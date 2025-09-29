Lucky Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation of Common Shares

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 29, 2025 TheNewswire - Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY, OTC:LKMNF, FRA:LKY) (" Lucky " or the " Company ") announces that e ffective October 2, 2025 the common shares of the Company will consolidate on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares (the " Share Consolidation "). The Company currently has 202,254,083 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the Share Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 20,225,427 post-consolidation common shares. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Share Consolidation. The Share Consolidation has been approved by the Company's board of directors and the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Share Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 549546505 and the new ISIN will be CA5495465059 for post-consolidation shares.

The Exchange will issue its bulletin on September 30, 2025 advising of the effective date of October 2, 2025. Following the revocation of the cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company will apply to the Exchange to reinstate its shares for trading. The Company anticipates that its shares will resume trading on the Exchange on a post-Share Consolidation basis following the completion of the reinstatement review by the Exchange.

About Lucky Minerals Inc.

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

" Patrick Laforest "

President and Chief Operating Officer

Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedarplus.ca, or by email at investors@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Adjacent Properties and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in input costs; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labor relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations also include risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will not update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Lucky is a Canada-based exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna Property in Ecuador. The Fortuna Property is comprised of twelve contiguous royalty-free concessions and occupies 550 km2 (55,000 Ha, or 136,000 Acres). Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.

