Lockheed Martin Aeronautics' President Greg Ulmer to Retire, OJ Sanchez named successor

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics' President Greg Ulmer to Retire, OJ Sanchez named successor

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) today announced that Aeronautics President Greg Ulmer has decided to retire after more than 30 years of service to the company. Effective June 1, Orlando Sanchez, Jr. (OJ) will become the new president of Aeronautics, a $30 billion business with more than 35,000 people.

From his beginnings as a flight test engineer and his work across all of Lockheed Martin's major aircraft programs to his leadership delivering key advancements in the Aeronautics portfolio, Ulmer served in a variety of critical roles across the company.

Sanchez joined Lockheed Martin in 2014 following a successful career as an Air Force officer and F-22 combat fighter pilot. He most recently led Skunk Works® the proven center of innovation and delivery of some of the most impactful weapons systems in our nation's inventory.

"We are all thankful to Greg and what he has done throughout his career for our customers, nation and allies to strengthen global security through air power," said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet. "OJ has demonstrated steadfast leadership and a passion for performance and the mission -- we look forward to his continued impact as he leads Aeronautics into its next chapter."

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve alongside the talented men and women of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. I am proud of all we have accomplished together in support of our customers and their critical missions, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this remarkable team," said Ulmer.

Ulmer will serve as a strategic advisor to support a smooth transition. 

"I am honored to step into the role of president of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics and grateful for the trust placed in me. Aeronautics has an extraordinary legacy, a critical mission and some of the best talent in the industry, and I look forward to building on that strong foundation as we continue to deliver results that matter for our customers and our company," said Sanchez.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

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SOURCE Lockheed Martin

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