provisional basis and will be adjusted in the third quarter of 2023 based on final assay and pricing adjustments in accordance with the offtake contracts.

Table 1: Mineralized Material Processed at Juanicipio, Saucito and Fresnillo Plants (100% basis)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (377,018 tonnes processed) Q2 2022
Amount
$
Payable Metals Quantity Average Per Unit
$ 		Amount
$
Silver 4,877,460 ounces 23.69 per oz 115,555 47,070
Gold 9,537 ounces 1,957.47 per oz 18,668 9,388
Lead 3,066 tonnes 0.94 per lb. 6,367 2,135
Zinc 4,582 tonnes 1.07 per lb. 10,807 6,199
TCRCs and other processing costs (16,622 ) (9,568 )
Net Revenue 134,775 55,224
Production and transportation costs (57,571 ) (12,717 )
Depreciation and amortization (1) (17,400 ) (5,245 )
Gross Profit 62,804 37,262

(1) The underground mine was considered readied for its intended use on January 1, 2022, whereas the Juanicipio processing facility started commissioning and ramp-up activities in January 2023, achieving commercial production status on June 1, 2023.

The average silver head grade for the mineralized material processed in the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 498 g/t (three months ended June 30, 2022: 567 g/t). The lower head grade was impacted by lower development material as well as the processing of lower grade stockpiles which were earmarked for the commissioning and ramp-up phase of the Juanicipio processing facility. Since completing its start-up phase in March 2023, the Juanicipio processing facility has been operating at approximately 85% of its design capacity of 4,000 tpd with silver recovery consistently above 88%.

Processing Facility Construction & Outlook

Commissioning commenced in early January 2023 with feed of lower grade mineralized material to the grinding mills. Processing of higher-grade material commenced in April with commensurate improvements in silver recovery and associated concentrate grades. The Juanicipio processing facility has been operating at approximately 85% of its nameplate of 4,000 tpd with silver recovery consistently above 88%. On June 5, 2023 the Company announced that following a successful commissioning period, the Juanicipio mine, processing facility and other vital systems were operating in line with, or rapidly approaching design capacity, and therefore declared full commercial production effective June 1, 2023.

With the processing facility completed and commercial production declared on June 1, 2023, all major construction activities have now been completed and Juanicipio is demonstrating its ability to sustain ongoing production levels. Additional funding requirements related to market conditions (i.e. lower metal prices or higher inflation driving higher costs for instance), or for additional capital in excess of the operating cash flow generated may need to be funded by further cash calls required from Fresnillo and MAG.

FINANCIAL RESULTS – THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

As at June 30, 2023, MAG had working capital of $51,600 (December 31, 2022: $29,232) including cash of $52,664 (December 31, 2022: $29,955) and no long-term debt. As well, as at June 30, 2023, Juanicipio had working capital of $94,289 including cash of $8,539 (MAG's attributable share is 44%).

The Company's net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to $19,390 (June 30, 2022: $7,562) or $0.19/share (June 30, 2022: $0.08/share). MAG recorded its 44% income from equity accounted investment in Juanicipio of $22,419 (June 30, 2022: $12,347) which included MAG's 44% share of net income from operations as well as loan interest earned on loans advanced to Juanicipio (see Table 2 below).

Table 2: MAG's share of income from its equity accounted Investment in Juanicipio

Three months ended
June 30, June 30,
2023 2022
$ $
Sales 134,775 55,224
Cost of sales:
Production cost (54,571 ) (12,717 )
Depreciation and amortization (17,400 ) (5,245 )
Gross profit (see Underground Mine Production – Juanicipio Project above) 62,804 37,262
Consulting and administrative expenses (4,158 ) (1,376 )
Extraordinary mining and other duties (1,377 ) (109 )
Interest expenses (4,886 ) (740 )
Exchange gains (losses) and other 32 763
Net income before tax 52,415 35,800
Income tax (expense) benefit (6,349 ) (8,439 )
Net income (100% basis) 46,066 27,361
MAG's 44% portion of net income 20,269 12,039
Interest on Juanicipio loans - MAG's 44% 2,150 308
MAG's 44% equity income 22,419 12,347



Qualified Person: All scientific or technical information in this press release including assay results referred to, and Mineral Resource estimates, if applicable, is based upon information prepared by or under the supervision of, or has been approved by Dr. Peter Megaw, Ph.D., C.P.G., a Certified Professional Geologist who is a "Qualified Person" for purposes of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("National Instrument 43-101" or "NI 43-101"). Dr. Megaw is not independent as he is an officer and a paid consultant of MAG.

About MAG Silver Corp. ( www.magsilver.com )

MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. MAG is emerging as a top-tier primary silver mining company through its (44%) joint venture interest in the 4,000 tonnes per day Juanicipio Mine, operated by Fresnillo plc (56%). The mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where in addition to underground mine production and processing of high-grade mineralised material, an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets. MAG is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in Project in Utah and the 100% owned Larder Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the NYSE American has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Certain information contained in this release, including any information relating to MAG's future oriented financial information, are "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively herein referred as "forward-looking statements"), including the "safe harbour" provisions of provincial securities legislation, the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • statements regarding the anticipated time and capital schedule to nameplate production capacity at the Juanicipio Project;
  • statements that address our expectations with respect to the timing and success of processing facility commissioning activities, including the anticipated ramp-up of the processing facility at the Juanicipio Project;
  • estimated future exploration and development expenditures and other expenses for specific operations;
  • the potential for additional capital, sustaining capital and working capital requirements to achieve commercial production at the Juanicipio Project in excess of cashflow generated, including the potential for additional cash calls;
  • expected upside from additional exploration; and
  • other future events or developments.

When used in this release, any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events of performance (often but not always using words or phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "project", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions), as they relate to the Company or management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which, regarding future business decisions, are subject to change. Assumptions underlying the Company's expectations regarding forward-looking statements contained in this release include, among others: MAG's ability to carry on its various exploration and development activities including project development timelines, the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, the price of the minerals produced, the costs of operating, exploration and development expenditures, the impact on operations of the Mexican tax regime, MAG's ability to obtain adequate financing, outbreaks or threat of an outbreak of a virus or other contagions or epidemic disease will be adequately responded to locally, nationally, regionally and internationally.

Although MAG believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including amongst other: commodities prices; changes in expected mineral production performance; unexpected increases in capital costs or cost overruns; exploitation and exploration results; continued availability of capital and financing; general economic, market or business conditions; risks relating to the Company's business operations; risks relating to the financing of the Company's business operations; risks relating to the development of the Juanicipio Project and the minority interest investment in the same; risks relating to the Company's property titles; risks related to receipt of required regulatory approvals; pandemic risks (and COVID-19); supply chain constraints and general costs escalation in the current inflationary environment heightened by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; risks relating to the Company's financial and other instruments; operational risk; environmental risk; political risk; currency risk; market risk; capital cost inflation risk; risk relating to construction delays; the risk that data is incomplete or inaccurate; the risks relating to the limitations and assumptions within drilling, engineering and socio-economic studies relied upon in preparing economic assessments and estimates, including the 2017 PEA; as well as those risks more particularly described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2023 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not attribute undue certainty to or place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in MAG's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov .

LEI: 254900LGL904N7F3EL14 


For further information on behalf of MAG Silver Corp. Contact Michael J. Curlook, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications Phone: (604) 630-1399 Website:www.magsilver.com Toll Free:(866) 630-1399 Email: info@magsilver.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SILVERCORP TO ACQUIRE ORECORP, CREATING A DIVERSIFIED, HIGH GROWTH PRECIOUS METALS COMPANY

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbols:

VANCOUVER, BC and PERTH, Australia , Aug. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. (" Silvercorp ") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) and OreCorp Limited (ASX: ORR) (" OreCorp ") are pleased to announce the signing of a binding scheme implementation deed (the " Agreement ") whereby Silvercorp will acquire all fully-paid ordinary shares of OreCorp not held by Silvercorp or its associates (the " OreCorp Shares "), pursuant to an Australian scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the " Scheme "), subject to the satisfaction of various conditions.

Transaction Highlights
  • OreCorp shareholders to receive A$0.15 in cash and 0.0967 of a Silvercorp common share (valued at A$0.45 ) for each OreCorp Share held, representing total consideration with an implied value of A$0.60 per OreCorp Share. 1
  • OreCorp's Board unanimously recommends OreCorp shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme, subject to no Superior Proposal 2 emerging for OreCorp and an independent expert concluding, and continuing to conclude, that the Scheme is in the best interests of OreCorp shareholders.
  • Silvercorp to provide OreCorp with approximately A$28 million in funding via an equity placement (more fully described below) to immediately advance development of its Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania (" Nyanzaga "), including progressing resettlement activities and early project works.
  • The Agreement aims to:
    • Create a diversified, highly profitable precious metals company with a pro forma market cap of US$630 million 3 , a robust growth pipeline and exposure to a highly prospective emerging mining jurisdiction;
    • Provide a re-rating opportunity on the successful development of Nyanzaga, which is expected to commence commercial gold production in H2 2025; and
    • Enable OreCorp and Silvercorp shareholders to participate in a larger company with greater access to capital, higher liquidity, increased scale and enhanced capital markets relevance.
  • Silvercorp has the balance sheet strength to fund construction and aggressive exploration of Nyanzaga, as well as pursue regional M&A opportunities.
  • Silvercorp's best-in-class technical team has the track record and expertise to build Nyanzaga and pursue opportunities for optimization.
  • Consideration mix preserves Silvercorp's strong balance sheet, allowing funds to be deployed for development of Nyanzaga, managing risk and optimizing future opportunities.
  • Existing OreCorp shareholders will own 17.8% of Silvercorp's common shares outstanding on a fully-diluted in-the-money basis following implementation of the Scheme.
  • The Scheme is subject to various customary closing conditions, including OreCorp shareholder approval and Court approval.
  • Silvercorp has agreed to use reasonable endeavours to apply for admission of Silvercorp to the official list of the Australian Securities Exchange (the " ASX ").
  • Proposed development of Nyanzaga by Silvercorp supported by Tanzania Government Authorities.

____________________________

1 Value attributed to Silvercorp share and implied value attributed to OreCorp Share calculated based on the 20-day volume weighted average price of Silvercorp's common shares on the NYSE American for the period ending August 3, 2023, converted to Australian dollars using a U.S. dollar to Australian dollar foreign exchange rate of 1.526.

2 As defined in the Agreement.

3 The pro forma financial information is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to represent the future financial position of the combined entity.


Nyanzaga Highlights

OreCorp holds an 84% interest in the Nyanzaga Gold Project located in the Mwanza region, Tanzania , in partnership with the Government of Tanzania . Key permits are in place to develop Nyanzaga for first gold in H2 2025. A definitive feasibility study, announced in August 2022 , estimated that Nyanzaga could deliver 2.5 million ounces of gold over a 10.7 year life. 4 As reported in OreCorp's June 2023 Quarterly Activities Report released on July 21, 2023 , Nyanzaga's post-tax net present value at a 5% discount rate is US$905 million and the internal rate of return is 32%, using a recent spot gold price of US$2,000 /oz. 5

Nyanzaga is located approximately 40 km north east of the Bulyanhulu mine, one of Barrick Gold Corporation's two gold mines in the Lake Victoria Goldfields, which together with the North Mara mine produced approximately 547,000 ounces of gold in 2022. 6 The Geita Gold Mine, one of AngloGold Ashanti Limited's flagship mines, located 80 km west of Nyanzaga, produced 521,000 ounces of gold in 2022. 7

Silvercorp Chairman and CEO, Dr. Rui Feng , said:

"This transaction will create a new globally diversified precious metals producer. We believe this is a rare opportunity to leverage our technical expertise and strong balance sheet to unlock value for all shareholders by bringing Nyanzaga into commercial production by H2 2025. Under the leadership of Her Excellency, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania is becoming an attractive place for foreign investment. We look forward to partnering with the Government of Tanzania and leveraging OreCorp's existing team and relationships to ensure a successful development that benefits all stakeholders."

OreCorp Managing Director and CEO, Henk Diederichs , said:

"This transaction provides our shareholders with an immediate and significant upfront premium and exposure to a geographically diverse mid-tier precious metals company. With a strong operating history, solid balance sheet and significant mine building and operational experience, Silvercorp's management team is well-positioned to fund and advance Nyanzaga into commercial production."

Honorable Minister of Minerals, Dr. Doto Mashaka Biteko, said:

"The Tanzanian Government is supportive of the proposed partnership between OreCorp and Silvercorp and looks forward to working together to develop Nyanzaga as a robust project delivering beneficial outcomes to the people of Tanzania and other stakeholders."

____________________________

4 Cautionary Statement - based on a gold price of US$1,750/oz. Refer OreCorp ASX announcement dated 22 August 2022 (" Nyanzaga DFS Delivers Robust Results "). The production target referred to in the DFS and this announcement comprises 92% Probable Ore Reserves and 8% Inferred Mineral Resources. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources, and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the production target itself will be realised.

5 Refer OreCorp ASX announcement dated 21 July 2023 (" June 2023 Quarterly Activities Report ").

6 Barrick Gold Corporation (2022) Annual Report 2022.

7 AngloGold Ashanti Limited (2022) Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Report as at 31 December 2022.


Benefits for OreCorp Shareholders
  • Total implied consideration of A$0.60 per OreCorp Share (being A$0.15 in cash and 0.0967 of a Silvercorp common share valued at A$0.45 ), 8 representing:
    • a 41.7% premium to the 20-day volume weighted average price (" VWAP ") of OreCorp's shares on the ASX for the period ending August 4, 2023 ; 9 and
    • a 31.5% premium to OreCorp's closing share price of A$0.435 on the ASX on August 4, 2023 10 .
  • Share consideration provides enhanced trading liquidity, re-rating potential and opportunity to participate in further upside from Nyanzaga and Silvercorp's existing portfolio;
  • Significantly reduces development and operational risk at Nyanzaga by leveraging Silvercorp's technical expertise and ESG track record;
  • Strong pro forma balance sheet removes immediate funding uncertainty and mitigates risk of significant dilution; and
  • Enhanced capital markets profile with a pro forma market cap of US$630 million 11 and listings on the TSX, NYSE and, subject to successful admission and quotation, the ASX.
Benefits for Silvercorp Shareholders
  • Accretive transaction on a net asset value basis;
  • Provides immediate geographic and metal diversification;
  • Addition of a largely de-risked, low-cost gold project that has key permits in place and is on track for first gold in H2 2025;
  • Re-rating opportunity due to enhanced scale, asset diversification, production and exploration upside as well as a foothold in an emerging, mining-friendly jurisdiction; and
  • Meaningfully grows Silvercorp's mineral reserves and resources profile.

____________________________

8 Based on the 20-day volume weighted average price of Silvercorp's common shares on the NYSE American for the period ending August 3, 2023, converted to Australian dollars using a U.S. dollar to Australian dollar foreign exchange rate of 1.526.

9 Based on the 20-day volume weighted average price of Silvercorp's common shares on the NYSE and OreCorp's ordinary shares on the ASX for the period ending August 4, 2023.

10 Based on the closing price of Silvercorp's common shares on the NYSE and OreCorp's ordinary shares on the ASX as of August 4, 2023.

11 The pro forma financial information is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to represent the future financial position of the combined entity.


Transaction Summary

Under the terms of the Agreement, Silvercorp or a wholly owned subsidiary will, subject to the satisfaction of various conditions, acquire the OreCorp Shares by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), whereby each holder of OreCorp Shares will receive, for each OreCorp Share held, A$0.15 in cash and 0.0967 of a Silvercorp common share valued at A$0.45 for a total implied consideration of A$0.60 per OreCorp Share. 12

The implied consideration of A$0.60 per OreCorp share represents a 41.7% premium to the 20-day VWAP of OreCorp's shares on the ASX for the period ending August 4, 2023 and values OreCorp at approximately A$242 million on a fully-diluted-in-the-money basis. Existing OreCorp shareholders will own 17.8% of Silvercorp's common shares outstanding on a fully-diluted in-the-money basis following implementation of the Scheme.

Concurrent with entering into the Agreement, Silvercorp and OreCorp have also entered into a placement agreement, whereby 70,411,334 new fully-paid ordinary shares of OreCorp will be issued to Silvercorp at a price of A$0.40 per OreCorp Share for aggregate proceeds of approximately A$28 million (the " Placement "). The Placement will occur in two tranches, with the first tranche (for aggregate proceeds of A$18 million ) to complete on the third business day after execution of the Agreement and the second tranche (for aggregate proceeds of approximately A$10 million ) to complete 10 business days thereafter. Upon completion of the Placement, Silvercorp will hold approximately 15% of the total outstanding ordinary shares of OreCorp. Proceeds from the Placement will be used to immediately commence resettlement activities as contemplated in the Relocation Action Plan, facilitating the prompt development of Nyanzaga.

Boards Approvals and Recommendations

The OreCorp Board has unanimously approved the transaction and recommends that all OreCorp shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme at the meeting of the shareholders of OreCorp (the " Scheme Meeting "), in the absence of a Superior Proposal and subject to the independent expert to be appointed by OreCorp (the " Independent Expert ") concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the Scheme is in the best interests of OreCorp shareholders. Subject to those same qualifications, each director of OreCorp intends to vote, or cause to be voted, all OreCorp Shares held or controlled by them (representing 4.6% of OreCorp's issued shares as at the date of this announcement) in favour of the Scheme at the Scheme Meeting. 13

The Silvercorp Board has also unanimously approved the transaction.

____________________________

12 Based on the 20-day volume weighted average price of Silvercorp's common shares on the NYSE American for the period ending August 3, 2023, converted to Australian dollars using a U.S. dollar to Australian dollar foreign exchange rate of 1.526.

13 OreCorp Directors hold an aggregate of 18,487,960 OreCorp Shares, representing 4.6% of shares on issue as at the date of this announcement which, together with 1,864,482 Performance Rights held by OreCorp Directors, represent 5.1% on a fully diluted basis as at the date of the announcement (calculations exclude options which will be cancelled if the Scheme proceeds).


Key Shareholder Support

Rollason Pty Ltd ( Rollason ), which controls 49,136,589 OreCorp Shares (representing approximately 12.3% of the OreCorp Shares as at the date of this announcement), has provided a signed voting intention statement to OreCorp ( Voting Intention Statement ) indicating that Rollason intends to vote, or cause to be voted, all OreCorp Shares held or controlled by it or its associates at the time of the Scheme meeting in favour of the Scheme, in the absence of a Superior Proposal and subject to the Independent Expert concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the Scheme is in the best interests of OreCorp shareholders. Rollason has consented to OreCorp publicly announcing its voting intention.

Tanzanian Government Support

OreCorp and Silvercorp met with key Tanzanian Government stakeholders including the Treasury Registrar and the Minister of Minerals. The Government is supportive of the transaction, underpinning Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan's mantra that Tanzania is open for international investment. The companies are looking forward to the continued support from key Government stakeholders.

Honorable Minister of Minerals, Dr. Doto Mashaka Biteko with Chairman of OreCorp, Matthew Yates (left) and Chairman and CEO of Silvercorp, Rui Feng (right) (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Honorable Minister of Minerals, Dr. Doto Mashaka Biteko with Chairman of OreCorp, Matthew Yates (left) and Chairman and CEO of Silvercorp, Rui Feng (right)

Transaction Structure and Certain Terms of the Agreement

The Scheme is subject to customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature, including:

  • OreCorp shareholders approving the Scheme at the Scheme Meeting;
  • Approval of the Federal Court of Australia ;
  • Completion of the Placement;
  • The Independent Expert issuing an Independent Expert's Report which concludes (and continues to conclude) that the Scheme is in the best interests of OreCorp shareholders;
  • Tanzanian Fair Competition Commission and any other applicable approvals;
  • Foreign Investment Review Board approval in Australia , if required;
  • OreCorp performance rights and OreCorp options being dealt with such that none will remain in existence on completion of the Scheme;
  • No material adverse change and no prescribed occurrence in relation to either Silvercorp or OreCorp;
  • Approval for quotation on TSX and NYSE of the Silvercorp common shares to be issued to OreCorp shareholders as the scrip component of the consideration; and
  • Other customary conditions.

Under the Agreement, Silvercorp has agreed to use reasonable endeavours to apply for admission of Silvercorp to the official list of Australian Securities Exchange (the " ASX "). If ASX has provided Silvercorp with conditional approval for admission to the official list of ASX by the business day before the date of the second court hearing, OreCorp shareholders (other than ineligible shareholders) may elect to receive the scrip component of the consideration in the form of CHESS Depositary Interests (which may be traded on ASX) instead of in the form of Silvercorp common shares. If conditional approval is not provided by ASX by the business day before the date of the second court hearing, all OreCorp shareholders (other than ineligible shareholders) would receive the scrip component of the consideration in the form of Silvercorp shares, tradable on the TSX and NYSE.

The Agreement also contains customary deal protection mechanisms, including no talk and no due diligence provisions, (subject to a fiduciary out exception) and no shop, as well as notification and matching rights for Silvercorp in the event of a Competing Proposal 14 . The transaction may incur a capital gains tax payable under Tanzanian legislation. A break fee of approximately A$2.8 million shall be payable by OreCorp to Silvercorp if the Agreement is terminated as a result of certain specified circumstances.

A copy of the Agreement, which sets out the terms and conditions of the Scheme and associated matters, will be filed on Silvercorp's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .

Timetable and Next Steps

OreCorp shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to the Scheme at this stage.

A Scheme booklet setting out the key terms of the transaction, including the Scheme, Independent Expert's Report, Investigating Accountant's Report and the reasons for the recommendation of the OreCorp Board will be sent to all OreCorp shareholders in due course. The Scheme Meeting to consider the Scheme is expected to be held in November 2023 and the Scheme is expected to be implemented before the end of 2023 subject to satisfaction of all conditions and receipt of all necessary approvals. The Scheme is conditional on, among other things, approval by a majority in number of OreCorp shareholders who vote at the Scheme Meeting and at least 75% of all votes cast at the Scheme Meeting. Silvercorp is excluded from voting at the Scheme Meeting.

____________________________

14 As defined in the Agreement.


An indicative timetable is set out below:

Action

Estimated Date

First Court Date

Early-mid October 2023

Dispatch scheme booklet to OreCorp shareholders

Early-mid October 2023

Scheme Meeting

Mid November 2023

Second Court Date

Mid November 2023

Effective Date

End of November/early December 2023

Record Date

End of November/early December 2023

Implementation Date

End of November/early December 2023

Advisors and Counsel

Canaccord Genuity Corp. is acting as financial advisor to Silvercorp. King & Wood Mallesons, Australia and A&K Tanzania are acting as Silvercorp's Australian and Tanzanian legal advisors, respectively.

CIBC Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor to OreCorp. Allen & Overy and REX Attorneys are acting as OreCorp's Australian and Tanzanian legal advisors, respectively.

Conference Call / Webinar Details

Silvercorp and OreCorp will host a joint conference call today at 10.00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time / 8.00 am Australian Western Standard Time / 8.00 pm North American Eastern Standard Time / 5.00 pm North American Pacific Standard Time to discuss the transaction. Participants are advised to dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A presentation will be made available on both companies' websites prior to the webcast.

Webinar details

Presenters: OreCorp Executive Chairman, Matthew Yates and Managing Director and CEO, Henk Diederichs , with Silvercorp Vice President Lon Shaver

Date/time:
Monday 7 August at 8:00am AWST ( 10:00am AEST)
Sunday 6 August at 5:00pm PST ( 8:00pm EST )

Register to join via zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_B8jehfTbT1OSPVfzbrmjQQ

Dial in via telephone:

Please use one of the following numbers and when prompted enter the webinar ID 868 9291 7099.

Australia :
+61 3 7018 2005 or
+61 7 3185 3730 or
+61 8 6119 3900 or
+61 8 7150 1149 or
+61 2 8015 6011

Canada :
+1 780 666 0144
+1 204 272 7920
+1 438 809 7799
+1 587 328 1099

A recording of the conference call will be available on both companies' websites following the call.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. Silvercorp's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG.

About OreCorp

OreCorp is a Western Australian based mining exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code ORR. OreCorp's key project is the Nyanzaga Gold Project in northwest Tanzania .

This announcement has been approved for distribution by the Board of Directors of each of Silvercorp and OreCorp.

For further information

Silvercorp Metals Inc.

OreCorp Limited

Media

Lon Shaver

Henk Diederichs

Nathan Ryan

Vice President

CEO and Managing Director

Phone: +61 420 582 887

Phone: (604) 669-9397

Phone: +61 8 9381 9997

Email: nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881

Email: orecorp@orecorp.com.au


Email: investor@silvercorp.ca

Website: https://orecorp.com.au/


Website: www.silvercorp.ca






COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

The information in this announcement relating to OreCorp's Exploration Results, estimates of Mineral Resources, Ore Reserves Statements and the production target in relation to Nyanzaga is extracted from the ASX announcement dated 22 August 2022 ("Nyanzaga DFS Delivers Robust Results") which is available to view on OreCorp's website www.orecorp.com.au . OreCorp confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcement and, in the case of Exploration Results, estimates of Mineral Resources, Ore Reserves Statements and the production target in relation to Nyanzaga, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Exploration Results, estimates of Mineral Resources, Ore Reserves Statements and the production target in relation to Nyanzaga (and any forecast financial information derived from the production target) in the original announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. OreCorp confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's (being Mr Allan Earl ) findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original announcement.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this announcement may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act 2001 (Cth) and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: creating shareholder value; generating free cashflow from long life mines; organic growth; mergers and acquisitions; and estimated production from Silvercorp or OreCorp mines.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: social and economic impacts of COVID-19; completion and timing of the transactions described above;  receiving the necessary approvals to satisfy the conditions to the transactions; the determination of capital gains tax; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China , Canada , Australia and Tanzania ; environmental risks; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. and/or Australian securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Silvercorp or OreCorp's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in Silvercorp's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors". Although Silvercorp and OreCorp have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by either Silvercorp or OreCorp that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or proved to be correct.

The forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this announcement, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, neither Silvercorp nor OreCorp assumes any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information related to Silvercorp, including Silvercorp's Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com , on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and on the Silvercorp website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

Additional information related to OreCorp can be obtained under the Company's profile on ASX at www.asx.com.au and on OreCorp's website at www.orecorp.com.au .

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

Resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia . Silvercorp's reserve and resource estimates have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects.

Australian standards and Canadian standards each differ significantly from the disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-to-acquire-orecorp-creating-a-diversified-high-growth-precious-metals-company-301894223.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/06/c2937.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×