Lockheed Martin secures Tracking Layer contract from Space Development Agency

The award, with a potential value of over $1 billion, expands the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture with 18 new missile tracking satellites

The Space Development Agency (SDA) has awarded Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) a contract for 18 space vehicles for its Tranche 3 Tracking Layer (TRKT3) constellation, with a potential value of more than $1 billion.

These satellites will provide missile tracking capabilities for the SDA's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), a layered network of missile defense and military communications satellites in low Earth orbit. Under the award, Lockheed Martin will provide 18 missile warning, tracking, and defense space vehicles. Once in orbit, these space vehicles will turn fire–control–quality tracks into actionable engagements.

The contract builds on Lockheed Martin's Tranche 2 Tracking Layer award and will help enable global, persistent indication, detection, warning, tracking and identification of conventional and advanced missile threats, including hypersonic systems.

Lockheed Martin's work on the Tracking Layer stems from years of investment in secure networks, test assets and a dedicated small satellite production center. These investments have allowed Lockheed Martin to integrate and mature new technologies earlier in the development cycle, reducing risk and ultimately accelerating program and production schedules. 

"Lockheed Martin's ongoing investments and evolving practices demonstrate our commitment to supporting the SDA's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture," said Joe Rickers, vice president of Transport, Tracking and Warning at Lockheed Martin. "These innovative approaches position Lockheed Martin to meet the warfighter's urgent need for a proliferated missile defense constellation."

Lockheed Martin's work on T3 Tracking Layer is augmented by a maturing supply chain that enables the rapid-production timeline, including satellite buses built by Terran Orbital. Tracking Layer space vehicles will be manufactured at the company's SmallSat Processing & Delivery Center, its rapid production facility in Colorado.

This award further expands Lockheed Martin's support of the SDA's Tracking Layer and Transport Layer programs under the PWSA. With this award, Lockheed Martin is on contract with SDA for 124 space vehicles. In October, Lockheed Martin launched 21 Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites, with 21 more in production to support SDA's Transport Layer program.

