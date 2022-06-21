Pharmaceutical Investing News

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBED) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopsychedelics company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic inspired medicines for the improvement of neurologic, brain and mental health disorders, today announced an exclusive agreement with Clearway Global LLC ("Clearway").

Philip Young, CEO of Lobe stated, "We are pleased to have the opportunity to team up with the Clearway network and in particular with Dr. Fred Sancilio, a global expert in drug development and strategic planning. Dr. Sancilio brings over 40 years of pharmaceutical experience to our program and has a track record of success that is unmatched".

Dr. Fred D. Sancilio, Founder and CEO of Clearway commented "We are excited to be part of this evolving new area of pharmaceutical research that is demonstrating incredible potential to treat brain disorders that were previously believed to be untreatable. Biopsychedelics, such as those being developed at Lobe, present entirely new mechanisms of action that may change the way we treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other neurologic diseases. Mental illness is a wide-open field of research, and I am optimistic that Lobe is on the right path toward helping patients who suffer from these diseases".

In recent preclinical studies, treatment with Lobe's unique platform technology combining N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) with the bio psychedelic psilocybin, showed statistically significant positive results in a model of PTSD when compared to either moiety alone. In association with Clearway the Company plans to develop proprietary new chemical entities (NCEs) that improve upon naturally derived psychedelic molecules which can be unstable as pharmaceutical drugs. These NCEs are being studied as potentially low dose therapeutics without the psychedelic effect to allow patients to be treated at home or by their family physician.

About lobe sciences ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

About Clearway Global LLC

Clearway Global, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sancilio & Company, provides early and mid-stage biopharmaceutical companies a world class network of development partners including international experts in regulatory affairs, business development, pre-clinical & clinical development, formulations, analytical chemistry, manufacturing, and controls. Clearway's founder, Dr. Fred Sancilio, MS, PHD is a recognized leader in drug development, analytical chemistry, corporate strategy and regulatory affairs. He is a serial entrepreneur and has contributed to dozens of successful start-ups that are now industry leaders.

For further information please contact:

lobe sciences ltd.
Philip J Young, CEO
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities.

Disclaimer for Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment;, that the Company's drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128433

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lobe SciencesCSE:LOBEPharmaceutical Investing
LOBE:CNX
Lobe Sciences Announces Roadmap for Remainder of 2022 and Early 2023

Lobe Sciences Announces Roadmap for Remainder of 2022 and Early 2023

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBED) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic inspired medicines for the improvement of neurologic, brain and mental health disorders is reporting its roadmap for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.

Philip Young CEO and Director stated, "I am happy to report that we have made significant progress since our last update in Q3 last year. The next 12 months will see the culmination of investments we've made in the development of therapeutics to treat neurological diseases such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI). Preclinical models have shown statistically significant results in the treatment of PTSD and mTBI caused by induced trauma. The combinations of psilocybin with n-acetyl cysteine (NAC) delivered superior results compared to either drug alone. Our patent pending combination therapy may allow for the use of sub-psychedelic dosing while retaining efficacy on these and other disorders."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Ltd Announces Change in Record Date of Share Consolidation

Lobe Sciences Ltd Announces Change in Record Date of Share Consolidation

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") announces that further to the Company's June 6, 2022, news release, the record date for the six for one consolidation has been adjusted to June 10, 2022.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has published a bulletin confirming that trading will remain halted June 9, 2022, and resume trading on a consolidated basis on Friday, June 10.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Announces Share Consolidation

Lobe Sciences Announces Share Consolidation

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors has authorized the implementation of a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of the Company's common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation Share for every six (6) pre-Consolidation Shares, which will become effective on June 9, 2022 (the "Effective Date"). Neither the Company's name, nor its trading symbols, will change as a result of the Consolidation.

The Company currently has 229,383,983 Shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, there will be approximately 38,230,000 Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Shares will be issued, and any fraction of a Share will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of Shares. The Shares will trade on a post-Consolidation basis under the new CUSIP #53946V206 and ISIN #CA53946V2066. The Shares are expected to begin trading on a post-Consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange when markets open on the Effective Date.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Ltd. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 27th

Lobe Sciences Ltd. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 27th

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), based in Canada, a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines today announced that Philip Young, CEO, will present live at Virtual Investor Conferences.com on April 27 th 2022.

DATE: April 27 th , 2022
TIME: 11:30 AM EDT
LINK: https://bit.ly/37mU2p6

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 28, 29 and May 2

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences to Present At H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Investment Conference

Lobe Sciences to Present At H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Investment Conference

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") today announced that Philip Young, CEO and Director, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference taking place January 10-14, 2022.

The presentation will be available on demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BetterLife To Present BETR-001 Preclinical Data at the Upcoming Federation of European Neuroscience Societies Forum

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, today announced that an abstract submitted on the anti-depressant activity of its lead compound 2-bromo-LSD ("BETR-001") was accepted for poster presentation at the upcoming FENS Forum, being held July 9-13 in Paris, France. The study, led by Dr. Vern Lewis, is part of BetterLife's collaboration with the laboratory of Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at Carleton University's Department of Neuroscience.

Dr. Lewis will present preclinical data demonstrating the anti-depressant and neural plasticity-promoting properties of BETR-001 from both in vitro and in vivo studies. BETR-001 is a non-hallucinogenic Lysergic Acid Diethylamide ("LSD") derivative molecule.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Presents Positive Results from Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating V116, the Company's Investigational Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Adults

V116 designed to target serotypes that account for 85% of all invasive pneumococcal disease in individuals aged 65 and over in the United States as of 2019 1
Broad Phase 3 clinical program for V116 in vaccine-naïve and vaccine-experienced adults planned to start in July 2022

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the presentation of positive results from the Phase 1/2 study, V116-001 , evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of V116, the company's investigational 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), in pneumococcal vaccine-naïve adults 18-49 years of age (Phase 1) and 50 years of age and older (Phase 2). In both populations, V116 met the primary immunogenicity objectives and was well-tolerated with an overall safety profile generally comparable to PNEUMOVAX ® 23 (Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent) across age groups. In the Phase 2 part of the study, V116 demonstrated non-inferior immune responses to PNEUMOVAX 23 for all shared serotypes, and superior immune responses for the serotypes included in V116 but not included in PNEUMOVAX 23, based on study-defined criteria. Responses were measured 30 days post-vaccination by serotype-specific opsonophagocytic activity (OPA) geometric mean titers (GMTs), a measure of functional antibody activity.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Presents Positive Results from Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating V116, the Company's Investigational Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Adults

V116 designed to target serotypes that account for 85% of all invasive pneumococcal disease in individuals aged 65 and over in the United States as of 2019 1
Broad Phase 3 clinical program for V116 in vaccine-naïve and vaccine-experienced adults planned to start in July 2022

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the presentation of positive results from the Phase 1/2 study, V116-001 , evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of V116, the company's investigational 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), in pneumococcal vaccine-naïve adults 18-49 years of age (Phase 1) and 50 years of age and older (Phase 2). In both populations, V116 met the primary immunogenicity objectives and was well-tolerated with an overall safety profile generally comparable to PNEUMOVAX ® 23 (Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent) across age groups. In the Phase 2 part of the study, V116 demonstrated non-inferior immune responses to PNEUMOVAX 23 for all shared serotypes, and superior immune responses for the serotypes included in V116 but not included in PNEUMOVAX 23, based on study-defined criteria. Responses were measured 30 days post-vaccination by serotype-specific opsonophagocytic activity (OPA) geometric mean titers (GMTs), a measure of functional antibody activity.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Presents Positive Results from Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating V116, the Company's Investigational Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Adults

V116 designed to target serotypes that account for 85% of all invasive pneumococcal disease in individuals aged 65 and over in the United States as of 2019 1
Broad Phase 3 clinical program for V116 in vaccine-naïve and vaccine-experienced adults planned to start in July 2022

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the presentation of positive results from the Phase 1/2 study, V116-001 , evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of V116, the company's investigational 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), in pneumococcal vaccine-naïve adults 18-49 years of age (Phase 1) and 50 years of age and older (Phase 2). In both populations, V116 met the primary immunogenicity objectives and was well-tolerated with an overall safety profile generally comparable to PNEUMOVAX ® 23 (Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent) across age groups. In the Phase 2 part of the study, V116 demonstrated non-inferior immune responses to PNEUMOVAX 23 for all shared serotypes, and superior immune responses for the serotypes included in V116 but not included in PNEUMOVAX 23, based on study-defined criteria. Responses were measured 30 days post-vaccination by serotype-specific opsonophagocytic activity (OPA) geometric mean titers (GMTs), a measure of functional antibody activity.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Presents Positive Results from Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating V116, the Company's Investigational Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Adults

V116 designed to target serotypes that account for 85% of all invasive pneumococcal disease in individuals aged 65 and over in the United States as of 2019 1
Broad Phase 3 clinical program for V116 in vaccine-naïve and vaccine-experienced adults planned to start in July 2022

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the presentation of positive results from the Phase 1/2 study, V116-001 , evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of V116, the company's investigational 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), in pneumococcal vaccine-naïve adults 18-49 years of age (Phase 1) and 50 years of age and older (Phase 2). In both populations, V116 met the primary immunogenicity objectives and was well-tolerated with an overall safety profile generally comparable to PNEUMOVAX ® 23 (Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent) across age groups. In the Phase 2 part of the study, V116 demonstrated non-inferior immune responses to PNEUMOVAX 23 for all shared serotypes, and superior immune responses for the serotypes included in V116 but not included in PNEUMOVAX 23, based on study-defined criteria. Responses were measured 30 days post-vaccination by serotype-specific opsonophagocytic activity (OPA) geometric mean titers (GMTs), a measure of functional antibody activity.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Presents Positive Results from Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating V116, the Company's Investigational Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Adults

V116 designed to target serotypes that account for 85% of all invasive pneumococcal disease in individuals aged 65 and over in the United States as of 2019 1
Broad Phase 3 clinical program for V116 in vaccine-naïve and vaccine-experienced adults planned to start in July 2022

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the presentation of positive results from the Phase 1/2 study, V116-001 , evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of V116, the company's investigational 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), in pneumococcal vaccine-naïve adults 18-49 years of age (Phase 1) and 50 years of age and older (Phase 2). In both populations, V116 met the primary immunogenicity objectives and was well-tolerated with an overall safety profile generally comparable to PNEUMOVAX ® 23 (Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent) across age groups. In the Phase 2 part of the study, V116 demonstrated non-inferior immune responses to PNEUMOVAX 23 for all shared serotypes, and superior immune responses for the serotypes included in V116 but not included in PNEUMOVAX 23, based on study-defined criteria. Responses were measured 30 days post-vaccination by serotype-specific opsonophagocytic activity (OPA) geometric mean titers (GMTs), a measure of functional antibody activity.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×