Lockheed Martin CFO to Speak at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials 2025 Conference

- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Chief Financial Officer Evan Scott will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials 2025 Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 1:30 to 2:05 p.m. ET.
A live webcast will be available at: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. A replay will be available for two weeks after the presentation.
