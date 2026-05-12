Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2026 Dividend

Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2026 Dividend

The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a second quarter 2026 dividend of $3.45 per share. The dividend is payable on June 26, 2026, to holders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2026. Consistent with our full-year guidance, Lockheed Martin is significantly increasing our investments while maintaining our historical practice of disciplined and dynamic capital allocation.    

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com

 

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