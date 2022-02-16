GamingInvesting News

LOAK, Inc announced that they are partnering with Splinterlands and Waka Flocka Flame to create an exclusive NFT drop. The NFT will have dual-utility, acting as both a limited-edition playable card in Splinterlands, as well as a digital fashion piece that can be worn using Augmented Reality in Snapchat. When the Waka Spiritblade NFT is exported to an external wallet, such as a MetaMask wallet, the NFT will become a ...

LOAK, Inc announced that they are partnering with Splinterlands and Waka Flocka Flame to create an exclusive NFT drop. The NFT will have dual-utility, acting as both a limited-edition playable card in Splinterlands, as well as a digital fashion piece that can be worn using Augmented Reality in Snapchat.

When the Waka Spiritblade NFT is exported to an external wallet, such as a MetaMask wallet, the NFT will become a video of the wearable Waka Flocka headpiece, with a scannable QR code allowing the user to wear the Augmented Reality NFT in Snapchat! Users can wear the headpiece as an AR filter and share it across various social media platforms.

This announcement follows the success of LOAK's first two exclusive NFT drops with hip-hop artist Waka Flocka Flame and celebrity surfer Kalani Robb . The drops sold out in hours, confirming people's eager interest in wearable NFTs and cementing LOAK's position in the space.

Commenting on the launch, LOAK CEO Jacob Safar says, "We're excited to come together with Splinterlands and be the first to bridge NFTs, gaming, and AR. We believe that developing new mediums for art, creativity, and collaboration empowers personal expression and fosters an innovative society. We hope to push this idea forward with Splinterlands' first ever in-game celebrity feature, hip-hop artist Waka Flocka Flame. This partnership with Waka and Splinterlands is just the start."

How To Purchase:
The Waka Spiritblade NFT will be released for sale at 12pm EST on Thursday, February 24th, 2022 in the Splinterlands store. The sale will be conducted in 2 phases. The first phase will consist of 500 cards being sold in the new Splinterlands' Promotion Store. 480 regular foil cards and 20 gold foil cards will be sold. Upon purchasing a card, there is a chance that it will be unpacked as a gold foil instead of a regular foil card.

Once the first 500 NFTs are sold in the Splinterlands' store, the last 500 NFTs will be released on Splinterlands' AtomicHub storefront in order to highlight the collectible fashion portion of the NFT that also includes the Snapchat QR code. The timing, pricing, and other details of the sale on AtomicHub will be announced after the in-game sale is completed.

About LOAK:
LOAK is a digital merchandise company that empowers creators to develop exclusive NFT merch and connect with their global audiences. LOAK wearables are collectible pieces of fashion that can be worn in Augmented Reality and are minted on the blockchain as NFTs, guaranteeing permanent authenticity. LOAK is positioned at the intersection of art, technology, merchandise, and gaming; which has led them to produce wearable NFTs with some of society's most talented and influential creators like Waka Flocka Flame, Kalani Robb , Splinterlands, Desiigner, Chase The Money, and many more.

To become a part of the LOAK community and to stay updated on LOAK's Splinterlands launch, join their Discord here: https://discord.gg/GxM62jz4P

About Splinterlands:
Splinterlands is a unique digital trading card game that allows players to truly own their cards and other in-game assets. Thanks to web 3.0 technology powered by the HIVE blockchain, each card in Splinterlands is a non-fungible token owned by a player. That means that players can do anything they want with their cards, including battling for rewards, holding as collectibles, trading on the peer-to-peer markets, and combining to level them up. Players can trade anytime, battle anywhere and earn every win - the power is in your hands.

To join Splinterlands and enter the fray, join their Discord here: https://discord.gg/splinterlands

Media Contact: media@loak.co

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loak-partners-with-splinterlands-to-create-video-game-nft-with-waka-flocka-flame-301483287.html

SOURCE Loak

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games Group Announces Earnout Milestone Achievement

East Side Games Group Announces Earnout Milestone Achievement

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that its studio, East Side Games Inc. (" ESG "), which the Company acquired in February 2021 has achieved revenue milestones previously set under aforementioned acquisition. As such, the former shareholders of East Side Games Inc. will be paid contingent consideration of CAD$20 million .

East Side Games Group logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

As previously described in the Company's news release on February 5, 2021 , the former shareholders of East Side Games Inc. were entitled to contingent consideration if the Company reached $100 million in gross revenue, on a consolidated basis, in the 12 months ended February 5, 2022 , payable within 30 days. The Company is pleased to report that the revenue milestone has been met.

Of the contingent consideration, $10 million will be paid by way of 4,444,444 common shares, the maximum common shares allowable under the agreement, and the remaining $10 million will be paid in cash, using cash on hand. The common shares will be subject to a four month hold period, pursuant to applicable securities laws and additional shareholder lock up arrangements related to ESG directors, officers and shareholders in connection with the common share portion of the contingent consideration.

Of such shares, 3,413,114 shares will be issued to a family trust of which Jason Bailey , Executive Chair of the Company, is a trustee. Immediately prior to such issuance, Mr. Bailey indirectly held 37,544,963 common shares of the Company and 400,000 stock options, representing 49.0% of the outstanding shares prior to the issuance, calculated on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such options; after such issuance, Mr. Bailey will indirectly hold 40,958,077 common shares of the Company and 400,000 incentive stock options, representing 50.5% of the outstanding shares after such issuance, calculated on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such options. A copy of Mr. Bailey's early warning report will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

ABOUT East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/15/c1392.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

InventHelp Inventor Develops Video Game Vest

"I desired a means to improve video gaming," said an inventor from Clearwater, Fla. "This inspired me to develop equipment through which the gamer could move and be in control while possibly being emotionally uplifting."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the ULTIMATE VEST to make gaming more entertaining by providing a more immersive and enjoyable gaming experience. This invention allows the action during the game to seem more realistic to improve the player's reflexes and reaction and enhance his performance. Additionally, it would be easy to use and durable for years of use.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TPA-3079, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-video-game-vest-tpa-3079-301481235.html

SOURCE InventHelp

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Collaboration in the auditory AR field for headphones with Niantic, developer and provider of AR mobile games

TOKYO , Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony has signed an agreement with Niantic, Inc (Niantic), which develops and provides augmented reality (AR) mobile games, for joint collaboration in the area of auditory AR for headphones.

Sony logo (PRNewsFoto/Sony Electronics)

Sony is developing products and technologies that allow you to enjoy the sound of the virtual world from headphones while capturing the sounds of the real world. Niantic owns game titles such as "Ingress," "Pokemon GO" and "Pikmin Bloom," which utilize AR applications for mobile devices, and is expanding its services widely around the world. Through this contract, we will combine the technologies of our companies and aim to implement a gaming experience through headphones that features auditory AR, rather than just visual. We plan to collaborate together on the development for application software for auditory AR, as well as for promotion activity in the auditory AR field.

For our first initiative, we aim to release "Ingress" within 2022, which will allow you to enjoy auditory AR with our truly wireless headphones, "LinkBuds," announced by Sony today. The LinkBuds link you to the real and the virtual world for a "Never Off" wearing experience.

With this agreement, both companies will further accelerate new development efforts in the AR gaming field toward implementing a more immersive gaming experience combined with headphones.

Setsuto Murai, VP, Niantic, Inc.
Sony is a global brand with a wide range of audio products and has excellent audio technology. By combining Sony's audio technology with Niantic's AR technology, we believe that we can offer a new AR experience that could not be created with conventional visual AR alone. We look forward to providing a more immersive AR world within the real world.

Hiroshi Nakamura , Head of Mobile Product Business Division, Home Entertainment & Sound Products Business Group, Sony Corporation
We are very pleased to start collaborating in the AR (Augmented Reality) field of sound with Niantic, which highly values the role of sound in the AR gaming experience. By linking Sony's Spatial Sound technology with Niantic's game content, we aim to deliver astonishing experiences that fuse reality with games through headphones. Please look forward to various future initiatives to enrich the experience of headphones such as the new product, "LinkBuds," announced by Sony today.

* LinkBuds is a trademark of Sony Corporation.

* Other company names and product names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of each company.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collaboration-in-the-auditory-ar-field-for-headphones-with-niantic-developer-and-provider-of-ar-mobile-games-301482805.html

SOURCE Sony Group Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SlotoGate.com Treats Users with Special Offers for its 1st Anniversary

On February 28, 2022 SlotoGate.com celebrates its first anniversary. The company began as a local enterprise for gambling enjoyers from Canada and now it has become one of the most fast-growing firms in the market.

For its birthday, SlotoGate has prepared a number of events for users and stuff, which take part in the end of February – keep up with the latest news to find out the precise information. More than that, the company is ready to please the registered users of the website with special promotional offers and bonuses. Celebrate this date with SlotoGate and get rewarded for being a loyal member of SlotoGate community!

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

EMMA CHAMBERLAIN STARS IN NEW PACSUN CAMPAIGN FEATURING A VIRTUAL REALITY EXPERIENCE CELEBRATING SPRING/SUMMER 2022

Today, Pacsun released its 2022 Spring Summer Brand Campaign, featuring brand favorite Style Icon and Entrepreneur, Emma Chamberlain and themed around looking toward the future and the dream of escapism. The campaign will feature digital efforts that are at the forefront of cultural relevance for Gen Z, including augmented reality and virtual experiences via the campaign video, which will be streamed across all social channels and ecommerce, store windows, Pacsun.com, and the launch of their very first video game.

Emma Chamberlain for Pacsun's Spring/ Summer 2022 Campaign

"We are delighted to partner with Emma Chamberlain for the second time," said Brie Olson, President at Pacsun. "She is such an authentic voice and style icon for our youth community, and we are thrilled to continue our journey together as Pacsun steps further into the Metaverse."

Knowing the importance of thinking short and long term through design and buy in the physical world, Pacsun considers the same investment for the digital world. The brand continues to be at the forefront of the fashion industry to embrace new technology as a way to continue to grow the brand's connection to its youth community and their culture. It was the first fashion brand to accept cryptocurrency via BitPay, introduce a capsule catalog on Roblox and recently debuted its first series of NFTs via an auction on Open Sea.

This year, Pacsun directed a Virtually Reality Experience that stars Emma Chamberlain as her own personal avatar, the first-time Chamberlain has appeared as her digital self in a digital world. The experience takes consumers through the Spring/ Summer campaign in a vibrant and visual manner, highlighting new styles from the campaign. The Virtual Reality Experience will debut this Thursday, February 17 th .

"I just did not expect AR to just thrive in the fashion world like it has, and it's crazy because it happened so fast but yet it's so genius in so many ways. AR can literally do anything that a human can't do, so there is just even more room for creativity that there wasn't before. It's cool that Pacsun is evolving with the culture, better than I am, and it is fun to be part of that evolution," said Chamberlain.

Pacsun's debut video game, "Pacsun the Game," is available now via the newly relaunched Pacsun App in the App Store. In Pacsun the Game, players can explore underwater worlds and join Pacsun's guide Puck in search of underwater coral and resources to unlock new levels and underwater worlds guarded by an underwater serpent. Once gamers master all of Puck's abilities, they will unlock levels and be rewarded with pieces to build their own Pacsun the Game closets.

"This turning into a video game is very exciting to me because in the beginning of quarantine I had a little video game phase that was just so out of character for me, but I am now like a video game girl," continued Chamberlain.

Featured in the video and released under the campaign is an assortment of all new styles across denim, shorts, swim and more, including some of Chamberlain's personal favorites like knits and patterns. A preview of styles will also be showcased in a shoppable Live Stream experience hosted by Emma later this afternoon. The experience will be available to view on https://www.pacsun.com/livestreaming/ as well as TikTok. This will be Pacsun's first shoppable Live Stream experience on the TikTok platform.

Additional Pacsun friends, models and content creators that were part of the cast joining Chamberlain, include Tyler Blue Golden , Edie Rose , Babette , Matheiu Simonaeu , William Franklin Miller , Tade , and Jacob .

"I can see anyone wearing this Pacsun collection, there is such a variety of aesthetics, and while it's still cohesive, there are so many different vibes going on I feel like everybody can find something," Chamberlain added about the campaign, "I'm really going to lean into a lot of knits, I really just love knits, things that are stretchy, a lot of stretchy fun patterns, things like that. I just want to be comfortable this summer…not feel restricted, just free and free spirited."

Access hi-res imagery and the video game teaser here . Visit www.pacsun.com for more information and https://www.pacsun.com/emma-chamberlain/ to discover the campaign.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport , CA. Curated in Los Angeles . Follow @pacsun on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and TikTok .

About Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain is an internet phenomenon, YouTube star, award winning podcast host, global brand ambassador and CEO with a combined social media following of more than 35 million. The Los Angeles -based comedian posts hilarious vlogs on her channel, never taking herself too seriously. Her authenticity and candor has also landed her the cover of Cosmopolitan and Allure Magazines as well as The New York Times and she has appeared in W, Forbes, The Atlantic, Nylon, Vogue, TMRW and Marie Claire to name a few. The New York Times wrote, " Emma Chamberlain , 18, is the funniest person on YouTube." W Magazine wrote that she is "the most interesting girl on YouTube," and Time Magazine included her in their 2019 list of The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet as well as the Time Magazine 100 Next List. Emma also landed on Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2020 for social media.

Chamberlain has always had a love for fashion and in 2019 became a "friend of the house" for fashion brand Louis Vuitton, attending the brand's prestigious Paris Fashion Week show and creating content connecting new generations with the iconic Louis Vuitton brand. In 2021 she became the newest talent and brand ambassador for Pacsun's Spring/Summer 21 collection, a brand she has worn and been a fan of her whole life growing up in California . Emma's wildly successful podcast, Anything Goes, is consistently in the top charts and has won People's Choice Award for Favorite Pop Podcast in both 2020 and 2021.

Adding the title of founder of Chamberlain Coffee in 2019 was a passion project for Emma. Her love for coffee is undeniable and she took an everyday hobby and turned it into an online business bringing high quality, organic, sustainably sourced coffee beans straight to your door. The line has grown since inception and now offers beans, steepable bags as well as all things coffee straight to consumers.

In addition to her fashion, entrepreneurship and social media presence Emma is also an author, releasing her first book, The Ideal Planner in 2020. She resides in California with her 2 cats Franklin and Declan.

(PRNewsfoto/PacSun)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emma-chamberlain-stars-in-new-pacsun-campaign-featuring-a-virtual-reality-experience-celebrating-springsummer-2022-301482280.html

SOURCE PacSun

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Critics Agree.... Asetek SimSports's new Invicta Premium Sim Racing Pedals Have Changed The Game!

Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced its Invicta™ Sim Racing Pedals are receiving enthusiastic praise by several renowned sim racers and sim racing reviewers. Asetek's initial sim racing products, the Invicta throttle and brake pedal, and add-on clutch pedal, are getting thumbs up for real-life racecar feel and the easy adjustments and calibration possible with the custom-made RaceHub™ software.

New to the sim racing hardware and software provider space, Asetek took its proven expertise in mechatronics, design and manufacturing, and combined it with decades of real-life racing experience and simulation builds to bring the next level of immersion and the feel of a real racecar to even the most competitive of sim racers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

