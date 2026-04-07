Lomiko Metals Continues to Expand on Newly Discovered REE Anomalies at the Yellow Fox Critical Metals/REE Property Located in Central Newfoundland

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from additional REE analysis on 32 samples from the Phase II soil sampling program at the Yellow Fox Property. Recent success from the 2025 Phase II soil sampling program resulted in the identification of new REE anomalies (Cerium (Ce) and Lanthanum (La)). These positive results led to re-running seven samples with a rare-earth ICP package, yielding highly anomalous Light Rare Earth Element (LREE) and Heavy Rare Earth Element (HREE) assays hosted within the Mount Peyton Intrusion. This new REE discovery prompted the submission of 32 additional samples for REE analysis, which will serve as the basis for this release.
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Figure 1: HREE+Y/LREE and LREE Anomalies
Highlights:
- Highly elevated Dysprosium (Dy) and Terbium (Tb) results. Both Dy & Tb are used in High Performance Magnets and are essential for high-heat magnet applications.
- Highly anomalous HREE + Y samples demonstrate a potential HREE-enriched system.
- Pervasive Yttrium values in close spatial association with Dysprosium
- Strong HREE+Y/LREE Ratios indicate the higher value of REE projects as the HREEs are more sought after and entitle higher selling prices.
- Multiple samples exceeding HREE+Y/LREE ratios of 0.5, which is very rare
Gordana Slepcev, CEO, President, and Director, stated: "We are very happy to build on the encouraging results from the soil sampling program, with an additional 32 samples processed with the REE package, identifying further REE anomalies and outlining the Yttrium potential on the land package. The results from these additional 32 assays confirm continuity of the previously identified zones and exhibit highly elevated LREE accompanied by HREE, including Yttrium (Y), over a minimum length of 1200m, indicating a mixed LREE and HREE mineralized system with highly anomalous values in Dysprosium and Terbium, with select samples up to 10 to 20 times background values. We're very encouraged to see those elevated values as Dy and Tb are considered the two most sought-after HREEs due to their scarcity and high value."
These results are from additional REE analysis from the Phase II soil sampling and prospecting program (See News Release September 23, 2025) on the Yellow Fox Antimony property and follow-up to the initial 7 samples assayed for REE's (See News release January 14, 2026). Lomiko acquired the Yellow Fox Project from Metals Creek in 2025. (See MEK news release dated January 21 st , 2025).
Results from these 32 assays (See Table 2) continue to exhibit strong LREE enrichment (La-Ce-Pr-Nd-Eu) accompanied by highly elevated HREE (Dy-Tb-Ho-Er-Tm-Yb-Lu), including Yttrium (Y), over a minimum length of 1200m, indicating a mixed LREE and HREE mineralized system hosted by what is interpreted to be a highly fractionated peralkaline granite. These peralkaline granites are considered to be one of the primary hosts for HREE enriched systems. Assays revealed an enriched REE system with highly anomalous HREEs, including Dysprosium (Dy) and Terbium (Tb), with select samples up to 10 to 20 times background (See Figure 1).
This latest batch of assays at Yellow Fox continues to return highly encouraging results, characterized by an unusually high ratio of Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREE) and Yttrium (Y) relative to Light Rare Earth Elements (LREE) . Ratio's as high as 1.25 has been achieved with a large majority of these Re-Assay results achieving ratio's greater than 0.20. These results illustrate this REE system is HREE enriched. Yttrium (Y) values are highly enriched making up 61 to 69 percent of the HREE+Y totals. The enrichment of Yttrium (See Figure 2) is highly encouraging in that it is almost always associated with Dysprosium (Dy), serving as a strong pathfinder. Dy's primary value lies in its ability to allow Neodymium Magnets to maintain their strength at high temperatures, making it indispensable for electric vehicle (EV) motors and wind turbines. This enrichment of Y+Tb+Dy is a critical indicator for the identification of high priority HREE targets (See Figure 1) within the Yellow Fox project, highlighting the potential host the high-demand rare earth minerals required for high-performance magnets.
The exploration potential at yellow fox is underpinned by what appears to be a highly specialized geological environment, characterized by a highly fractionated peralkaline granite host and a highly evolved magmatic system . These specific granitic systems are recognized as primary sources for Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREE) because their unique chemistry allows incompatible elements like Dysprosium, Terbium, and Yttrium to remain in the melt until the final, most enriched stages of crystallization.
The presence of such a highly evolved system is further confirmed by the identification of elevated Gallium (Ga) and Rubidium (Rb) . These elements serve as critical geochemical indicators, often correlating with the presence of HREE-hosting accessory minerals such as zircon and xenotime . Assays up to 41.9 ppm Gallium and 194.6 ppm Rubidium exhibit geochemical pathfinders for this potential rare earth system. In peralkaline systems, such elevated Gallium is a primary indicator of extreme magmatic differentiation, where rare metals are concentrated in the final stages of crystallization. Rubidium (Rb) values reached a peak of 194.6 ppm , with a broad distribution of samples exceeding 150 ppm . High Rubidium is another strong indication for a highly evolved granitic system.
The simultaneous enrichment of Ga, Rb, and Yttrium (Y) alongside highly elevated HREE+Y/LREE ratio's up to 1.25 creates a highly prospective geochemical signature. High Zr levels are also present, averaging 546 ppm with values up to 1169 ppm, in conjunction with elevated niobium (Nb), further validating the presence of a potentially highly fractionated magma.
The geochemistry of the Yellow Fox project continues to point toward a highly evolved peralkaline granite that has similar characteristics to alkaline granites of the Strange Lake Complex . With HREE+Y/LREE ratios up to 1.25 and heavy Yttrium content (61-69% of HREE), this aligns well with Strange Lake, which is considered to be rich in HREE oxides. The highly anomalous Zr and Rb paired with moderate Nb and Ga pathfinders are strong geochemical signatures of a peralkaline A-type granite like the Strange Lake Alkalic Complex located in Labrador.
Rare earth metals are essential to modern technology, enabling high-performance electronics, clean energy, and defense systems to operate at high temperatures. A renewed focus on exploration is underway for REEs with particular emphasis on HREEs like dysprosium and terbium, which are vital for the permanent magnets used in electric vehicle (EV) motors and wind turbines. Beyond green tech, these metals are highly important for miniaturizing components in smartphones and medical devices, as well as powering precision-guided missiles and radar systems.
The rare earth market is currently characterized by a significant supply-demand imbalance and extreme geographic concentration. China dominates the sector, accounting for approximately 70% of global mine production and 90% of refined supply. This has created a tight market where even minor export restrictions can cause immediate global shortages and price volatility. Future demand is projected to surge significantly in the coming decades, making exploration for HREEs all the more critical.
Strategic growth in the green technology and defense sectors will drive increased demand for REEs. Primary drivers for the increased use of REE's include wind turbines, electric vehicles, defence and aerospace as well as advanced electronics.
Last summer saw the identification of several expansive, untested critical metal soil anomalies (Sb-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au) up to 1200m in length, as well as the discovery of highly anomalous LREE and HREE anomalies. These REE results in conjunction with the results discussed in this release further indicate a second type of highly prospective untested targets with highly anomalous LREE and HREE assays. These results will form the basis of this coming summers exploration plans for yellow fox.
Yellow Fox antimony and REE prospect exploration – future steps
- Next work phase will include additional RE-assaying of previously collected soil samples for LREE and HREE as well some infill sampling to better define true extent of these REE anomalies
- Ground geophysics followed by surface trenching
- Line cutting, drilling, ground geophysics and surface trenching permits have been received.
- Surface stripping will be followed by channel sampling and geological mapping
Location Details
The Yellow Fox Property is located approximately 10 km southwest of the Town of Glenwood NL, and south of the Trans-Canada Highway. The Property occurs within NTS map sheets 02D/14 and 15 with excellent access along several logging and skidder roads originating from Glenwood. The main Yellow Fox showing is located in the central part of License 027536M, 5km from the western end of Gander Lake. The property is centered at approximately UTM (NAD 27) grid coordinates 5,419,400m North and 645,300m East.
Geologically, Yellow Fox's surface antimony showing and critical metal soil anomalies (Sb-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au) exhibits similar traits to those of Beaver Brook with cross-cutting structural zones that show intense carbonate alteration with sulphide-bearing stringers to veins of stibnite and arsenopyrite with similar high-grade tenors of antimony, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. Arsenopyrite is also present in both locations. Two prominent fracture vein sets are present, one being the muscovite-pyrite-rutile veins trending 356 degrees and the second stibnite-quartz-arsenopyrite being the most abundant and trending 025 degrees. Both these vein sets are similar to that of the past producing Beaver Brook antimony Mine, and both vein sets trend in N to NE direction, which is the same as the prospective regional structures. Yellow Fox has never been explored for REE's. Importantly, the project is underlain by the mount peyton intrusion which potentially appears to be a fertile environment for the emplacement of REE's. Soil sample results indicate that the mount peyton intrusion may form part of a highly evolved peralkaline granite highly prospective for LREE's and HREE's.
Yellow Fox is an early-stage exploration property prospective in antimony, Zinc, Lead, gold, silver and more recently REE's. Historic work has returned samples anomalous in gold (Au), antimony (Sb), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), gold (Au), and silver (Ag) which included trenching which exposed bedrock. Results included grab samples up to 59.43g/t Au, 11.10% Sb, 7.00% Zn, 72.90g/t Ag, and 5.50% Pb in arsenopyrite-stibnite veins within altered monzogranite. (See Metals Creek assessment report https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/geofilePDFS/Batch2016/002D_0779.pdf
The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property.
Please note that the results on an adjacent or nearby property (Beaver Brook) are not necessarily what can be expected on the Yellow Fox project and that the results of surface or grab samples, by their nature, this type of sample is selective and that the assay results may not be indicative of underlying mineralization.
Qualified Person
The technical content presented in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gordana Slepcev, P.Eng., who is the CEO & President of Lomiko Metals and acts as the "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Also, Wayne Reid, P.Geo, and director for the Corporation (MEK) and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the disclosure of the exploration information in this news release.
All 851 initial soil samples from this past summer's programs were dried and then sent to Eastern Analytical Ltd., located in Springdale, Newfoundland, Canada. Samples are analyzed by ICP34 method that delivers a 34-element package and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique with blanks and standards inserted every 20-25 samples. The 32 samples in this press release were sent to Bureau Veritas, located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Samples are analyzed by ICP-OES utilizing multi acid digestion analytical technique. Standards and blanks were inserted to this batch of samples.
Please note that the results on an adjacent or nearby property (Beaver Brook) are not necessarily what can be expected on the Yellow Fox project, and that the results of surface or grab samples, by their nature, are selective, and that the assay results may not be indicative of underlying mineralization.
About Lomiko Metals Inc.
The Company holds mineral interests in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation's territory. The KZA First Nation is part of the Algonquin Nation, and the KZA traditional territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions. Located 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal, the property consists of one large, continuous block with 76 mineral claims totaling 4,528 hectares (45.3 km2).
Lomiko Metals published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in a NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the La Loutre Project, Quebec, Canada, prepared by InnovExplo on May 11th, 2023, which estimated 64.7 million tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resources averaging 4.59% Cg per tonne for 3.0 million tonnes of graphite, a tonnage increase of 184%. Indicated Mineral Resources increased by 41.5 million tonnes as a result of the 2022 drilling campaign, from 17.5 million tonnes in 2021 MRE with additional Mineral resources reported down-dip and within marble units resulted in the addition of 17.5 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources averaging 3.51% Cg per tonne for 0.65 million tonnes of contained graphite; and the additional 13,107 metres of infill drilling in 79 holes completed in 2022 combined with the refinement of the deposit and structural models contributed to the addition of most of the Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated Mineral Resource category, relative to the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate. The MRE assumes a US$1,098.07 per tonne graphite price and a cut-off grade of 1.50% Cg (graphitic carbon). The independent and qualified persons for the mineral resource estimate, as defined by NI 43 101, are Marina Iund, P.Geo. (InnovExplo Inc.), Martin Perron, P.Eng. (InnovExplo Inc.)., Simon Boudreau, P.Eng. (InnovExplo Inc.). and Pierre Roy, P.Eng. (Soutex Inc.). The effective date of the estimate is May 11, 2023.
The Company also holds interest in seven early-stage projects in southern Quebec, including Ruisseau, Tremblant, Meloche, Boyd, Dieppe, North Low and Carmin, covering 328 claims in total on 7 early-stage projects covering 18,622 hectares in the Laurentian region of Quebec and within KZA territory.
The stage graphite portfolio consists of 328 claims in total on seven early-stage projects covering 18,622 hectares in southern Quebec. The grades presented below for the Laurentides graphite portfolio were press-released on January 7 th , 2025. ( https://lomiko.com/news/lomiko-metals-encounters-up-to-27-9-graphite-at-its-laurentides-early-stage-projects-including-the-discovery-of-four-new-zones-at-the-ruisseau-project-spanning-over-3-kilometres-long/ )
- Ruisseau–grades up to 27.9 percent carbon graphite ("% Cg") from four distinct high grade mineralized zones that are over 3km long;
- Meloche –grades up to 13.3% Cg from two distinct mineralized clusters;
- Tremblant –grades up to 11.6% Cg from numerous, widespread spot anomalies; and
- Dieppe –grades up to 6.82% Cg from numerous, widespread spot anomalies and a distinct mineralized cluster.
- Boyd–8 samples grades range from 5.61% Cg to 17.10 %Cg with all samples above 5.00% Cg.
The technical content regarding the exploration results presented was reviewed by Mark Fekete, P.Geo. who acts as an independent consultant to the Company and is the Qualified Person.
The Yellow Fox Property is located approximately 10 km southwest of the Town of Glenwood NL, and south of the Trans-Canada Highway. The main Yellow Fox showing is located in the central part of License 027536M, 5km from the western end of Gander Lake.
This property is on the same trend as the past-producing antimony mine Beaver Brook, which is located 25km southwest of the property. Yellow Fox is an early-stage exploration property prospective in antimony, gold, and silver where historic works returned samples anomalous in gold (Au), antimony (Sb), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), and silver (Ag). The trenching exposed the rocks, resulting in grab samples to 59.43g/t Au, 11.10% Sb, 7.00% Zn, 72.90g/t Ag, and 5.50% Pb in arsenopyrite-stibnite veins within altered monzogranite. (See Metals Creek assessment report at https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/geofilePDFS/Batch2016/002D_0779.pdf )
Lomiko QP relied on the information provided by Metals Creek. Metals Creek QP is Wayne Reid P.Geo. is registered in Newfoundland.
On behalf of the Board,
Gordana Slepcev
CEO & President and Director, Lomiko Metals Inc.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Company; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information" ("FLI"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLI and can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "estimates", "expects", "may", "will", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "target", "implement", "scheduled", "intends", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or expressions. FLI in this new release includes, but is not limited to: the total gross proceeds of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the timing and successful completion of the Offering; the Company's ability to successfully fund, or remain fully funded for the implementation of its business strategy and for exploration of any of its projects (including from the capital markets);, and the expected timing of announcements in this regard. FLI involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially.
The FLI in this news release reflects the Company's current views about future events, and while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Assumptions upon which such FLI is based include, without limitation: the Company's, ability to implement its overall business strategy and to fund, explore, advance and develop each of its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof, the impact of increasing competition in the mineral exploration business, including the Company's competitive position in the industry, and general economic conditions, including in relation to currency controls and interest rate fluctuations.
The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section contained in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
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For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com .
Contact us at 1-833-4-LOMIKO or e-mail: info@lomiko.com .