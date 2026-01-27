Lumen Achieves ISO 42001 Certification, Reaffirming Responsible AI Leadership

Independent validation underscores Lumen's commitment to ethical, transparent AI governance and practices
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced it has been awarded ISO 42001 certification for its Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS), validating the company's robust AI governance framework for internal business processes. This globally recognized standard provides a rigorous framework for ensuring AI is developed, deployed, and governed with strong controls around ethics, transparency, and risk management.
"Lumen is the digital backbone powering the AI future. To deliver on that future, we're advancing how we lead with AI internally, driving better business outcomes and accelerating growth for our customers and ourselves," said Lumen Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Mark Hacker. "ISO 42001 certification reflects our unwavering commitment to responsible AI, confirming that our AI governance practices are transparent, ethical, and safeguarded by strong risk‑management controls."
This achievement reinforces Lumen's position as a trusted partner deploying AI solutions that prioritize ethics and accountability, while delivering real value. The company's AIMS includes processes for risk assessment, transparency controls, responsible development practices, and ongoing evaluation of AI systems' impact.
Lumen's AI governance process is the first to be certified to ISO 42001 by Schellman Compliance, an accredited independent third‑party auditor authorized to verify adherence to the standard's rigorous requirements.
"This certification reinforces Lumen's leadership in implementing AI systems that balance innovation with robust safeguards—advancing our company's long‑term AI ambitions and demonstrating our commitment to trustworthy AI at scale," added Hacker. "This is a meaningful milestone for our teams and our customers and sets the bar for the broader industry."
Lumen will continue investing in scalable, responsible AI practices—ensuring ethical principles and governance rigor remain embedded across its AI ecosystem as the company advances its innovation roadmap.
Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow.
