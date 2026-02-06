Lockheed Martin Declares First Quarter 2026 Dividend

The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a first quarter 2026 dividend of $3.45 per share. The dividend is payable on March 27, 2026, to holders of record as of the close of business on March 2, 2026. As stated in our most recent earnings release, Lockheed Martin is significantly increasing our investments while maintaining our historical practice of using a disciplined and dynamic approach to capital allocation. 

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-declares-first-quarter-2026-dividend-302681703.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Interactive Chart

