Lomiko Metals Announces Management Change

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (" Lomiko " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Boisjoli as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Mr. Boisjoli, based in Montreal, replaces the company's outgoing CFO, Jacqueline Michael.
Mr. Boisjoli, who is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant, is a corporate finance/operational professional with over 30 years of operational and advisory experience. He is the managing director of Atwater Financial Group, a company specializing in financial reporting services for listed mining companies. He is an advisor to various public exploration companies. Mr. Boisjoli was an investment banker with various Canadian securities firms. He is also a Board Member of CPA Professional Liability Plan Inc. and various nonprofit community organizations.
About Lomiko Metals Inc.
The Company holds mineral interests in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation's territory. The KZA First Nation is part of the Algonquin Nation, and the KZA traditional territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions. Located 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal, the property consists of one large, continuous block with 76 mineral claims totaling 4,528 hectares (45.3 km2).
The Property is underlain by rocks from the Grenville Province of the Precambrian Canadian Shield. The Grenville was formed under conditions that were very favorable for the development of coarse-grained, flake-type graphite mineralization from organic-rich material during high- temperature metamorphism.
Lomiko Metals published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in a NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the La Loutre Project, Quebec, Canada, prepared by InnovExplo on May 11th, 2023, which estimated 64.7 million tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resources averaging 4.59% Cg per tonne for 3.0 million tonnes of graphite, a tonnage increase of 184%. Indicated Mineral Resources increased by 41.5 million tonnes as a result of the 2022 drilling campaign, from 17.5 million tonnes in 2021 MRE with additional Mineral resources reported down-dip and within marble units resulted in the addition of 17.5 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources averaging 3.51% Cg per tonne for 0.65 million tonnes of contained graphite; and the additional 13,107 metres of infill drilling in 79 holes completed in 2022 combined with the refinement of the deposit and structural models contributed to the addition of most of the Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated Mineral Resource category, relative to the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate. The MRE assumes a US$1,098.07 per tonne graphite price and a cut-off grade of 1.50% Cg (graphitic carbon). The independent and qualified persons for the mineral resource estimate, as defined by NI 43 101, are Marina Iund, P.Geo. (InnovExplo Inc.), Martin Perron, P.Eng. (InnovExplo Inc.)., Simon Boudreau, P.Eng. (InnovExplo Inc.). and Pierre Roy, P.Eng. (Soutex Inc.). The effective date of the estimate is May 11, 2023.
The Company also holds interest in seven early-stage projects in southern Quebec, including Ruisseau, Tremblant, Meloche, Boyd, Dieppe, North Low and Carmin, covering 328 claims in total on 7 early-stage projects covering 18,622 hectares in the Laurentian region of Quebec and within KZA territory.
The stage graphite portfolio consists of 328 claims in total on seven early-stage projects covering 18,622 hectares in southern Quebec. The grades presented below for the Laurentides graphite portfolio were press-released on January 7 th , 2025. ( https://lomiko.com/news/lomiko-metals - encounters-up-to-27-9-graphite-at-its-laurentides-early-stage-projects-including-the-discovery-of-four- new-zones-at-the-ruisseau-project-spanning-over-3-kilometres-long/)
- Ruisseau–grades up to 27.9 percent carbon graphite ("% Cg") from four distinct high grade mineralized zones that are over 3km long;
- Meloche –grades up to 13.3% Cg from two distinct mineralized clusters;
- Tremblant –grades up to 11.6% Cg from numerous, widespread spot anomalies; and
- Dieppe –grades up to 6.82% Cg from numerous, widespread spot anomalies and a distinct mineralized cluster.
- Boyd–8 samples grades range from 5.61% Cg to 17.10 %Cg with all samples above 5.00% Cg. The technical content regarding the exploration results presented was reviewed by Mark Fekete, P.Geo. who acts as an independent consultant to the Company and is the Qualified Person.
The Yellow Fox Property is located approximately 10 km southwest of the Town of Glenwood NL, and south of the Trans-Canada Highway. The Property occurs within NTS map sheets 02D/14 and 15 with excellent access along several logging and skidder roads originating from Glenwood. The main Yellow Fox showing is located in the central part of License 027536M, 5km from the western end of Gander Lake.
This property is on the same trend as the past-producing antimony mine Beaver Brook, which is located 25km southwest of the property. Yellow Fox is an early-stage exploration property prospective in antimony, gold, and silver where historic works returned samples anomalous in gold (Au), antimony (Sb), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), and silver (Ag). The trenching exposed the rocks, resulting in grab samples to 59.43g/t Au, 11.10% Sb, 7.00% Zn, 72.90g/t Ag, and 5.50% Pb in arsenopyrite-stibnite veins within altered monzogranite. (See Metals Creek assessment report at https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/geofilePDFS/Batch2016/002D_0779.pdf )
Lomiko QP relied on the information provided by Metals Creek. Metals Creek QP is Wayne Reid P.Geo. is registered in Newfoundland.
On behalf of the Board,
Gordana Slepcev
CEO & President and Director, Lomiko Metals Inc.
Signed: "Gordana Slepcev"
For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com . Contact us at 1-833-4-LOMIKO or e-mail: info@lomiko.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251129168010/en/
1-833-4-LOMIKO
info@lomiko.com