Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Provides Update on Share Buybacks

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Provides Update on Share Buybacks

Lundin Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

 (TSX: LUN,OTC:LUNMF) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company increased by 250,552 to 855,610,391 common shares with voting rights as of April 30, 2026. The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from April 1, 2026 to date is the result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units, offset by share buybacks completed under the normal course issuer bid ("NCIB").

Normal Course Issuer Bid

Under the Company's shareholder distribution policy, the Company is committed to allocating up to US$150 million in annual share buybacks through the NCIB program. So far during 2026, Lundin Mining has acquired 1,500,094 common shares at a cost of approximately US$42 million.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with three operating mines in Brazil and Chile. We produce metals that underpin global development, supporting infrastructure, electrification, technological innovation, and economic resilience. Our strategic vision is to become a top ten global copper producer. To get there, we are executing a clear growth strategy, which includes advancing one of the world's largest copper, gold, and silver projects in the Vicuña District on the border of Argentina and Chile, where we hold a 50% interest. We also hold a 31% interest in the Los Helados project, located adjacent to our operating Caserones mine, providing longer term growth optionality. Lundin Mining has a proven track record of value creation through resource growth, operational excellence, and responsible development. The Company's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (LUN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (LUMI). Learn more at www.lundinmining.com.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 1, 2026 at 2:00 Pacific Time.

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Provides Update on Share Buybacks (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

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