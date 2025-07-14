MAC Copper Limited Provides Notice of Release of Second Quarter 2025 Results and Conference Call Details

 

MAC Copper Limited ARBN 671 963 198 (NYSE:MTAL; ASX:MAC)

 

MAC Copper Limited (" MAC " or the " Company ") will release its second quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 after market close (New York time) / Thursday, July 24, 2025 before market open (Sydney time).

 

  Conference Call  

 

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's second quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 7:00 pm (New York time) / Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 9:00 am (Sydney time).

 

Details for the conference call and webcast are included below.

 

  Webcast  

 

Participants can access the webcast at the following link https://ccmediaframe.com/?id=Wg5kjpd1  

 

  Conference Call  

 

Participants can register for the call at https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10048546-jh7y6t.html

 

After registering you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the conference call and webcast.

 

  Replay  

 

A replay of the webcast will be available via the webcast link above or by visiting the Events section of the Company's website.

 

  About MAC Copper Limited  

 

MAC Copper Limited (NYSE:MTAL; ASX:MAC) is a company focused on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses in high quality, stable jurisdictions that are critical in the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy.

 

  

  

 

Mick McMullen
Chief Executive Officer & Director
MAC Copper Limited
investors@metalsacqcorp.com  

 

Morné Engelbrecht
Chief Financial Officer
MAC Copper Limited

 

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

