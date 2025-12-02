Lumen Renews Signature Teachers & Technology Grant Program with $1 Million for Classroom Innovation

Coinciding with Giving Tuesday, application period is open through Jan. 15, 2026 for teachers in 10 states
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced the latest round of its long-standing Teachers and Technology grant program, committing $1 million in new funding to help K-12 educators bring innovative technology into their classrooms. Through the Lumen Clarke M. Williams Foundation, individual grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded to schools in 10 states to purchase technology that equips students with the digital skills needed for success today and in an AI-driven future.
"At Lumen, we're proud of our long-standing commitment to building partnerships in communities where our employees live and work, and there's no better time to reinforce this than Giving Tuesday," noted Lumen Chief People Officer Ana White. "We've seen firsthand how technology transforms learning. Our Teachers and Technology program aims to boost the technology acumen of kindergarten through high school students, preparing them to thrive in today's increasingly digital world."
Online applications are now open and will be accepted through Jan. 15, 2026, with grant recipients to be announced by May 1, 2026. Teachers in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, Minnesota, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and Utah are eligible to apply.
Since 2010 Lumen has donated nearly $12 million through its signature Teachers and Technology grant program, supporting technology upgrades for more than 2,000 classrooms across the U.S.
For more information and to submit an application, visit https://lumen.versaic.com.
E-Rate Program Disclaimer
Personnel involved in the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC's) E-Rate Program competitive bidding process are not eligible to participate in this grant program. This includes individuals who prepare, approve, sign, or submit E-Rate applications, or other forms related to the E-Rate Program, or who prepare bids, communicate, or work with E-Rate service providers, E-Rate consultants, or with the Universal Service Administrative Company, as well as any staff of entities responsible for monitoring compliance with the E-Rate Program. Grants provided under Lumen's Teachers & Technology Grant Program are charitable donations. Awardees are selected using a "blind review" process that masks the school's identity to ensure compliance with FCC competitive bidding and gift rules. Grant funding may not be used to pay for a school's non-discount share for services purchased from Lumen or its affiliates under the E-Rate Program.
